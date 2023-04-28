Class 5ALADY LOBOS DELAYED: NACOGDOCHES — The Longview Lady Lobos’ Class 5A bi-district playoff game with Dayton was delayed and then postponed on Friday.
The teams will resume action in the one-and-done contest at 11 a.m. on Saturday back at Nacogdoches High School.
Dayton leads 1-0, with Longview batting and a runner on first in the bottom of the first inning.
Class 4AS. HILL 6, JACKSONVILLE 3: Trailing by a run, down to six outs and facing playoff elimination, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 6-3 win over the Jacksonville Maidens on Friday at Lady Panther Field.
The win tied the best-of-three bi-district series at 1-1 and forced a third-and-deciding game later in the evening on Friday. That game was delayed by rain in the fourth inning with Spring Hill leading 3-0.
Mattye Moore opened the Spring Hill sixth by being hit by a pitch, and later moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Aubreigh Whiddon drew a walk and later scored on a double by Kyndall Witt, and Jovi Spurlock got aboard on an error and scored on an error.
Witt scored the final run on an error, and Delaney Gray worked a 1-2-3 seventh from inside the circle to seal the win.
Gray struck out six and walked three, giving up one earned run. Laney Linseisen also singled for the Lady Panthers.
GILMER 7, HUDSON 6: Raji Canady delivered a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the eighth, scoring a hustling Addison Walker from third as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes walked off with a 7-6 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets to close out a bi-district series win.
Gilmer, which swept the series, won it when Walker singled, swiped second, was moved to third on a sacrifice by Alexis Kemp and scored on Canady’s fly ball to left.
Sarah Philips singled twice, and Jayna Rucker homered for Gilmer. Canady and Alex Werbeck had the other RBI.
Philips worked four innings in the circle, striking out two and walking one while giving up two earned runs. Kemp fanned three, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
BULLARD 12, HENDERSON 2: WHITEHOUSE — The No. 1 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers put things away with a five-run seventh inning on the way to a 12-2 win over Henderson in the opening game of a best-of-three bi-district series.
The teams were scheduled to play a second game late Friday.
Hadi Fults worked 5.2 innings in the circle for Bullard, striking out seven with no walks. Brooklyn Brannen struck out one and walked two in 1.1 innings.
Fults also homered, singled twice and drove in four runs to pace the Bullard offense. Matti Nix, Teagan Graul, Kirstin Malone and Kylie Pate all added two hits for Bullard. Graul drove in two runs, and Malone added an RBI and scored five times.
Jaci Taylor singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Henderson. Sunny Goens doubled, and Addy Davis drove in a run.
Jacie Boothe struck out six and walked seven in seven innings.
Class 3AE. FIELDS 2, W. OAK 0: MARSHALL — Cora Creech struck out seven and allowed just one hit in a complete game, and Elysian Fields scored lone runs in the first and seventh innings to earn a 2-0 win over the White Oak Ladynecks and stay alive in a best-of-three bi-district series.
The series is knotted at 1-1 and will conclude back at East Texas Baptist University at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Madison Owens and Kaylee Kelly both singled and drove in runs for Elysian Fields.
Emily Wallace had the lone hit for White Oak. Larkin Daniels struck out 15 and walked two in a complete game for the Ladynecks.
TROUP 3, N. DIANA 0: MARSHALL — Troup scored lone runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings on the way to a 3-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles in game one of a best-of-three bi-district playoff series.
Taylor Gillispie struck out 15, walked one and allowed four hits while helping her own cause at the plate with two hits and an RBI for Troup. Sydnie Dickey added two hits and an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Chloe Green, Ava Smith and Shaylee Stanley all doubled in the loss for New Diana. Green struck out four with two walks and two earned runs allowed in seven innings.
The teams are scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Marshall High School to settle the series.
W. RUSK 4, SABINE 1: Lilly Waddell struck out 14 with no walks, giving up one unearned run in seven innings as the West Rusk Lady Raiders opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 4-1 win over Sabine.
The teams are scheduled to meet back at Longview’s Lady Lobo Field at 6 p.m. to settle the series.
Piper Morton doubled, singled and drove in a run for West Rusk. Kyrsten Price added a double, and Jaimie Jose drove in a run.
Isabella Sawyers singled twice and Abbie Abercrombie singled in the loss for Sabine. Sawyers struck out nine and walked four in six innings.
