P. TREE: At the TASO Tournament, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates got a double and two RBI from E.K. Holder in a 3-1 win over crosstown rival Spring Hill.
Elena Bazan and Laney Schroeder both doubled for Pine Tree. Ma'Kayla Rougely struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
In a 3-1 win over Quitman, Taylor Burkhart fanned seven, walked one and allowed one earned run in five innings while Nia Woodsen doubled, singled and drove in a run to pace the offense.
Rougely and Raquel Rameriz added two hits and an RBI apiece for the Lady Pirates.
In the final game of the day for the Lady Pirates, Rougely blasted a three-run walk-off home run to lift Pine Tree to a 5-2 win over Mineola. Burhkart pitched for Pine Tree, which moved to 9-1 on the season.
S. HILL: At the TASO Tournament held at Lady Panther Field, host team Spring Hill dropped a 3-1 decision to Pine Tree.
Delaney Gray and Khloe Saxon had the lone hits for Spring Hill. Gray struck out six, walked one and gave up two earned runs in 3.2 innings in the circle.
In a 3-2 loss to Queen City, Jovi Spurlock and Kyndall Witt had two hits apiece and Laney Linseisen and Aubreigh Whiddon drove in runs for Spring Hill. Spurlock pitched three innings with no strikeouts, one walk and two earned runs allowed. Gray fanned three with no walks, runs or hits allowed in two innings.
HALLSVILLE: At the Allen Tournament, the Ladycats dropped a 4-3 decision to Timber Creek and fell 5-2 to Lovejoy.
Against Timber Creek, Lindsey Dubberly and Miley Stovall homered for the Ladycats. Stovall had two hits, Maci Shirley doubled and Paris Turner drove in a run. Hope Miles fanned two and walked four in two innings to take the loss. Dubberly struck out eight with two walks and one earned run allowed in four innings.
Against Lovejoy, Makayla Menchue went deep for the Ladycats. Pami Ah Quin and Dubberly both doubled. Ah Quin added a single. Shirley had two hits, and Sara Houston singled and drove in a run. Shirley took the loss, giving up two earned runs while striking out two and walking three in 3.1 innings. Dubberly struck out four and gave up no walks or runs in 2.2 innings.
MARSHALL: At the Ingleside Tournament, the Lady Mavericks fell to Corpus Christi Ray, 12-3.
Lauren Minatrea doubled and drove in a run and Wendy Esquivel had two hits and two RBI for Marshall. Charity Huffman and Claire Godwin pitched for the Lady Mavs.
In a 6-5 loss to Ingleside, Minetrea doubled and drove in two runs, Esquivel had two hits and two RBI, Ava Burke added two hits and Taylor Crutcher drove in a run. Godwin took the pitching loss.
N. DIANA: At the Mount Pleasant Tournament, Prairiland blanked the New Diana Lady Eagles, 5-0 on a no-hitter. Kiley Stanley struck out one, walked two and gave up three earned runs in seven innings to take the pitching loss.
GILMER: At the TASO Tournament in Whitehouse, Gilmer blanked Brownsboro, 12-0.
Addison Walker singled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Jayna Rucker added a double and two RBI for Gilmer. Kahlyen Johnston tripled and drove in a run, and Sarah Phillips and Alexis Kemp both doubled and drove in runs. Raji Canady chipped in with a triple and an RBI. Phillips struck out two with no walks in three innings.
In a 4-1 win over Hughes Springs, Walker doubled and drove in two runs, Phillips singled and drove in a run, Emily Watson and Alexis Kemp both doubled and Phillips singled and plated one run. Phillips struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings.
In a 10-0 win over Beckville, Phillips fanned three with one walk and no hits allowed in three innings and Livi Brown worked one inning - giving up no runs on one hit. Kemp tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Walker tripled and plated two runs, and Canady had a triple and an RBI for the Lady Buckeyes. Kennedy Jordan added a single and an RBI.
TATUM: The Lady Eagles dropped a 16-1 decision to Rusk at the Rusk Tournament.
Noa Cart singled and drove in a run for Tatum. Yahnya Acevedo took the pitching loss.
In a 13-2 loss to Joaquin, Lily Crawford, Kali Perry and Jasmyne Taylor had the lone hits for Tatum. Cart and Acevedo pitched for the Lady Eagles.
