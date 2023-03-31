P. TREE 8, T. HIGH 3: Taylor Burkhart went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 with no walks while allowing three earned runs as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched an 8-3 win over Texas High.
Laney Schroeder doubled twice for Pine Tree, and Elena Bazan, Rhi Black, Hope Hampton, Ma’Kayla Rougely and Gracie Rust all added doubles. Schroeder drove in three runs, Bazan had two hits and an RBI, Rougely two hits, Hampton three RBI and Black one RBI.
WHITEHOUSE 3, LONGVIEW 1: GraceAnn McDonald struck out six, walked five and allowed one earned run in seven innings as Whitehouse notched a 3-1 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday.
Katie Jones had two hits and an RBI for Whitehouse.
Jadasia Mims and Reagan Rios had two hits apiece in the loss for Longview, Rios drove in a run. Rios was strong in the circle, striking out 14, walking two and giving up one earned run in seven innings.
HALLSVILLE 11, MARSHALL 9: MARSHAL — The Hallsville Ladycats overcame an eight-run third inning by Marshall to rally for an 11-9 win on Friday.
Lindsey Dubberly homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Ladycats. Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall both doubled, with Menchue adding a single and three RBI and Pami Ah Quin adding a single and two RBI. Hope Miles singled twice, and Addison Dollahite added a single and an RBI.
Miles got the pitching win, striking out four and walking four while giving up no earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Lauren Minatrea tripled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Marshall. Alyson Roberson added a single and two RBI, Briana Theus an RBI, Claire Godwin two singles and an RBI and Wendy Esquivel and Molly Skinner an RBI apiece.
S. HILL 5, CARTHAGE 4: Delaney Gray went the distance in the circle for Spring Hill, striking out 16 with one walk and no earned runs allowed, and Kyndall Witt drove in three runs for the Lady Panthers in a 5-4 win over Carthage.
Jovi Spurlock doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Gray doubled, and Laney Linseisen singled and drove in a run.
Mallory Tutt struck out one and walked two in the loss for Carthage. Kiley Knighton doubled and drove in a run.
CENTER 21, KILGORE 2: CENTER — The Center Lady Roughriders scored nine in the bottom of the first and tacked on 12 in the second on the way to a 21-2 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Addison Pierson doubled twice, Jae’la Williams drove in a run and Kilynn Higginbotham chipped in with a single for Kilgore in the loss.
N. LAMAR 11, PITTSBURG 1: PARIS — North Lamar scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to put the 10-run mercy rule into action in an 11-1 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Audrina Landin had a single and an RBI in the loss for Pittsburg.
N. DIANA 16, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA — Danielle Manes homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the offense, and Kiley Stanley worked a three-inning two-hitter in the circle as New Diana rolled to a 16-0 win over Daingerfield.
Stanley struck out three and walked one.
Chloe Green, Avery Howard, Shaylee Stanley and Kiley Stanley all doubled for New Diana. Shaylee Stanley had two hits and three RBI, Howard two hits and two RBI, Kiley Stanley and Green two hits and an RBI apiece and Taryn Reece a single and an RBI.
H. SPRINGS 11, SABINE 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Shae’Leigh Johnson doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Emma McKinney belted out three hits and chased two runs home and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs notched an 11-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Alyssa Baxter doubled and singled for Hughes Springs. Madison Heller added two singles and an RBI, and Hailey Crews and Riley Lowery drove in runs. Baxter struck out four with no walks and one earned run allowed in four innings, and Maggie Pate fanned three with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings.
Kryssa Camacho homered in the loss for Sabine. Isabella Sawyers took the pitching loss, striking out three and walking six while giving up two earned runs.
HARMONY 15, MPCH 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — Camie Welborn doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Olivia Dabreu added two singles and three RBI and the Harmony Lady Eagles rolled to a 15-2 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Lainie Trimble had two singles, Krystin Spence two singled and two RBI and Hannah Martin, Jayden Taylor, Gabby Hector, Kara Schoon and Maecy Toland an RBI apiece for Harmony.
Wellborn struck out four and walked three, giving up two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
U. GROVE 20, O. CITY 3: ORE CITY — Allie Calhoun homered, tripled and drove in four runs, and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 20-3 win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Alison Yohn had three hits and an RBI for the Lady Lions. Daytona Vaughn singled and drove in three runs. Brianna Carrion added a double and two RBI. Lainey Ledbetter and Gracie Winn singled and drove in two runs apiece, and Jamie Webb and Jaycie Mullins both chipped in with RBI.
Ledbetter struck out 13, walked one and gave up three hits to earn the pitching win.
Tori Cummins singled and drove in two runs, and Chloe Scott and Brooke Byrd added singles for Ore City.
HAWKINS 22, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — Jentri Evans drove in five runs with a couple of hits, and Trinity Hawkins limited Union Hill to a run on one hit as Hawkins rolled to a 22-1 win.
Hawkins struck out six and walked three and also drove in a run. Ryli Williams tripled, doubled twice and drove in two runs. Taetum Smith and Jordyn Warren added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Elle Frazier and Laney Wilson drove in runs.
HARLETON 7, J. BOWIE 0: HARLETON — Maddie Clark struck out 13, walked one and limited James Bowie to a couple of hits in seven innings as Harleton blanked the Lady Pirates 7-0.
Annabelle Green had two hits and drove in a run for Harleton, and Morgan Neverette, Hollyn Allsobrook and Chloe Copeland added RBI for the Lady Wildcats.
BECKVILLE 1, TIMPSON 1: BECKVILLE — Bethany Grandgeorge struck out a dozen Lady Bears, issuing no walks and giving up an unearned run on one hit in seven innings as the Beckville Ladycats notched a 2-1 win.
Lexi Barr tripled, doubled and scored twice, and Emily Grandgeorge tripled for Beckville. Bethany Grandgeorge helped her own cause with an RBI.
RAINS 12, EDGEWOOD 0: EMORY — The Rains Lady Wildcats took control early with a three-run first on the way to a 12-0 shutout over Edgewood.
Trinity Hale doubled and Allie George singled for the lone Edgewood hits. Emma Robertson struck out one with no walks and four earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.
BULLARD 9, RUSK 2: RUSK — Bullard put together a couple of four-run innings and added a lone run in the sixth to earn a 9-2 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles.
Kennzie Norton homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Rusk.