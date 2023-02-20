LONGVIEW: The Longview Lady Lobos defeated University (8-0) and Granbury (6-1) at the Forney Tournament.
River Hulsey doubled twice, tripled, drove in three runs and scored three times from the top of the lineup against University. Madison Jones doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Reagan Rios had two hits and two RBI, and Aniya Hopson drove in a run. Rios struck out nine with one walk in a no-hitter.
Against Granbury, Rios tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, Hulsey singled twice and drove in two runs, Jones had two hits and Jadasia Mims and Rios drove in runs.
PINE TREE: At the Gainesville Tournament, Pine Tree earned wins over Nocona (11-1), Collinsville (7-0) and Fort Worth Carter Riverside (15-0).
Ma'Kayla Rougely struck out six with no walks and one hit allowed in 3.1 innings against Nocona. Hope Hampton tripled and drove in a run. Gracie Rust added a double and an RBI. Laney Schroeder had two hits, and Taylor Burkhart drove in two runs.
Burkhart tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks against Collinsville. Elena Bazan and Rust both doubled. Nia Woodson had two RBI, and Rougely, Rust and Raquel Ramirez drove in runs.
Rougely tossed a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk against Riverside.
Hampton and Gabby Thomas both homered for the Lady Pirates, with Rhi Black, Jasmine Byrd and Schroeder all adding doubles. Burkhart had two hits and two RBI, Schroeder, Hampton, Thomas and Black all drove in two runs, and Rougely and Rust chipped in with RBI.
SPRING HILL: At the Hudson Tournament, Laney Linseisen and Jovi Spurlock tripled, and Delaney Gray doubled twice for the Lady Panthers in an 18-0 win over Coldspring-Oakhurst.
Presley Nipp, Khloe Saxon and Kyndall Witt all doubled. Witt had three hits and two RBI, Gray three RBI, Linseisen and Nipp two hits and two RBI apiece and Spurlock two RBI.
Spurlock and Gray handled the pitching chores.
In a 0-0 tie with Diboll, Spurlock, Gray and Linseisen had singles. Gray struck out 10 with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings.
HALLSVILLE: At the Forney Tournament, Hallsville defeated Van Alstyne (9-1) and tied Princeton (4-4) on Saturday.
Maci Shirley struck out six, walked three and scattered three hits for the pitching win against Van Alstyne. Makayla Menchue tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Sara Houston, Hope Miles and Miley Stovall all doubled. Stovall had three hits and an RBI, Miles two hits and two RBI, Katelynn Griffith two hits, Pami Ah Quin two hits and an RBI and Houston, Stovall, Paris Turner and Alayna McGrede an RBI apiece.
Lindsey Dubberly struck out seven and walked six against Princeton. Shirley and Turner both doubled for the Ladycats. Stovall had two hits, Ah Quin two hits and two RBI and Shirley one RBI.
MARSHALL: In Carthage, Marshall picked up wins over Atlanta (14-0) and Garrison (14-2).
Against Atlanta, Lauren Minatrea homered twice and drove in six runs for Marshall. Taylor Crutcher added two doubles, a single and an RBI, and Ava Burke and Alyson Roberson both doubled. Burke and Roberson had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Wendy Esquivel drove in a run. Claire Godwin struck out two and walked one in a two-inning no-hitter.
Briana Theus homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs to pace the offense against Garrison. Minatrea tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Godwin and Roberson both doubled. Roberson and Esquivel had two hits apiece, and Crutcher and Esquivel drove in two runs apiece. Roberson and Godwin also chipped in with RBI. Charity Huffman struck out two with no walks in five innings.
GILMER: The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes defeated Duncanville (15-5) and Grand Saline (2-1) on Saturday.
Against Duncanville, Kara Williams doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs and Raji Canady added a triple, single and four RBI for the Lady Buckeyes. Jayna Rucker, Addison Walker, Sarah Phillips and Alexis Kemp all added two hits. Phillips doubled and had two RBI. Kahlyen Johnston drove in two runs and Kemp and Emily Watson chipped in with RBI. Kaydence Smith struck out three and walked four in three innings, and Phillips had four punchouts and no walks in two frames.
Phillips struck out 10 with no walks in the win over Grand Saline. Phillips and Kemp collected RBI for Gilmer.
PITTSBURG: The Pittsburg Lady Pirates defeated Union Grove (4-3) and fell to Alto (7-4) on Saturday.
Kylin Hutson and Audrina Landin both doubled, and Landin and Alisa Rivera drove in runs against Union Grove. Landin also pitched and got the win, striking out three and walking one.
Against Alto, Landin doubled twice, and Haley Danielson added a double and two RBI for Pittsburg. Emie Castenada and Bayli Oglesby drove in runs. Landin took the pitching loss, striking out two and walking one in three innings.
WHITE OAK: At the Carthage Tournament, White Oak defeated Jasper (2-1), Tatum (4-0), Redwater (7-1) and Ore City (10-1).
Larkin Daniels fanned 12 with no walks and one hit allowed, and Addison McClanahan tripled and scored a run against Jasper. Graycen Sipes dropped down the game-winning bunt to score Emily Wallace from second after a throwing error.
Against Tatum, Daniels struck out 10 with no walks and one hit allowed. McClanahan singled, doubled, drove in a run and swiped two bases, and Daniels doubled and drove in three runs.
McClanahan belted a grand slam and added a single to lead the way offensively against Redwater. Daniels singled and drove in a run, and Tristyn Cox had a single and two RBI. Daniels struck out 14 with no walks in five innings.
Against Ore City, Daniels fanned four with no walks, and freshman Kara Kennedy had five strikeouts with no walks in two innings. Sasha Graves drove in two runs, Jaidyn Marshall had an RBI and two stolen bases and Sipes drove in a run.
