HENDERSON 4, GILMER 3: HENDERSON - Jaci Taylor collected three hits, and Jacie Boothe, Chloe Ellis and Charli Bird all drove in runs for Henderson as the Lady Lions edged Gilmer, 4-3.
Boothe doubled once and singled twice, and Ellis had two hits for the Lady Lions. Boothe pitched four innings and Elis worked three frames. Both struck out four with no walks.
Alexis Kemp singled twice, and Emily Watson and Addison Walker drove in runs for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips struck out five, walked one and gave up four earned runs in five innings.
W. OAK 14, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - Larkin Daniels struck out 14 and tossed a one-hitter, and Addison McClanahan turned in a huge day at the plate for White Oak as the Ladynecks earned a 14-0 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears.
Daniels did not walk a batter in her five innings. She also doubled and drove in a run.
McClanahan collected three hits and drove in five runs for the Ladynecks. Emily Wallace doubled, singled twice and had two RBI. Sasha Graves finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Jaidyn Marshall added three hits and two RBI and Tristyn Cox one RBI.
Karlee Moses had the lone hit for Gladewater.
W. RUSK 14, WASKOM 1: NEW LONDON - Lilly Waddell got the pitching win and helped her own cause at the plate with two doubles, a single and three RBI as West Rusk notched a 14-1 win over Waskom.
Piper Morton tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for West Rusk, and Krysten Price added a double, single and two RBI. Carlie Buckner also drove in two runs, and Natalie Christy had two single and an RBI and Macie Blizzard and Dekaila Landon an RBI apiece.
Waddell struck out nine, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
TROUP 15, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON - Bailey Blanton and Sydnie Dickey homered and combined for five RBI to lead the Troup Lady Tigers past Jefferson, 15-0.
Dickey drove in three runs and Blanton had two RBI for Troup. Tata Wells doubled three times and drove in three runs. Karsyn Williamson added a double, single and two RBI. MaKayla Spencer had a double, two singles and an RBI. Cadence Hill drove in two runs, and Hannah Cearley added an RBI.
Taylor Gillispie struck out 10 with three walks.
GRACE 20, CORAM DEO 2: Sadie Arriola homered twice, doubled and drove in six runs, and Grace Community rolled to a 20-2 win over Coram Deo.
Kennedy Tilley added a triple, double and three RBI for Grace. Mia Turner doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Isabel Buchanan doubled twice, singled and chased home two runs. Cannon McRae had a single and two RBI, and Macie Mathis, MaryGrace Murphy, Lauren Egheredge and Ellie Simonds all chipped in with RBI.
Mathis struck out nine, walked two and gave up no earned runs in four innings.
LEGACY 4, MESQUITE 1: MESQUITE - Sara Eckert struck out 14 with one walk and two hits allowed in a complete game, and Maddie Carrillo had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense for Tyler Legacy in a 4-1 win over Mesquite.
Bailey Belyeu tripled, and Mallory Kniffen singled once and scored twice.
BULLARD 9, RUSK 2: Teagan Graul homered and singled, Callie Bailey and Kirstin Malone drove in two runs apiece and the Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 9-2 win over Rusk.
Bailey had two singles, Malone a double and a single, Matti Nix a double and an RBI and Brooklyn Brannen one RBI for Bullard. Hadi Fults struck out six and walked one in four innings, and Anistyn Foster fanned six with two walks in three innings of work in the circle.
JACKSONVILLE 13, MADISONVILLE 5: MADISONVILLE - Jasmine Gallegos homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs, Devonny Ray added a single and three RBI and the Jacksonville Maidens notched a 13-5 win over Madisonville.
Hannah Gonzales and Claire Gill both added a double, single and two RBI, and Lakyn Robinson chipped in with two hits and an RBI for Jacksonville. Chesni Speaker doubled.
Gallegos struck out seven, walked two and did not give up an earned run for the pitching win.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: ATHENS - Trinity Valley earned a pair of Region XIV Conference wins over Kilgore College on Saturday, winning 5-0 and 9-1.
In the 5-0 loss, Akyshia Cottrell and Emalynn Redmann had the lone Kilgore hits. Alissa McClellan struck out four, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
Redmann had KC's only hit in the 9-1 loss. Kaylee Schmitz struck out three and walked three in 3.1 innings to take the pitching loss.
Kilgore will host Bossier Parish in games at 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.