H. SPRINGS 7, TATUM 2: MARSHALL — Maggie Pate struck out eight, walked one and gave up no earned runs in a complete game, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs advanced to the area playoffs with a 7-2 bi-district win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Madison Heller banged out three doubles and drove in two runs to pace the offensive attack for Hughes Springs. Claira Robinson and Annie Stonesifer both singled twice, with Robinson driving in a run and Stonesifer chasing home two runs. Emma McKinney chipped in with a double and an RBI. Sadie Golden singled and drove in a run. Alyssa Baxter doubled and drove in a couple, and Riley Lowery added a single and an RBI.
Yahnya Acevedo doubled and singled, Aundrea Bradley had a single and Jasmyne Taylor singled and drove in a run in the loss for Tatum. Noa Cart struck out two with no walks, giving up four earned runs in six innings.
Class 2AC. ROADS 16, OVERTON 4: NACOGDOCHES — Cross Roads held a slim 5-4 lead before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the fifth on the way to a 16-4 win against Overton in the opening game of a best-of-three bi-district series.
The teams are scheduled to meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday back in Nacogdoches.
Alex Brown and Chelsea Jordan both doubled in the loss for Overton. Brown drove in two runs, and Jordan and Montana Tarkington added an RBI apiece. Brylie Smith walked four and gave up five earned runs in five innings.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 4AGILMER 5, HUDSON 3: HUDSON — Sarah Philips struck out six with no walks, scattering five hits in seven innings as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 5-3 win over Hudson.
Brie Jones and Raji Canady both doubled and singled for Gilmer. Kahlyen Johnston added a single and an RBI, and Philips helped her own cause with a home run and two RBI. Kara Williams chipped in with an RBI for the Lady Buckeyes.
RUSK 14, CARTHAGE 9: CARTHAGE — Aubrey Hassel homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Sara Boudreaux added a couple of hits and three RBI and the Rusk Lady Eagles opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 14-9 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs.
Madalynn Woodruff added a double, two singles and an RBI for Rusk. Kennzie North doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Madelene Baldwin finished with two hits and an RBI. Arabella Heredia doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Courtney Chandler singled and chased home two runs.
Riley Collins worked five innings in the circle for Rusk, giving up two earned runs on five hits. Rusk trailed 9-4 before scoring twice in the fifth and adding four runs in both the sixth and seven frames.
Jakayla Roquemore tripled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Carthage. Addi Kneipp tripled and drove in two runs. Kiley Knighton had two RBI, and Anna Grace Bagley and Jada Walton chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Mallory Tutt struck out two and walked two in seven innings.
Class 3AW. OAK 8, E. FIELDS 0: MARSHALL — Larkin Daniels struck out 13, walked a couple and held Elysian Fields hitless in a complete game, and the White Oak Ladynecks opened the Class 3A playoffs with an 8-0 bi-district win at East Texas Baptist University.
Addison McClanahan doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for White Oak. Kenzie Jester doubled and drove in a run. Jaidyn Marshall added a double, single and RBI. Tristyn Cox singled twice and drove in a run. Daniels added two hits, and Emily Wallace chipped in with an RBI.
Cora Creech struck out five and walked one, giving up three earned runs in four innings for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe fanned three, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
BECKVILLE SWEEPS: HALLSVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats won twice on Thursday to sweep a best-of-three bi-district series against Alto, rolling to 18-1 and 11-0 wins.
In the 18-1 win, Bethany Grandgeorge struck out seven with no walks, giving up four hits in six innings. At the dish, Natalie Pelzl singled twice and drove in three runs. Lexi Barr had two singles and an RBI, Grandgeorge a triple, single and two RBI, Amber Harris a triple and two RBI, Kaitlyn Mauritzen a double and two RBI and Bailey Quinn and Peyton Roberts an RBI apiece.
Grandgeorge tossed a one-hitter in the 11-0 win, striking out 10 with no walks.
Karsyn Coleman homered, singled and drove in two runs for Beckville. Barr tripled, Harris tripled and drove in three runs, Mauritzen had a single and an RBI, Pelzl singled and plated two runs and Quinn contributed an RBI.
Class 6AWYLIE EAST 8, LEGACY 3: WYLIE — Wylie East took a 2-1 lead in the third with a pair of runs, and then tacked on a pair of 3-run innings on the way to an 8-3 win over Tyler Legacy in the opening game of a best-of-three bi-district series.
The series moves back to Tyler Legacy for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday.
Mallory Kniffen doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Legacy. Reese Neely added a double and an RBI, and Bailey Belyeu drove in a run. Sara Eckert struck out 13 and walked four in six innings.