S. HILL 4, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Delaney Gray struck out 11 with one walk and two hits allowed, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened the season with a 4-0 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Gray also banged out three hits, including a double, and scored once. Mattye Moore tripled and drove in a run, Josie Gray had a double and an RBI and Kyndall Witt singled and doubled. Laney Linseisen and Adisyn Chism had two hits apiece, Aubreigh Whiddon singled and drove in a run and Jovi Spurlock and Khloe Saxon chipped in with a hit apiece.
Claire Godwin struck out five and walked three in the loss for Marshall.
BECKVILLE 6, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 13 with two walks, helping her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBI, as Beckville opened the season with a 6-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Bailey Quinn had three hits for Beckville. Skylar Horne added a double and two RBI, and Reese Dudley also drove in a run.
Morgan Shaw and Gracey Struwe had the lone hits for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out eight and walked three in five innings.
LATE MONDAY
LONGVIEW 2, TATUM 1: Reagan Rios struck out 18 with one walk and no earned runs allowed, and the Longview Lady Lobos opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Betsy Martinez had two hits, River Hulsey singled and drove in a run and Jadasia Mims added a single for Longview.
Yahnya Acevedo had two hits and Karly Stroud added a single for Tatum. Noa Cart struck out eight with no walks in the pitching loss.
P. TREE 18, KILGORE 1: KILGORE - Taylor Burkhart fanned seven with no walks, giving up one earned run, and Hope Hampton drove in three runs for Pine Tree in an 18-1 win over Kilgore.
Burkhart helped her own cause with two doubles and three runs scored. Hampton doubled and singled. Nia Woodson had two hits and two RBI, Elena Bazan a single and two RBI and Raquel Ramirez and Laney Schroeder an RBI apiece.
Emma Propes doubled, and Kilynn Higginbotham singled and scored on a Kaitlyn Porter double in the loss for Kilgore.
BULLARD 12, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - The Bullard Lady Panthers built a 5-0 lead after two and put things away with seven runs in the fourth on the way to a 12-0 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Sara Houston and Lindsey Dubberly had the lone hits for Hallsville. Dubberly, Maci Shirley and Hope Miles all pitched for Hallsville. Dubberly and Shirley struck out two apiece.
HENDERSON 5, TROUP 2: HENDERSON - The Henderson Lady Lions scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 2-1 deficit, and put things away with a run in the seventh.
Chloe Ellis struck out five with no walks and one run allowed in three innings for Henderson. Jaci Taylor had a triple, single and two RBI to lead the Henderson offense.
Taylor Gillispie fanned 14 with two walks and five hits allowed for Troup. MaKayla Spencer doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
RAINS 15, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - The Rains Lady Wildcats pushed across 10 runs in the final two innings in a 15-0 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Amelia Miller struck our four and walked four in five innings for Sabine, which was held without a hit.
LEGACY 6, JACKSONVILLE 0: TYLER - Mallory Kniffen singled twice, doubled, dove in two runs and scored once from the top of the lineup as Tyler Legacy blanked Jacksonville, 6-0.
Kylee Tapia added a double and an RBI for Legacy. Sara Eckert struck out 15, walked three and scattered four hits in seven innings for the pitching win.