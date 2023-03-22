HENDERSON 15, KILGORE 0: HENDERSON - Chloe Ellis tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six and walking two, and did major damage at the plate with a triple, double and six RBI as the Henderson Lady Lions blanked Kilgore, 15-0.
Jaci Taylor doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Ty'Ra Mosely addeda double, single and RBI. Ta'Niya Van Zandt singled twice, and Charli Bird singled and drove in one run.
W. OAK 5, N. DIANA 1: DIANA - Larkin Daniels struck out 15 with two walks, giving up an unearend run on three hits as the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 5-1 win over New Diana.
Addison McClanahan singled three times and drove in two runs to lead the way on offense for White Oak. Emily Wallace added two hits and an RBI. Tristyn Cox doubled, and Jaidyn Marshall and Daniels drove in runs.
Chloe Green had two hits and Ava Smith drove in a run in the loss for New Diana. Green fanned two and walked five in seven innings inside the circle.
TROUP 15, WASKOM 0: WASKOM - Karsyn Williamson tripled twice, singled and drove in two runs, Tara Wells added three RBI and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 15-0 win over Waskom.
Winning pitcher Taylor Gillispie doubled twice and drove in two runs to help her own cause at the plate. Qhenja Jordan had two hits and an RBI. Bailey Blanton singled and doubled. Cadence Ellis and Hannah Cearley drove in two runs apiece, and MaKayla Spencer and Sydnie Dickey added RBI.
Gillispie struck out 14 and walked two, scattering three hits in six innings pitched.