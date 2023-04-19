W. OAK 11, GLADEWATER 1: WHITE OAK - Jaidyn Marshall tripled, doubled, singled and drove in five runs, Larkin Daniels was dominant inside the pitcher's circle for White Oak and the Ladynecks rolled to an 11-1 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears.
Daniels struck out 17 with one walk and two hits allowed in six innings.
Andee Bridges, Sasha Graves and Graycen Sipes all doubled for White Oak. Graves had two hits, Addison McClanahan two hits and an RBI and Bridges two hits and three RBI.
Hayli Edwards and Karlee Moses had the hits for Gladewater, with Moses driving in the lone Lady Bear run.
H. SPRINGS 20, SABINE 4: LIBERTY CITY — Emma McKinney tripled, singled twice and drove in four runs, Alyssa Baxter and Maggie Pate added three RBI apiece and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 20-4 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Annie Stonesifer had three hits and delivered an RBI for Hughes Springs. Baxter tripled and singled. Pate doubled and singled. Riley Lowery had two hits and two RBI. Kylee Duck tripled. Sadie Golden had an RBI. Fantasi Smith doubled, and Madison Heller, Claira Robinson and Hailey Crews all chipped in with RBI.
Hannah Abernathy struck out three and walked one in 3.2 innings, and Pate fanned two with no walks in 2.1 innings.
Bailey Pierce and Kattlin Akers had two hits apiece in the loss for Sabine. Kyrissa Camacho and Abbie Abercrombie drove in runs.
LEGACY 9, N. FORNEY 1: TYLER - Reese Neely doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Sara Eckert turned in a strong outing in the circle as Tyler Legacy rolled to a 9-1 win over North Forney.
Eckert struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run for Legacy, which scored four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Sophia Viramontes doubled, singled and drove in a run for Legacy. Kylee Tapia had a triple and a single. Mallory Kniffen singled twice and chased home a couple of runs, and Eckert helped her own cause at the plate with a triple, single and two RBI. Maddie Carillo chipped in with a double.
WINNSBORO 15, MINEOLA 6: MINEOLA - Emily Clark banged out four hits and drove in three runs, Addyson Earls and Lilly Rulison added three RBI apiece for Winnsboro and the Lady Raiders notched a 15-6 win over Mineola.
Earls doubled once and singled twice for Winnsboro. Devin Grimes added two doubles and a single. Alyssa Stansbury had a double and a single. Rulison tripled twice. Greenlee Mayberry chipped in with a double and a single, and Stansbury finished with two hits. Stansbury, Mayberry and Halie Shirley all drove in runs.
Bailey Garrett struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in seven innings.
Jaycee Smith, Jadelyn Marshall and Caroline Castleberry all had two hits in the loss for Mineola. Smith doubled, and Marshall drove in a run.