H. SPRINGS: At the TASO Tournament in Whitehouse, Hughes Springs rolled to a 12-2 win over Brownsboro.
Riley Lowery tripled and drove in two runs, Sadie Golden had a single and two RBI and Alyssa Baxter, Emma McKinney and Annie Stonesifer all drove in runs for the Lady Mustangs. Baxter struck out four, walked two and did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings.
In a 4-1 loss to Gilmer, Lowery doubled and drove in a run. Maggie Pate fanned seven, walked one and gave up four earned runs in four innings.
In a 4-4 tie with Teague, McKinney, Lowery and Pate all drove in runs for the Lady Mustangs. Hannah Abernathy struck out three and walked three in four innings.
HARMONY: At the TASO Tournament in Grand Saline, Harmony dropped a 5-3 decision to North Lamar.
Lainie Trimble and Camie Wellborn drove in runs for Harmony. Olivia Dabreu struck out one with no walks and one earned run allowed in 4.2 innings.
In a 7-2 loss to Van, Krystin Spence doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Wellborn added an RBI for the Lady Eagles. Wellborn struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Trimble tripled and Wellborn had a single for Harmony in a 17-2 loss to Eustace. Maecy Toland handled the pitching chores for the Lady Eagles.
GLADEWATER: At the Arp Tournament, the Gladewater Lady Bears dropped a 10-1 decision to Cross Roads.
Lexi Betts and Izzy Mize had hits and Bri Willson drove in a run for Gladewater. Alayah Gordon took the pitching loss, striking out two, walking one and giving up four earned runs in 3.1 innings.
In a 10-2 loss to Arp, Gordon tripled and singled for the lone Gladewater hits. Willson took the pitching loss.
The Lady Bears also notched a 3-1 win over Buffalo, with Karlee Moses homering to go along with a single and Gordon and Willson driving in runs. Gordon worked four innings in the circle, striking out three with no walks or runs allowed. She gave up two hits.
BECKVILLE: At the TASO Tournament in Whitehouse, Huntsville earned a 4-1 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Amber Harris singled and drove in a run for Beckville. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out three, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings.
In a 10-0 loss to Gilmer, Lexi Barr had the lone Beckville hit. Kaitlyn Mauritzen struck out three and walked four in 4.2 innings.
OVERTON: At the TASO Tournament in Lindale, Overton notched a 5-4 win over Fruitvale.
Kayla Nobles had two hits and an RBI to pace the Lady Mustangs on offense. Chelsea Jordan added two hits, and Alex Brown and Anna Perkins drove in runs. Brylie Smith struck out one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
In a 6-1 loss to Alto, Kyuana Brown drove in the lone run for the Lady Mustangs. Smith struck out three and walked two in three innings.
WINNSBORO: At the TASO Tournament in Tyler, Winnsboro and Central battled to a 4-4 tie.
Alyssa Stansbury doubled and drove in a run for Winnsboro. Greenlee Mayberry had a triple and two RBI, and Emma Stansbury contributed an RBI. Emily Clark struck out one, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
In a 4-0 loss to Tyler Legacy, Mayberry had the lone Winnsboro hit. Clark fanned five with two walks in six innings.
In a 3-3 tie with Mabank, Hali Shirley tripled and drove in a run and Mayberry added an RBI. Bailey Garrett struck out six and walked three in 4.1 innings.
EDGEWOOD: The Edgewood Lady Bulldogs fell to Royse City at the White Oak Tournament, 7-2.
Trinity Hale had a double, single and RBI for Edgewood in the loss. Gracie Cates collected two hits, and Emily Stevens drove in a run. Emma Robertson took the pitching loss, striking out three and walking two in three innings.
In a 4-0 loss to White Oak, Addy Kay and Allie George had the lone Edgewood hits. Cates struck out three and walked five in four innings.
TYLER LEGACY: At the TASO Tournament at Tyler Legacy, Sara Eckert struck out nine with no walks in a one-hitter as Legacy blanked Winnsboro, 4-0.
Kylee Tapia singled twice and drove in a run for Legacy. Haylee Hulsey also drove in a run.
RUSK: At the Rusk Tournament, the host Lady Eagles rolled to a 16-1 win over Tatum.
Sarah Boudreaux had three hits and an RBI, Madelene Baldwin two hits and an RBI, Aubery Hassel two hits and two RBI, Kennzie Norton a double, single and two RBI, Madalynn Woodruff an RBI, Isabel Torres a double and two RBI and C. Chandler two RBI. Arabella Heredia and Boudreaux pitched for the Lady Eagles.