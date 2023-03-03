LONGVIEW: Reagan Rios tossed a five-inning perfect game at North Lamar in a 7-0 Lady Lobo win.
Rios struck out seven and threw 44 of her 56 pitches for strikes.
Betsy Martinez, Saniya Jimmerson and Rios all doubled for the Lady Lobos. Jimmerson drove in two runs, and Jadaisa Mims, Madison Jones and Rios drove in runs.
In an earlier game, Tyler Legacy scored once in the bottom of the first, and Sara Eckert made it stand as the Lady Raiders earned a 1-0 win over the Longview Lobos.
River Hulsey doubled and Mims singled for the Lady Lobos. Rios struck out eight with no walks and one unearned run allowed in five innings pitched.
In the final game of the day for the Lady Lobos, Rios struck out 12 with no walks and two hits allowed in a 0-0 tie with Edgewood. Hulsey and Paris Simpson had the lone hits for Longview.
Saturday’s schedule for the event at Tyler Legacy is Troup vs. Decatur, 8 a.m.; Athens vs. Carthage, 9:20 a.m.; Decatur vs. Van, 10:35 a.m.; Troup vs. Tyler Legacy, 11:50 a.m.; Athens vs. New Diana, 1:05 p.m.; Malakoff vs. Carthage, 2:20 p.m.; Brownsboro vs. Troup, 3:35 p.m.; Van vs. Hughes Springs, 4:50 p.m.; Van vs. New Diana, 6:05 p.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Brownsboro, 7:20 p.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff, 8:35 p.m.; and Brownsboro vs. Tyler Legacy, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for Tyler High is Edgewood vs. Lindale, 8 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. North Lamar, 9:20 a.m.; Lindale vs. Tyler High, 10:35 a.m.; Eustace vs. Jacksonville, 11:50 a.m.; Mabank vs. Edgewood, 1:05 p.m.; North Lamar vs. Hawkins, 2:20 p.m.; Mabank vs. Jacksonville, 3:35 p.m.; Mabank vs. Eustace, 4:50 p.m.; Hawkins vs. Chapel Hill, 6:05 p.m.; Athens vs. Longview, 7:20 p.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Longview, 8:35 p.m.; and Hawkins vs. Tyler High, 9:40 p.m.
PINE TREE: Taylor Burkhart struck out seven with two walks, giving up two hits in three innings as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates shut out Waskom 17-0.
Laney Schroeder doubled twice and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Hope Hampton doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Gracie Rust had two its and two RBI. Burkhart helped her own cause with a single and three RBI. E.K. Holder and Nia Woodson both singled and drove in two runs, and Ma'Kayla Rougely had two hits. Raquel Ramirez and Gabby Thomas both added RBI.
SPRING HILL: The Lady Panthers notched wins over Kaufer (10-0) and Odem (7-1) on Friday.
Laney Linseisen homered, singled and drove in three runs against Kaufer. Delaney Gray, Mattye Moore and Jovi Spurlock all doubled. Spurlock had three hits and two RBI, Kyndall Witt two hits and an RBI, Gray two hits and three RBI and Khloe Saxon one RBI.
Gray struck out six with no walks and two hits allowed in 3.2 innings. Spurlock struck out one and walked one in a third of an inning.
Against Odem, Moore doubled and drove in a run, Witt had three singles and an RBI and Spurlock, Gray, Saxon and Linseisen all drove in runs. Gray recorded 10 punch outs with no walks and three hits allowed in four innings.
HALLSVILLE: The Ladycats built a 2-0 lead early, but Henderson put together two big innings in an 11-3 win.
Maci Shirley doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Hallsville. Miley Stovall and Sara Houston had two hits and an RBI apiece. Lindsey Dubberly took the pitching loss. She struck out five and walked five in 4.2 innings.
In a late game, the Ladycats gave up eight runs in the top of the first, scored 10 in the bottom half and eventually held on for a 12-11 win over Rusk.
Rylie Manshack, Maci Shirley and Miley Stovall all homered for Hallsville. Shirley added a triple and drove in two runs, and Stovall doubled and plated one run. Manshack finished with two hits and a team-leading four RBI. Makayla Menchue had two hits and an RBI, and Lindsey Dubberly drove in a run.
MARSHALL: Charity Huffman tossed a two-hitter, striking out three with no walks in four innings, and Alyson Roberson doubled three times and drove in two runs as Marshall notched a 5-1 win over Atlanta.
Briana Theus and Claire Godwin also drove in runs for Marshall.
In a 2-2 tie with Central Heights, Roberson homered and singled and Taylor Crutcher tripled for the Lady Mavericks. Godwin struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
GILMER: The Lady Buckeyes dropped a 12-4 decision to West Rusk.
Kara Williams singled twice, and Jayna Rucker singled and drove in a run for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips pitched two innings, striking out three and walking one. Kaydence Smith fanned one and walked two in an inning of work.
In a 5-4 win over Tatum, Phillips doubled twice and Jayna Rucker added a double, single and RBI. Alexis Kemp doubled, and Emily Watson singled and chipped in with an RBI. Phillips struck out six with no walks, giving up one earned run in six innings.
CARTHAGE: In an 8-7 loss to Decatur, Addi Kneipp doubled twice and drove in a run, and Jakayla Roquemore and Jada Walton added two RBI apiece for Carthage.
Roquemore homered and singled, and Walton added a triple. Aubrey Leach singled and drove in one run, and Jiyia Williams doubled for the Lady Dawgs. Mallory Tutt struck out three and walked one in four innings.
In a 3-2 win over Van, Kiley Knighton doubled and singled and Addi Kneipp singled and drove in a run for Carthage. Tutt handled the pitching chores, striking out three with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings.
