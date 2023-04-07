WHITEHOUSE 2, P. TREE 0: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Lady Wildcats scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth innings on the way to a 2-0 shutout of the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Taylor Burkhart struck out six, walked three and allowed one earned run on five hits in the six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Lady Pirates.
Laney Schroeder, Elena Bazan, Ma’Kayla Rougely and Raquel Rameriz all had two hits in the loss for Pine Tree. Hope Hampton and Burkhart chipped in with a hit apiece.
HALLSVILLE 17, T. HIGH 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats took a 6-0 lead after two innings and poured it on with a 10-run fourth on the way to a 17-2 win over Texas High.
Hope Miles tripled and drove in three runs for the Ladycats. Miley Stovall doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Rylie Manshack added a double. Katelynn Griffith, Makayla Menchue and Ava Martin all singled and drove in runs. Pami Ah Quin singled twice and chased home three runs, and Alayna McGrede finished with a single and three RBI.
Miles struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
MT. PLEASANT 14, MARSHALL 4: MOUNT PLEASANT — Ella Cross tripled, singled and drove in a run, Morgan Hill added two doubles and an RBI and the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers notched a 14-4 win over Marshall.
Alyson Roberson doubled and singled, Taylor Crutcher singled twice and Amaria Boyd had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Marshall.
W. OAK 2, N. DIANA 1: WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels struck out 15 with no walks and three hits allowed, and Addison McClanahan and Emily Wallace drove in runs for the Ladynecks in a 2-1 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Wallace tripled, and McClanahan and Sasha Graves both doubled for White Oak. Graves had two hits.
Chloe Green struck out two and walked one in six innings for New Diana. Ava Smith singled and drove in the lone New Diana run.
H. SPRINGS 16, GLADEWATER 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Shae’Leigh Johnson and Riley Lowery both homered for Hughes Springs, and the Lady Mustangs opened up an 11-0 lead after on inning on the way to a 16-0 win over Gladewater.
Lowery drove in three runs, adding a double to her big day, and Johnson singled. Claira Robinson doubled, singled and drove in three. Alyssa Baxter doubled, singled and added two RBI. Emma McKinney tripled and singled. Sadie Golden singled and drove in two runs, and Hailey Crews contributed an RBI.
Baxter fanned two in two innings, and Maggie Pate struck out two in her one inning inside the circle.
Alayah Gordon had the lone hit for Gladewater.
LEGACY 5, R-HEATH 4: ROCKWALL — Tyler Legacy scored three times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 5-4 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Reese Neely did most of the damage at the plate for Legacy with a double, two singles and four RBI. Mallory Kniffen and Sara Eckert had two hits apiece, and Haylee Hulsey drove in a run.
Eckert struck out eight, walked three and allowed four earned runs on five hits in seven innings.
MINEOLA 10, MPCH 7: MINEOLA — Jocelyn Whitehead banged out three hits, scored twice and swiped a base and Mineola notched a 10-7 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Lexie Miller singled, drove in a run, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, swiped three bags and scored two runs for Mineola. Jorja Young had two hits, including a double, driving in one run and scoring once, and Caroline Castleberry doubled, scored, walked twice and stole two bases.
RUSK 20, JACKSONVILLE 7: RUSK — Arabella Heredia banged out three hits — including a triple — and drove in two runs, Sarah Boudreaux and Aubery Hassel added three RBI apiece and the Rusk Lady Eagles rolled past Jacksonville 20-7.
Boudreaux and Kennzie North had two hits apiece, with Norton driving in a run. Madelene Baldwin, Isabel Torres and Madalynn Woodruff all collected two RBI.
Heredia struck out four and walked four in five innings for the pitching win.
Claire Gill doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for Jacksonville in the loss. Hannah Gonzales doubled, singled twice and plated a couple of runs. Alyssa Justice homered, and Jasmine Gallegos added two singles and an RBI.
WINNSBORO 19, WINONA 0: WINONA — Bailey Garrett tossed a one-hitter over three innings, striking out three and walking one, and Lilly Rulison and Halie Shirley drove in two runs apiece for Winnsboro in a 19-0 win over Winona.
Rulison and Shirley both singled twice, and Laura Barth, Adlee Frazker, Joleigh Stone, Addyson Earls, Emily Clark, Devin Grimes and Garrett all drove in runs.