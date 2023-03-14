LONGVIEW 13, TYLER 0: Madison Jones did damage for the Lady Lobos at the plate and inside the pitcher's circle, leading Longview to a 13-0 win over Tyler High.
Jones struck out nine, walked five and gave up just one hit in a five-inning shutout. At the dish, she doubled, singled and drove in four runs.
River Hulsey added two hits and two RBI. Paris Simpson singled twice. Saniyah Jimmerson tripled and drove in a run, and Jadasia Mims, Journee Fairchild, Addison Martin and Layla Boyd all collected RBI.
HALLSVILLE 14, T. HIGH 1: TEXARKANA - Lindsey Dubberly combined her hot streak at the plate with four more hits - including a home run and two doubles - and the Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 14-1 win over Texas High.
Dubberly, who now has hits in all 12 of her last 12 at bats, went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs while also collecting the pitching win. She struck out three, walked two and did not allow an earned run on four hits in five innings.
Sara Houston also homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville. Maci Shirley tripled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Pami Ah Quin and Hope Miles chipped in with doubles. Miles had two hits and an RBI, Shirley three hits and an RBI, Miley Stovall two hits and two RBI and Ah Quin three RBI.
MT. PLEASANT 8, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL - Mount Pleasant took a 3-0 lead after one inning on the way to an 8-2 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Ella Cross and Jordan Andrade had two hits apiece for Mount Pleasant, with Cross and Paris Beard driving in runs.
Taylor Crutcher and Lauren Minatrea both doubled in the loss for Marshall. Minatrea had three hits, Alyson Roberson two hits and Claire Godwin and Wendy Esquivel an RBI apiece. Charity Huffman struck out two and did not walk a batter in seven innings.
GILMER 2, HARMONY 1: GILMER - Sarah Phillips struck out 10, walked one and gave up no earned runs on two hits in seven innings, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes edged the Harmony Lady Eagles 2-1.
Phillips, Alexis Kemp, Jayna Rucker and Emily Watson all singled for Gilmer, with Kemp and Alex Werbeck driving in runs.
Ashlynn Ybarra and Camie Wellborn had the hits for Harmony. Wellborn struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings.
N. DIANA 14, C. HILL 2: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Taryn Reece homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs, Ava Smith and Shaylee Stanley also went deep for the Lady Eagles and New Diana rolled past Chapel Hill, 14-2.
Stanley also doubled for the Lady Eagles. Reagan Reece tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Avery Howard added a triple. Chloe Green had two hits, Kiley Stanley two RBI and Abi Shafer and Peyton Abernathy an RBI apiece.
Kiley Stanley struck out three, walked three and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
W. RUSK 3, ARP 0: NEW LONDON - Piper Morton belted her fifth home run of the season, Lilly Waddell tossed a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and the West Rusk Lady Raiders blanked Arp, 3-0.
Krysten Price and Carlie Buckner drove in runs for West Rusk. Waddell walked two and allowed just two hits in a complete game.
E. FIELDS 5, TATUM 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Morgan Shaw tripled and drove in a run, Cora Creech added a double and an RBI and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets scored all five runs in the third on the way to a 5-3 win over Tatum.
Kaylee Kelly singled and dove in a run for EF. Carmen Lawless doubled, and Gracey Struwe chipped in with an RBI. Creech struck out three with no walks in seven innings pitched.
Yahnya Acevedo and Beka Stockton both tripled and Camryn Milam doubled in the loss for Tatum. Acevedo and Aundrea Bradley had two hits apiece, Olivia Nay two RBI and Milam one RBI. Stockton fanned four and walked one in 2.1 innings, and Noa Cart struck out one and walked one in 3.2 innings.
BECKVILLE 20, MARTINSVILLE 3: MARTINSVILLE - Amber Harris doubled twice and drove in five runs, and the Beckville Ladycats scored early and often on the way to a 20-3 win over Martinsville.
Bethany Grandgeorge, Kaitlyn Mauritzen, Bailey Quinn and Natalie Pelzl all had two hits for Beckville. Quinn and Lexi Barr doubled, and Emily Grandgeorge tripled. Quinn drove in three runs. Pelzl, Barr and Peyton Roberts all drove in two runs, and Emily Grandgeorge and Skylee Harned added an RBI apiece.
Mauritzen struck out three and walked two in two innings, and Bethany Grandgeorge fanned three with one walk in one inning.
HAWKINS 6, U. GROVE 2: UNION GROVE - Trinity Hawkins struck out 11 and walked three in a complete-game inside the circle as the Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 6-2 win over Union Grove.
Taetum Smith doubled, singled and scored three times and Jordyn Warren added a triple, single and two runs scored for Hawkins. Hawkins singled twice and drove in a run, and Elle Frazier added an RBI.
