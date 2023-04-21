S. HILL 19, HENDERSON 9: HENDERSON — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers scored five runs in the first and seventh innings and added multiple runs in three other frames on the way to a 19-9 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Josie Gray, Delaney Gray and Aubreigh Whiddon all doubled for Spring Hill. Kyndall Witt had three hits and three RBI, Khloe Saxon three hits and two RBI and Mattye Moore three RBI. Jovi Spurlock finished with two hits. Delaney Gray had two hits and two RBI, Laney Linseisen a single and two RBI, Josie Gray two hits and two RBI and Whiddon two hits and an RBI.
Delaney Gray struck out seven and walked three in seven innings.
Henderson was led at the plate by Jacie Booth, who homered, singled and drove in four runs.
WHITEHOUSE 2, HALLSVILLE 1: WHITEHOUSE — Larkin Jones singled in the bottom of the eighth to force in the winning run, and the Whitehouse Ladycats walked off with a 2-1 win over the Hallsville Ladycats to force a three-way tie at the top of the District 15-5A standings.
Hallsville, Whitehouse and Longview will meet in Marshall beginning at noon on Saturday to play games and settle the tie. The order of the games will be determined by a coin toss.
Hallsville took a 1-0 lead in the second on a groundout by Lindsey Dubberly, but Whitehouse tied it in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Sierra Channel.
Makayla Menchue doubled twice and Miley Stovall had two singles in the loss for Hallsville. Sara Houston singled and drove in the only Hallsville run.
Hope Miles struck out four and walked six, giving up one earned run in six innings for Hallsville. Dubberly fanned one, walked one and gave up one earned run in 1.1 innings.
Grace Ann McDonald struck out nine with two walks and one earned run allowed in eight innings for Whitehouse. Channel finished with two hits.
MARSHALL 15, TYLER 0: MARSHALL — Briana Theus doubled twice and drove in four runs, Claire Godwin tossed a three-inning two-hitter and the Marshall Lady Mavericks rolled to a 15-0 win over Tyler.
Lauren Minatrea, Alyson Roberson and Molly Skinner all doubled for Marshall, which put 11 on the board in the first inning. Minatrea had three hits and an RBI, Roberson two hits, Taylor Crutcher, Godwin and Amaria Boyd a single and an RBI apiece and Skinner two RBI.
Godwin struck out seven with no walks.
CARTHAGE 19, KILGORE 9: CARTHAGE — Aubrey Leach, Addi Kneipp, Mallory Tutt and Kiley Knighton all drove in three runs for Carthage, and the Lady Dawgs pulled away late for a 19-9 win over Kilgore.
Carthage led 13-0 before Kilgore stormed back with eight runs in the top of the fourth. Carthage put it away with two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Leach doubled once and singled twice, and Kneipp, Tutt and Knighton all tripled for Carthage. Jakayla Roquemore singled twice and drove in two runs, and Anna Grace Bagley and Tessa Smith both drove in two runs. Tutt struck out five and issued no walks or hits in 3.1 innings.
Kilgore was led at the plate by Jae’la Williams, who tripled and drove in three runs. Aniyah Polk, Kaitlyn Porter, Kell Hooper, Carsyn McKinney and Addison Pierson all drove in runs.
MT. VERNON 13, HARMONY 0: HARMONY — Mount Vernon put five runs on the board in the top of the first on the way to a 13-0 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Friday.
Lainie Trimble and Camie Wellborn had the lone hits for Harmony, both singles. Olivia Dabreu struck out two and walked two, giving up no earned runs in four innings for Harmony.
HAWKINS 13, O. CITY 0: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins doubled twice, drove in two runs and earned the pitching win, Laney Wilson tripled, singled and chased home three runs and the Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Ore City 13-0.
Hawkins struck out seven and walked four, giving up three hits.
Taetum Smith doubled once and singled twice for the Lady Hawks. Jordyn Warren singled and drove in a run, and Ryli Williams chipped in with a double and two RBI.
Stormy Redmond, Mazye Hawkins and Keylee Richardson all singled for Ore City in the loss.
U. GROVE 10, CARLISLE 0: UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter closed out the regular season with a big night at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 10-0 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Ledbetter tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one, and also homered and singled for the Lady Lions. Alison Yohn doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Jaycie Mullins had two hits and an RBI. Gracelyn Head had an RBI. Daytona Vaughn doubled and chased home a run, and Izzy Gregg chipped in with an RBI.
OVERTON 18, U. HILL 1: OVERTON — Brylie Smith stuck out four with no walks, giving up four hits and one earned run in three innings as the Overton Lady Mustangs rolled to an 18-1 win over Union Hill.
Montana Tarkington tripled, singled and drove in three runs for Overton, which exploded for 16 runs in the second inning. Alex Brown, Chelsea Jordan, Halle Mayfield, Smith and Kyuana Brown all drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs, and Anna Perkins and Kayla Nobles chipped in with an RBI apiece.
MCLEOD 5, HARLETON 1: MCLEOD — McLeod used a pair of two-run innings and added a run in the fifth to put it away en route to a 5-1 win over the Harleton Lady Wildcats on Friday.
Annabelle Green and Karlee Cochran had the lone hits for Harleton, with Cochran driving in a run. Maddie Clark struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
EDGEWOOD 12, COMMERCE 0: EDGEWOOD — Emma Robertson tossed a one-hitter over four innings, Gracie Cates belted a grand slam and finished with two hits and four RBI and the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs blanked Commerce, 12-0.
Robertson struck out five with no walks.
Addy Kay had two hits and two RBI, Allie George and Mia Saldivar two hits and an RBI apiece and Emily Stevens and Robertson a single and an RBI each.
RUSK 8, HUDSON 7: RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles built an 8-4 lead heading to the seventh and held on for the 8-7 win as Hudson pushed across three in the top of the seventh.
Courtney Chandler had three hits and an RBI for Rusk. Kennzie Norton doubled once and singled twice, driving in two runs. Madalynn Woodruff finished with two singles and an RBI. Sarah Boudreaux had a double ,single and an RBI, and Aubrey Hassel homered and drove in two runs.
Arabella Hereda struck out three and walked two, giving up one earned run in 6.2 innings for the Lady Eagles.
WINNSBORO 8, QUITMAN 5: WINNSBORO — Greenlee Mayberry homered, singled twice and drove in two runs, and the Winnsboro Lady Raiders held on for an 8-5 win over Quitman on Friday.
Emma Stansbury added three hits for Winnsboro. Lily Rulison tripled, singled and drove in a run. Emily Clark had two hits. Alyssa Stansbury doubled and drove in a run, and Pita Mendoza and Halie Shirley both chipped in with RBI. Devin Grimes tripled and also got the pitching win, striking out 13 and walking seven in seven innings.