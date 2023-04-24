WHITEHOUSE 5, HALLSVILLE 4: MARSHALL - In a battle for playoff seeding, Whitehouse scored twice in the top of the seventh to rally for a 5-4 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Makayla Menchue homered twice and drove in all four runs for Hallsville. Hope Miles, Maci Shirley, Sara Houston and Alayna McGrede added singles.
Miles took the pitching loss. she struck out two with no walks and three earned runs allowed in three innings. Lindsey Dubberly struck out five and walked one, giving up two earned runs in four innings.
Grace Ann McDonald struck out seven with one walk and four earned runs allowed for Whitehouse. Cami Laney doubled and drove in two runs, and McDonald added a single and two RBI.
SHELBYVILLE 5, BECKVILLE 4: SHELBYVILLE - Shelbyville scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 5-4 win over Beckville.
Kaitlyn Mauritzen doubled once and singled twice in the loss for Beckville. Natalie Pelzl added two its and an RBI. Emily Grandgeorge and Bethany Grandgeorge both singled and drove in runs, and Lexi Barr doubled and chased one run home. Bailey Quinn chipped in with a double.
Bethany Grandgeorge struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings.
TROUP 6, BROWNSBORO 2: BROWNSBORO - In a playoff tune up game, Taylor Gillispie struck out 14 and Tara Wells and Bailey Blanton drove in two runs apiece for Troup in a 6-2 win over Brownsboro.
Gillispie walked seven and gave up one earned run. Wells and Blanton both had doubled for Troup, and Gillispie added two hits. Qhenja Jordan also drove in a run.