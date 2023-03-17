W.T. WHITE 15, KILGORE 5: KILGORE - W.T. White scored six in the first and added four in the third on the way to a 15-5 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Friday in non-district play.
Emma Propes and Adalyn Chitwood tripled, and Kilynn Higginbotham and Jae'la Williams doubled in the loss for Kilgore. Chitwood finished with two hits and three RBI, Eva Ray two hits and Williams and Kaitlyn Porter an RBI apiece.
H. SPRINGS 28, DAINGERFIELD 4: HUGHES SPRINGS - Annie Stonesifer homered twice, tripled and drove in seven runs for Hughes Springs, and Madison Heller added a home run and five RBI for the Lady Mustangs in a 28-4 win over Daingerfield.
Fantasi Smith also went deep for Hughes Springs, adding a single and driving in two runs. Emma McKinney doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Kylee Duck tripled, singled and had two RBI. Claira Robinson and Riley Lowery both singled twice and drove in runs and Hailey Crews, Madilyn Derrick, Maggie Pate and A.J. Perry chipped in with RBI. Derrick had a double.
Hannah Abernathy struck out three in two innings.
W. RUSK 20, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON - Carlie Buckner homered and drove in five runs, Krysten Price added four hits and five RBI and the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 20-0 win over Jefferson.
Buckner and Lilly Waddell finished with four hits apiece. Waddel drove in four runs, Natalie Christy had a double, single and three RBI and Piper Morton a double, single and two RBI.
Waddell struck out eight with one walk and no hits allowed in four innings. Christy fanned one and gave up two hits in an inning.
TATUM 10, WASKOM 0: TATUM - Noa Cart tossed a two-hitter over five innings on her 15th birthday, and four different Lady Eagles drove in runs as Tatum rolled to a 10-0 win over Waskom in District 16-3A play.
Cart struck out seven with no walks.
Yahnya Acevedo tripled, and Acevedo, Sanyia Cotton, Katie Propes and Jasmyne Taylor all drove in runs for the Lady Eagles.
TROUP 11, E. FIELDS 1: TROUP - Taylor Gillispie struck out 13 with three walks and one earned run allowed in five innings, and helped her own cause at the plate with a pair of home runs, a single and four RBI as Troup notched an 11-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Tara Wells added two singles, Qhenja Jordan a double, single and RBI, Cadence Ellis a home run, single and three RBI and Bailey Blanton a triple and an RBI.
Trista Bell homered in the loss for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech and Kaylee Kelly added singles. Creech struck out seven and walked one in the pitching loss.
WINNSBORO 4, HARMONY 2: WINNSBORO - Emily Clark struck out six, walked one and gave up on one earned run in seven innings, and Alyssa Stansbury drove in two runs with a double and a single as Winnsboro edged Harmony, 4-2.
Lily Rulison tripled twice and drove in a run. Clark tripled and plated one run, and Joeleigh Stone added a triple for Winnsboro.
Camie Wellborn doubled twice in the loss for Harmony. Hannah Martin added a double, and Olivia Dabreu and Lainie Trimble drove in runs. Wellborn struck out seven and walked three in six innings.
EDGEWOOD 8, L. OAK 4: LONE OAK - Trinity Hale nearly hit for the cycle and drove in four runs, leading the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs to an 8-4 win over Lone Oak.
Hale homered, tripled and doubled for Edgewood. Addy Kay added two hits, and Mia Saldivar drove in one run. Gracie Cates worked four innings in the circle, striking out five and walking two. Emma Robertson fanned four with no walks in three innings.
LATE THURSDAY
HALLSVILLE 6, MT. PLEASANT 5: MOUNT PLEASANT - The Hallsville Ladycats held off a late Mount Pleasant rally to earn a 6-5 win in District 15-5A action.
Ava Martin tripled for the Ladycats. Addison Dollahite and Lindsey Dubberly both doubled. Hope Miles and Makayla Menchue singled twice and drove in a run apiece. Pami Ah Quin added two RBI, and Sara Houston singled and drove in one run.
Hope Miles struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings in the circle. Maci Shirley worked one inning, giving up one earned run on two hits.
Jordyn Hargrave had two hits and an RBI for Mount Pleasant.