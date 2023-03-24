LONGVIEW 4, MARSHALL 0: At Lady Lobo Field, Reagan Rios dominated from the circle and Longview made the most of seven hits on the way to a 4-0 shutout of Marshall.
Rios struck out 16, walked one and allowed three hits in seven innings.
At the plate, Aniya Hopson and River Hulsey had two hits apiece. Betsy Martinez singled, Journee Fairchild doubled and Tomia Dessesaure drove in a run.
MT. PLEASANT 5, P. TREE 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Pine Tree jumped on top with a run in the top of the first inning, but Mount Pleasant answered with three in the third and put it away with two in the fifth in a 5-1 win.
Elena Bazan doubled, Laney Schroeder and Gracie Rust singled and Ma’Kayla Rougely drove in a run for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out six and walked two in the pitching loss.
S. HILL 15, KILGORE 0: Delaney Gray tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 15-0 win over Kilgore on Friday at Lady Panther Field.
Laney Linseisen tripled and drove in two runs for Spring Hill. Kyndall Witt doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs. Gray helped her own cause with two hits and three RBI. Josie Gray doubled and drove in a run. Mattye Moore doubled and plated two runs. Khloe Saxon had a double, single and RBI, and Adisyn Chism and Aubreigh Whiddon chipped in with RBI.
HALLSVILLE 17, TYLER 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats made quick work of the Tyler Lady Lions in 15-5A action, scoring seven in the first and 10 in the second on the way to a 17-0 win.
Sra Houston and Paris Turner both homered for Halsville. Houston and Makayla Menchue tripled, and Rylie Manshack and Alayna McGrede doubled. Turner had three hits and four RBI, Manshack three hits, Keilly Lopez a single and two RBI, Menchue two hits and two RBI and Houston two hits and four RBI.
Maci Shirley struck out six and walked one in a three-inning no-hitter.
E. FIELDS 18, WASKOM 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cora Creech doubled twice and drove in four runs, Morgan Shaw added a double, single and three RBI and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets rolled to an 18-3 win over Waskom.
Madison Owens and Gracey Struwe both doubled and drove in two runs for EF. Karleigh Robinson, Bryanne Beavers, Trista Bell and Keylee Kelly all chipped in with RBI. Creech struck out five with no walks, giving up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
W. RUSK 4, TROUP 0: TROUP — Lilly Waddell struck out 16, walked one and tossed a complete-game shutout at Troup as West Rusk earned a 4-0 win.
Waddell collected three hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Natalie Christy added two hits and an RBI. Carlie Buckner singled and drove in a run, and Piper Morton singled, walked twice and scored once.
TATUM 12, ARP 9: TATUM — Camryn Milam banged out four hits and drove in three runs, Aundrea Bradley added two hits and three RBI and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 12-9 win over the Arp Lady Tigers on Friday.
Beka Stockton tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Tatum. Lily Crawford had two hits and an RBI, Jasmyne Taylor two hits and Sanyia Cotton and Noa Cart an RBI apiece.
Stockton struck out six and walked four to earn the pitching win.
Ja’Naciya Potts homered, and Lacy Fletcher singled and drove in four runs for Arp. Addison Carpenter had two hits, Aubry Way a double, single and RBI and Maddie Birdsong and Kyia Horton an RBI apiece.
HAWKINS 9, OVERTON 3: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins did damage at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks past Overton, 9-3.
In the circle, Hawkins fanned 11 and walked three, giving up no earned runs in seven innings. At the dish, she doubled, singled and drove in four runs.
Londyn Wilson added three hits and an RBI, Jordyn Warren a double, single and two RBI, Ryli Williams two hits and two RBI and Taetum Smith a single and four runs scored.
Brylie Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Halle Mayfield added an RBI in the loss for Overton. Smith struck out five with two walks and two earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.
B. SANDY 15, U. HILL 0: BIG SANDY — Daphnie Blavier worked a perfect game in the circle, striking out six in three innings, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rolled past Union Hill 15-0.
Abigail Whitfield doubled three times and drove in four runs to pace the offense. Journie Plunkett had a double, single and RBI. Blavier singled twice and drove in two runs. Maddie Freeman and Bailey Isaac added an RBI apiece, and Trinity Madden singled twice and chased one run home.
BECKVILLE 16, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: Bethany Grandgeorge tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out five, and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 16-0 win over Mount Enterprise.
Emily Grandgeorge tripled and drove in two runs for Beckville. Bailey Quinn doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Lexi Barr had two hits and two RBI, and Bethany Grandgeorge and Amber Harris both doubled, singled and chased home two runs. Kaitlyn Maruitzen doubled, singled twice and drove in one run. Skylee Harned doubled and plated one run, and Natalie Pelzl singled and drove in a run.
RUSK 6, PALESTINE 5: RUSK — Madelene Baldwin and Kennzie Norton drove in two runs apiece for Rusk, which rallied for a 6-5 win over Palestine.
Norton and Sarah Boudreaux doubled for the Lady Eagles, who scored four in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit. Madalynn Woodruff had two hits and an RBI, and Isabel Torres singled twice. Riley Collins struck out two and walked three in five innings. Arabella Heredia fanned one with no walks in two innings.
G. SALINE 8, EDGEWOOD 0: EDGEWOOD — Brianna Swaim doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Grand Saline as the Lady Indians blanked Edgewood, 8-0.
Kolbi Phillips tripled and singled, Alissa Fugate doubled and Cloie Jacobs had a single and RBI for Grand Saline. Hannah Aaron struck out four and walked two in a complete game.
Trinity Hale and Gracie Cates doubled in the loss for Edgewood. Emma Robertson fanned four and walked four in five innings, and Cates struck out one and walked one in two innings.