SABINE: At the Sabine Tournament, the host Lady Cardinals defeated Arp (3-1) and tied Quitman (0-0) on Saturday.
Against Arp, Kyrissa Camacho and Madison Pierce doubled, with Camacho adding a single and two RBI and Renatta Galvan driving in one run. Isabella Sawyers struck out five with no walks in 3.2 innings.
Against Quitman, Camacho had Sabine's lone hit. Amelia Miller fanned five and walked one in five innings.
NEW DIANA: At the Carthage Tournament on Saturday, New Diana defeated Atlanta (6-4) and Carthage (8-4).
Against Atlanta, Reagan Reece doubled, Kiley Stanley had two hits and an RBI, Danielle Manes singled and drove in two runs and Avery Howard and Shaylee Stanley chipped in with RBI. Kiley Stanley struck out three and walked one in three innings, and Chloe Green had two strikeouts and no walks in an inning of work.
Against Carthage, Shaylee Stanley homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Ava Smith added a triple and three RBI. Green doubled, and Peyton Abernathy drove in one run. Green got the pitching win, striking out two and walking one in four innings.
WEST RUSK: The West Rusk Lady Raiders defeated Harleton (2-0) and Benton (4-3) on Saturday.
Against Harleton, Lilly Waddell and Natalie Christy singled and drove in runs for the Lady Raiders, and Waddell struck out seven with no walks in a three-inning no-hitter.
Waddell homered, singled and drove in three runs and Jaimie Jose added a single and an RBI in the win over Benton. Waddell fanned nine and walked three for the pitching win.
HARMONY: The Harmony Lady Eagles fell to Pleasant Grove (5-1) and Benton (14-0) on Saturday.
Against PG, Kristin Spence doubled, and Gabby Hector had two hits and an RBI for Harmony. Maecy Toland struck out two with three walks in the pitching loss.
Hector had the lone hit against Benton, a single, and Olivia Dabreu took the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE: In Bryan, the Beckville Ladycats defeated San Antonio Veterans 10-6 and fell to Cy-Fair.
Emily Grandgeorge homered and drove in three runs, and Bethany Grandgeorge had a double, two singles and two RBI against Veterans. Natalie Pelzl and Skylee Harned had two RBI apiece, and Aubrey Akin drove in one run.
Kaitlyn Mauritzen got the pitching win.
Bethany Grandgeorge doubled and singled, Lexi Bar had two hits and Bailey Quinn added two hits and an RBI against Cy-Fair. Bethany Grandgeorge pitched for the Ladycats.
ORE CITY: The Ore City Lady Rebels fell to Tatum (12-1) and White Oak (10-1) on Saturday.
Briseida Arriaga had a single and an RBI against Tatum, and Brooke Byrd tripled and scored against White Oak.
UNION GROVE: Union Grove fell to Pittsburg (4-3) and Sabine (12-2) on Saturday.
Against Pittsburg, Jaycie Mullins doubled and singled, Lainey Ledbetter doubled and drove in two runs and Izzy Gregg had a single and an RBI. Ledbetter struck out four and walked one.
Ledbetter and Marissa Wick had the lone hits for Union Grove against Sabine. Ledbetter fanned two and walked two.
OVERTON: The Overton Lady Mustangs fell to Rusk (10-4) and West Sabine (11-3) on Saturday.
Against Rusk, Kayla Nobles doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs. Montana Tarkington added a double and single, Kasha Williams an RBI and Brylie Smith a double. Smith struck out one and walked two in the pitching loss.
Anna Perkins homered, singled and drove in three runs for Overton against West Sabine.
TROUP: Taylor Gillispie struck out 14, walked four and allowed one hit and London Driggers and Cadence Ellis drove in two runs apiece for Troup in a 7-0 win over Lindale.
Driggers and Tara Wells both doubled. Bailey Blanton added two hits, including a triple, and Sydnie Dickey drove in a run.
MINEOLA: Mineola notched wins over ATLAS (8-3), Lone Oak (11-2) and North Lamar (4-2) and fell to Grand Saline (9-0), Eustace (8-7) and Canton (11-1) at the Sulphur Springs Tournament.
Jadelyn Marshall hit .563 with two doubles, three triples, six RBI and eight runs in the tournament. Jaycee Smith hit .467 with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBI and 12 total bases, and Maddie Short hit .571 with a double, two RBI and five total bases.
Mycah Morgan struck out six, walked six and gave up one earned run in nine innings and Marshall fanned 18 with nine walks and seven earned runs allowed in 15 innings.
EDGEWOOD: Emma Robertson tossed a three-inning no-hitter at Greenville in a 5-0 win for Edgewood. She fanned four and walked three.
Trinity Hale homered and drove in two runs, Mia Saldivar tripled and Emily Stevens added an RBI for Edgewood.
LEGACY: Tyler Legacy defeated Lake Travis (6-1) and fell to Fort Bend (10-0) on Saturday.
Reese Neely, Bailey Belyeu and Haylee Hulsey all had two hits, and Hulsey and Mallory Kniffen drove in two runs apiece against Lake Travis. Neely and Belyeu also drove in runs, and Sara Eckert fanned 12 with two walks for the pitching win.
Hulsey had the lone hit, a single, against Fort Bend for Legacy.
ALTO: The Alto Lady Yellowjackets got a home run and two RBI from Jayda Lawrence and a double from Shanna Berryhill in a 7-4 win over Pittsburg.
Halle Duplichain singled and drove in two runs, J'Lyia Tyra had two hits, Lacy Stephenson singled and drove in two and Destiny Hart collected an RBI for Alto. Hart and Stephenson handled the pitching chores. Stephenson struck out four with no walks in two innings.