Class 4AH-FANNETT 2, S. HILL 1: JASPER — Evie Woodall tripled and drove in two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, rallying Hamshire-Fannett past Spring Hill and giving the Lady Longhorns a sweep in an area playoff series against the Lady Panthers.
Spring Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Khloe Saxon singled, moved to second on a bunt by Laney Linseisen and scored on an error.
The first two batters in the fifth walked for Hamshire-Fannett, but Lady Panther pitcher Delaney Gray got the next two outs before Woodall delivered her triple.
Gray struck out five and walked two in six innings. At the plate, Josie Gray doubled and Aubreigh Whiddon, Mattye Moore and Saxon all singled.
Katy Sanders struck out six and walked two for Hamshire-Fannett.
LC-M 18, CARTHAGE 3: LUFKIN — Little Cypress-Mauriceville scored seven times in the fourth to build a big lead and put it away with a six-run sixth on the way to an 18-3 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs in game one of a best-of-three area playoff series.
The series resumes at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Jasper.
Jada Walton, Jiyia Williams and Jakayla Roquemore all doubled for Carthage in the loss. Aubrey Leach singled and drove in a run, and Mallory Tutt added an RBI. Tutt shouldered the pitching loss.
Class 3AMT. VERNON 14, W. RUSK 0: GRAND SALINE — West Rusk put big numbers on the board in each of the first three innings on the way to a 14-0 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders in game one of a best-of-three area playoff series.
The series returns to Grand Saline on Saturday , with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
Ashtyn Redar singled and drove in three runs and Olivia Baird tripled, singled and added two RBI for Mount Vernon. Alexa Taylor struck out 14 with no walks and three hits allowed.
Lilly Waddell, Macie Blizzard and Natalie Christy had the hits for West Rusk. Christy struck out two and walked three in 3.2 innings and Waddell fanned one and walked five in a third of an inning.
HOOKS 17, H. SPRINGS 7: MARSHALL — Zoey Greenwood collected three hits, drove in six runs and scored three times for Hooks, and the Lady Hornets closed out a sweep of an area playoff series with a 17-7 win over Hughes Springs.
Maddie Campbell, Allysa Morgan and Madison Lewis all drove in two runs for Hooks, which scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 7-4 deficit. Kinsley Birdwell and Campbell pitched for Hooks.
Alyssa Baxter doubled twice and drove in four runs in the loss for Hughes Springs. Emma McKinney chipped in with two singles. Madison Heller doubled, singled and drove in a run. Sadie Golden doubled, and Riley Lowery chipped in with an RBI.
Hannah Abernathy struck out two and walked seven in 3.1 innings for the Lady Mustangs. Baxter walked one in 1.1 frames.
Class 2ABECKVILLE SWEEPS: NACOGDOCHES — The Beckville Ladycats earned 7-4 and 6-1 wins over Woden on Friday to sweep a best-of-three area playoff series.
In the 6-1 win, Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 10 with no walks, giving up just two hits in seven innings. Emily Grandgeorge tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Lexi Barr tripled, doubled and added an RBI. Bailey Quinn had two hits and an RBI, and Natalie Pelzl singled and chased home one run.
In the 7-4 win, Bethany Grandgeorge homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Ladycats. Emily Grandgeorge added a double, two singles and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Mauritzen singled twice and drove in a run.
Bethany Grandgeorge fanned nine with two walks with one earned run allowed for her second pitching win of the day.
HAWKINS 12, MCLEOD 6: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kalyn Ellison turned in a big game in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks completed an area playoff sweep with a 12-6 win over McLeod on Friday.
Ellison struck out five and walked one, giving up no earned runs in five innings. Trinity Hawkins struck out five with two walks in two innings.
At the plate, Ellison tripled twice and drove in a run. Elle Frazier singled and drove in two runs. Hawkins tripled and chased home three runs. Jentri Evans finished with one hit and an RBI. Rylie Williams singled and drove in three, and Taetum Smith contributed an RBI for the Lady Hawks.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 3AQ. CITY 3, W. OAK 0: MARSHALL- At East Texas Baptist University, the Queen City Lady Bulldogs built a 3-0 lead after two innings and made it stand in a 3-0 win over the White Oak Ladynecks to open a best-of-three area playoff series.
Larkin Daniels struck out 12, walked four and gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings for White Oak. Jaidyn Marshall, Daniels, Addison McClanahan and Andee Bridges all singled in the loss.
Class 4ABULLARD 6, H-HARGRAVE 2: LUFKIN — Kirstin Malone homered and drove in two runs, Hadi Fults worked four strong inning in the circle and the No. 1 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 6-2 win over Huffman-Hargrave.
Fults struck out seven with no walks and two earned runs allowed. Brooklyn Brannen fanned two and walked one in two innings, and Anistyn Foster pitched an inning — striking out one with no walks.
Kamyn Honzell doubled and singled for Bullard. Callie Bailey had two singles and an RBI. Teagan Graul doubled and drove in a run and Matti Nix chipped in with an RBI.
TROUP 4, WINNSBORO 2: At Longview High School, Taylor Gillispie struck out 15 and scattered five hits in a complete game for Troup, and the Lady Tigers notched a 4-2 win over Winnsboro to open an area playoff series on Thursday.
Troup trailed 2-1 in the seventh before scoring three times when Karsyn Williamson delivered a double on a 2-1 pitch to chase home three runs. Qhenja Jordan had two hits for Troup, and Sydnie Dickey also drove in a run.
Emily Clark took the pitching loss for Winnsboro. She struck out four and gave up four runs. Devin Grimes had two hits in the loss for the Lady Raiders.