Lainey Ledbetter, Alison Yohn and Izzy Gregg all doubled for Union Grove, with Ledbetter and Gregg driving in runs. Ledbetter struck out 11 with no walks.
N. SUMMERFIELD 28, O. CITY 18: NEW SUMMERFIELD - New Summerfield gave up nine runs in the first and fell behind 15-9 before scoring 11 in the third on the way to a 28-18 win over Ore City.
Brook Byrd homered, tripled and drove in three runs in the loss for Ore City. Mazye Hawkins added a single and three RBI, and Cara Coppedge singled and drove in four runs. Tori Cummins, Stormy Redmon and Jlynn Watkins also drove in runs for the Lady Rebels.
HARLETON 18, HARTS BLUFF 0: HARTS BLUFF - Maddie Clark tossed a no-hitter at Harts Bluff, striking out eight and walking one, and Harleton rolled to an 18-0 win.
Hollyn Alsobrook, Clark and Addy Morris all had two hits for Harleton. Clark drove in three runs, and Chloe Copeland, Morgan Neverette and Hannah Henigan added an RBI apiece.
LEGACY 3, R. HEATH 0: TYLER - Sara Eckert tossed a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts as Tyler Legacy notched a 3-0 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Mallory Kniffen tripled, singled and scored two runs for Legacy. Bailey Belyau singled and drove in a run, and Haylee Hulsey doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Eckert threw 115 pitches, 75 for strikes.
CHISUM 2, EDGEWOOD 1: EDGEWOOD - Maddie Shires singled twice and drove in a run and Peyton Holland struck out nine while giving up one earned run in eight innings for Chisum in a 2-1 win over Edgewood.
Gracie Cates accounted for Edgewood's lone run with a home run in the bottom of the first. Emily Stevens added two hits, and Emma Robertson struck out one, walked three and did not allow an earned run in eight innings.
RUSK 9, CARTHAGE 8: CARTHAGE - Madalynn Woodruff tripled and drove in two runs, Courtney Chandler had two doubles and two RBI and the Rusk Lady Eagles rallied for a 9-8 win over Carthage.
Sarah Boudreaux doubled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Kennzie Norton added two doubles, a single and an RBI. Madelene Baldwin chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Aubery Hassel added a double and an RBI for Rusk. Isabel Torres also doubled.
Riley Collins got the pitching win for Rusk, which trailed 8-4 before scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh.
LATE MONDAY
CARTHAGE 7, H. SPRINGS 5: CARTHAGE - The Carthage Lady Dawgs overcame a 4-run first inning by Hughes Springs to rally for a 7-5 win.
Claira Robinson had two hits and an RBI, Emma McKinney a double and Shae'Leigh Johnson, Madilyn Derrick and Alyssa Baxter an RBI apiece in the loss for Hughes Springs.
Maggie Pate struck out four and walked two in six innings in the pitching loss.
HAWKINS 20, CARLISLE 0: HAWKINS - Trinity Hawkins struck out six of the 10 batters she faced in a three-inning no-hitter as the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 20-0 win over Carlisle.
Laney Wilson doubled three times and drove in four runs for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added two hits and three RBI, Kalyn Ellison a triple and two RBI, Jentri Evans a single and an RBI and Taetum Smith one RBI.
U. GROVE 5, OVERTON 4: UNION GROVE - Lainey Ledbetter struck out a dozen with two walks and two earned runs allowed, and Alison Yohn drove in two runs with a double and a single as Union Grove edged Overton 5-4.
Allie Calhoun added a double for Union Grove, and Jamie Webb, Jaycie Mullins and Daytona Vaughn drove in runs.
Kayla Nobles doubled twice and drove in two runs and Alex Brown and Montana Tarkington added RBI for Overton. Brown tripled and Nickel Weir had a double for the Lady Mustangs.
Brylie Smith struck out five, walked three and gave up two runs in six innings.
B. SANDY 18, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY - Big Sandy broke open a 3-2 game with seven runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth on the way to an 18-2 win over Ore City.
Stormy Redmond tripled and scored in the loss for Ore City.
TROUP SPLITS: The Troup Lady Tigers split a non-district double header with Malakoff, winning 8-3 and losing 4-2.
In the win, Taylor Gillispie struck out 12, walked three and gave up two earned runs. At the plate, Gillispie and Sydnie Dickey both homered, Karsyn Williamson tripled and Bailey Blanton doubled three times. Dickey drove in two runs, and Blanton and Gillispie drove in a run apiece.
Gillispie struck out 18 and walked one in the 4-2 loss. She also homered for the second game in a row. Tara Wells added a double, and London Driggers drove in a run.