The Pine Tree Lady Pirates remained atop the league standings and handed head coach Chris Yoder his 200th career coaching win on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Whitehouse at Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Pirates (11-4-2 overall, 7-1 in district play) got the only goal they would need 12 minutes into the contest when Sayge Lohman chested down a defensive header and her next touch was a volley from the top of the box into the upper right corner of the net.
Daysha Torres tapped in a goal 12 off an assist from Maranda Skinner for a 2-0 Lady Pirate lead, but Whitehouse cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal before Torres hammered home another goal with 1:15 left on the clock with a 15-yarder off an assist from Alyssa Jones.
Lohman put the game away when she deflected in a cross from Larkin Seidel with just 20 seconds left.
"They frustrated us for most of the game by limiting quality chances on goal, but the girls showed their tenacity and never quit attitude, stuck with the game plan and dominated play," Yoder said.
"Obviously I am happy to have been part of 200 wins in my 16 years as a head coach, but all credit goes to so many young ladies that have put their trust in me as their coach."
The Lady Pirates will visit Marshall on Friday.
"Now that threshold (200 wins) has been met, we can focus on what our original plan was at the beginning of this season - a district championship." Yoder said.
LONGVIEW 3, TYLER 1: DeNaucia Johnson scored twice and handed out an assist, Lily Fierros added a goal and an assist and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 3-1 win over Tyler on Tuesday.
Johnson scored the first two goals for Longview off assists from Fierros and Yuli Alba before assisting on a goal by Fierros.
Karen Jaurez and Gabby Acevedo turned in solid defensive efforts, and Emma Wright got the win in goal.
The Lady Lobos are 5-2-1 in district play and 6-9-2 overall.
The JV moved to 13-2-1 and 7-0 with a 7-0 win.
Texas High visits the Lady Lobos on Friday.
S. HILL 2, TATUM 0: TATUM - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers blanked Tatum on Tuesday, with Lesley Sanchez scoring once and assisting on a goal.
Abby Fisher assisted on a goal by Sanchez, and Liz Fleet scored off an assist from Sanchez.
Spring Hill will host Kilgore on Friday.
BOYS
TYLER 2, LONGVIEW 1: TYLER - At CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler scored on a long-range free kick into the top corner to earn a 2-1 overtime victory over the Longview Lobos.
The Lobos took the lead midway through the first half on a penalty kick by Alex Flores. Tyler tied things with eight minutes left, and the score stayed that way until the Lions scored with 1:05 left in the second overtime.
Tyler and Whitehouse now lead the district race, with Longview third and Mount Pleasant fourth.
The Lobo JV tied Tyler, 1-1.
The Lobos will visit Texas High on Friday.
S. HILL 4, TATUM 1: TATUM - Erick Estrada and Edwin Medina scored two goals apiece, and the Spring Hill Panthers rolled to a 4-1 win over Tatum on Tuesday.
Parker Eaves and Gersain Saenz assisted on goal for the Panthers, who will host Kilgore on Friday.