WEST RUSK: The Lady Raiders defeated Gilmer (12-4) and Beckville (1-0) on Friday.
In the win over Gilmer, Lilly Waddell doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Macie Blizzard added a double and three RBI and Piper Morton homered, singled and drove in a run. Natalie Christy had a double, two singles and an RBI, and Krysten Price chipped in with an RBI. Waddell struck out 10, walked two and did not allow an earned run.
Carlie Buckner singled twice and Waddell drove in the lone run of the game against Beckville. Blizzard chipped in with a double, and Jaimie Jose scored the only run. Waddell fanned 13, walked one and scattered three hits.
SABINE: Renatta Galvan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Sabine in a 7-2 win over Harleton.
Riley Lux, Kyrissa Camacho, Addyson Carney and Isabella Sawyers all added a single and an RBI, and Kattlin Akers doubled for the Lady Cardinals. Sawyers struck out two with no walks or hits allowed in 2.1 innings. Amelia Miller fanned one and walked one.
In an 11-1 win over Ore City, Sawyers doubled and drove in a run and Camacho and Galvan added RBI for the Lady Cardinals. Sawyers struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings.
GLADEWATER: Alayah Gordon struck out three with no walks, giving up two hits in four innings as the Lady Bears blanked Bloomburg, 5-0.
Gordon helped her own cause on offense with a triple and single. Lexi Betts and Karlee Moses both doubled, with Betts adding a single and driving in two runs. Moses also drove in a run.
In a 15-0 win over Waskom, Harley Eggers and Zandrea Tyeskie tripled and Ma'khya Boone, Alayah Gordon, Izzy Mize and Karlee Moses all doubled for the Lady Bears.
Tyeskie finished with three hits and an RBI. Eggers, Mize and Moses all drove in two runs, and Aminah Gordon, Bri Willson and Boone drove in a run apiece. Alayah Gordon struck out three and gave up one hi in three innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: The Lady Yellowjackets notched a pair of shutouts on Friday, blanking Kilgore (7-0) and Overton (4-0).
Against Kilgore, Kaylee Kelley singled and drove in two runs, and Trista Bell, Bryanne Beavers and Karleigh Robinson drove in runs. Gracey Struwe struck out five with no walks and three hits allowed in 4.2 innings.
Against Overton, Cora Creech tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Robinson had two singles, Morgan Shaw and Trista Bell a double and a single apiece, Bell two RBI and Shaw and Carmen Lawless an RBI apiece.
HUGHES SPRINGS: Decatur scored once in the bottom of the first and made it stick in a 1-0 win over the Lady Mustangs.
Madison Heller singled twice and Riley Lowery tripled for Hughes Springs. Hannah Abernathy struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 4.1 innings.
In a 4-0 loss to Mabank, Sadie Golden had two hits and Claira Robinson singled for the Lady Mustangs. Maggie Pate fanned two and walked three in five innings.
NEW DIANA: In a 5-1 loss to Brownsboro, Ava Smith doubled and Danielle Manes singled and drove in a run for New Diana. Chloe Green struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
In a 6-2 loss to Malakoff, Manes tripled and drove in a run and Shaylee Stanley added an RBI for the Lady Eagles. Green struck out four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs were held hitless in a 4-0 loss to Elysian Fields.
Brylie Smith struck out two with no walks, giving up three earned runs on six hits in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
In an 18-1 win over the Pine Tree JV, Kayla Nobles tripled, doubled, singled and drove in five runs and Nickel Weir homered and drove in four runs. Anna Perkins added two hits, and Brylie Smith and Montana Tarkington drove in two runs apiece. Perkins, Sarah Emery and Lila Gurley all chipped in with RBI. Smith struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
BECKVILLE: The Ladycats dropped a 7-5 decision to Henderson on Friday.
Reese Dudley tripled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss. Bethany Grandgeorge had two hits, Emily Grandgeorge and Lexi Barr a double apiece and Barr, Amber Harris and Kaitlyn Mauritzen an RBI apiece. Mauritzen took the pitching loss.
In a 1-0 loss to West Rusk, Dudley tripled and Barr and Bailey Quinn added singles. Bethany Grandgeorge worked six innings in the circle, striking out 10 and walking two.
LEGACY: Mallory Kniffen reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the first and scored on a two-out triple by Haylee Hulsey. That was the only run the Lady Raiders needed.
Sara Eckert struck out 11 and walked one in 5.2 innings pitched for the Lady Raiders.
EDGEWOOD: Jacksonville pushed across three runs in the top of the third on the way to a 6-0 win over Edgewood.
Hannah Gonzales struck out 10, walked one and gave up one hit for Jacksonville. Jayden Smith tripled and singled, Dixie Dowling doubled, singled and drove in three and Jasmine Gallegos had three hits and two RBI for Jacksonville.
Trinity Hale had the lone hit for Edgewood, a triple. Emma Robertson struck out seven and walked one in six innings.
In a 0-0 tie with Longview, Addy Kay and Jessica Martinez had the only hits for Edgewood. Emma Robertson struck out three and walked one in three innings, and Addy Fincher struck out two with no walks in two frames.
RUSK: Sarah Boudreaux tripled and singled, driving in two runs, and Aubery Hassel had two hits and three RBI for Rusk in a 7-1 win over Tatum. Courtney Chandler had two hits and an RBI, and Madalynn Woodruff drove in a run. Isabel Torres chipped in with a triple. Boudreaux struck out four and walked five in 4.2 innings.
In a 12-11 loss to Hallsville, Sarah Boudreaux, Isabel Torres and Madelene Baldwin all doubled for the Lady Eagles. Boudreaux drove in four runs. Torres had two hits. Baldwin finished with three hits and an RBI, and Riley Collins singled and drove in two runs. Aubery Hassel added a single and two RBI.