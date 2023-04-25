GILMER 17, CENTER 1: CENTER — In a must-win game for Gilmer to force a tie at the top of the District 17-4A standings, Sarah Philips delivered in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Buckeyes in a 17-1 win.
Philips struck out 11 with no walks, giving up one earned run on two hits in six innings. At the dish, she was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBI.
Addison Walker doubled, singled twice, drove in a run and scored four times. Brie Jones had two hits and two RBI, Kara Williams a double, single and two RBI, Alexis Kemp a triple, single and four RBI and Raji Canady a double, single and two RBI.
E. FIELDS 2, HARLETON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Gracey Struwe and Cora Creech combined to strike out eight with one walk and one hit allowed in seven innings as Elysian Fields notched a 2-0 win over Harleton in a playoff tune up game.
Struwe worked four innings, striking out three and walking one. Creech fanned five in three innings.
At the plate, Karleigh Robinson singled twice, Bryanne Beavers doubled, Struwe tripled and Beavers drove in a run.
Karlee Cochran had the lone hit for Harleton. Maddie Clark struck out seven with no walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
NECHES 5, GRACE 1: TYLER — Neches used a three-run third to build a 4-0 lead on the way to a 5-1 victory over Grace on Tuesday.
Sadie Arriola doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Grace. Macie Mathis added a double and a single. Malayna Cauley took the pitching loss, walking two and allowing three earned runs in seven innings.
CollegeKC DROPS 2: KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 12-1 and 10-0 decisions to Paris on Tuesday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The Rangers got singles from Hayeli Acosta and Jocelyn Suarez in the 10-0 loss. Kaylee Schmitz took the pitching loss, striking out two, walking two and giving up three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
In the 12-1 loss, Acosta, KeiAdriah Lister and Alissa McClellan all had two hits and McClellan drove in a run for KC. McClellan took the pitching loss, striking out three with no walks and two earned runs allowed in three innings.
On Monday, the Rangers split a non-conference twinbill with LSU-Eunice, dropping the opener 12-1 and winning the second game 6-1.
In the win, McClellan blasted a grand slam to highlight a four-run first inning for KC. Acosta had two hits, and Suarez drove in a run. Schmitz worked seven full innings for the pitching win, striking out three and walking four while allowing no earned runs.
Saurez singled and drove in the lone KC run in the 12-1 loss. Olivia Gilzow shouldered the pitching loss.
KC is scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.