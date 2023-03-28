LONGVIEW 10, P. TREE 1: Reagan Rios struck out 14, walked one and limited crosstown rival Pine Tree to a run on four hits as the Lady Lobos notched a 10-1 win.
Jadasia Mims singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Lobos. River Hulsey doubled and chased home two runs. Madison Jones added two RBI, and Paris Simpson, Rios and Aniya Hopson all drove in runs.
Ma’Kayla Rougely homered in the loss for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart had two hits. Burkhart struck out six and walked two in five innings.
HALLSVILLE 8, WHITEHOUSE 7: HALLSVILLE — Makayla Menchue tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Sara Houston added two hits and two RBI and the Hallsville Ladycats edged Whitehouse, 8-7.
Hope Miles had two hits for Hallsville, Maci Shirley singled and drove in a run, and Miley Stovall had two hits and an RBI.Hope Miles fanned three and walked four in seven innings for the pitching win.
MARSHALL 14, TYLER 0: TYLER — Lauren Minatrea homered, tripled, singled and drove in five runs, Claire Godwin doubled twice, singled and chased home a couple of runs and the Marshall Lady Mavericks rolled past Tyler, 14-0.
Wendy Esquivel added a single and two RBI, and Jakairi Blacknell and Molly Skinner drove in a run apiece for Marshall. Charity Huffman struck out three, walked one and gave up two hits for the pitching win.
S. HILL 7, CENTER 0: Delaney Gray fanned 14 with one walk, giving up one hit in 6.1 innings as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers blanked Center, 7-0.
Kyndall Witt doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Panthers. Khloe Saxon added two hits and two RBI. Delaney Gray singled and drove in two runs, and Josie Gray added a single and an RBI.
GILMER 15, KILGORE 0: GILMER — Alexis Kemp was strong in the circle over four innings, striking out seven with no walks as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes blanked Kilgore, 15-0.
Jayna Rucker homered and drove in three runs for Gilmer. Kara Williams had two hits and two RBI. Kemp doubled, singled and drove in two. Brie Jones singled and chased home three runs. Addison Walker added two RBI, and Alex Werbeck chipped in with an RBI.
Jae’la Williams and Carsyn McKinney had the lone hits for Kilgore.
CARTHAGE 18, HENDERSON 16: HENDERSON — Tessa Smith banged out five hits and drove in seven runs for Carthage, and the Lady Dawgs won a slugfest over Henderson, 18-16.
The teams combined for 50 hits.
Smith homered, doubled twice and singled twice for Carthage. Addi Kneipp had four hits, Jiyia Williams two triples, two doubles and three RBI, Mallory Tutt four singles and two RBI, Anna Grace Bagley two hits and an RBI, Aubrey Leach and Jada Walton a double, single and RBI apiece and Jakayla Roquemore two RBI.
McKenna Moon doubled twice, singled twice and drove in two runs for Henderson. Ta’Niya Van Zandt had four singles and four RBI. Jaci Taylor doubled twice and singled. Chloe Ellis had two hits and two RBI, K.K. Brooks two singles and an RBI, Charli Bird two singles, Ty’Ra Mosely and Sunny Goens two singles apiece, Addy Davis a home run and two RBI, Courtney Norris a double and an RBI and Kristina Jackson a single and three RBI.
PITTSBURG 15, PARIS 5: PITTSBURG — Kylin Hutson tripled twice and drove in four runs, Haley Danielson added a double, single and three RBI and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates cruised to a 15-5 win over Paris.
Bayli Oglesby added a double and an RBI for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin banged out three hits and drove in a run. Emie Castenada had two hits and an RBI, Taryn Keefer one RBI and Alisa Rivers two hits and an RBI.
Landin struck out seven with no walks in six innings for the pitching win.
W. RUSK 4, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Lilly Waddell singled twice and drove in two runs to go along with a dominant pitching performance, and the West Rusk Lady Raiders notched a 4-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Waddell worked all seven innings in the circle, striking out 15 and walking one.
Macie Blizzard and Piper Morton added a double and single apiece for West Rusk, and Krysten Price and Carlie Buckner both drove in runs.
Carmen Lawless doubled and singled, and Gracey Struwe and Trista Bell both singled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out five with no walks in the pitching loss.
TATUM 9, JEFFERSON 8: TATUM — Katie Propes tripled in a run and then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh on a grounder by Jasmyne Taylor as the Tatum Lady Eagles walked off with a 9-8 win over Jefferson.
Camryn Milam tripled, singled twice and drove in a run for Tatum. Noa Cart added a double and two singles. Aundrea Bradley and Beka Stockton had two hits and two RBI apiece.
Stockton pitched 4.2 innings, striking out six and walking three. Cart fanned one and walked one in 2.1 innings.
W. OAK 18, DAINGERFIELD 1: WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels and Emily Wallace homered for White Oak, and the Ladynecks pounded out seven extra base hits among their 17 total hits on the way to an 18-1 win over Daingerfield.
Daniels also doubled and singled, driving in five runs. Wallace added a double and finished with three RBI. Tristyn Cox tripled, singled twice and chased home three runs. Jaidyn Marshall doubled, singled and drove in a run. Addison McClanahan doubled, singled and drove in one. Sasha Graves finished with two hits and an RBI, and Kenzie Jester had two hits and two RBI.
Daniels struck out six in two innings, and Kara Kennedy fanned one in one inning.
Chrishlyn Boyd doubled and drove in a run for Daingerfield.
SABINE 4, GLADEWATER 0: LIBERTY CITY — Amelia Miller went the distance in the circle, tossing a shutout for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals earned a 4-0 win over Gladewater.
Miller struck out four and walked two.
Kyrissa Camacho, Karsyn Watson and Riley Lux drove in runs for Sabine.
Harley Eggers doubled and singled in the loss for Gladewater. Alayah Gordon struck out three with no walks or earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.
H. SPRINGS 4, N. DIANA 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — Hannah Abernathy struck out eight and gave up one earned run in a complete game pitching win, and ShaeLeigh Johnson doubled and singled to lead the offense for Hughes Springs in a 4-3 win over New Diana.
Emma McKinney had two hits, Alyssa Baxter homered and Hailey Crews and Riley Lowery drove in runs for the Lady Mustangs.
Taryn Reece homered, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for New Diana. Chloe Green took the pitching loss, giving up one earned run while striking out one and walking two in six innings.
MT. VERNON 16, HARMONY 6: MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon erupted for 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-6 win over Harmony.
Hannah Martin singled and drove in two runs for Harmony. Krystin Spence added two singles and an RBI, and Lainie Trimble and Kara Schoon both drove in runs. Camie Wellborn struck out two and walked three in the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE 7, SHELBYVILE 1: BECKVILLE — Bethany Grandgeorge struck out13, walked one and gave up no earned runs in seven innings, and Amber Harris led the offensive effort with a double and three RBI as Beckville rolled past Shelbyville 7-1.
Grandgeorge helped her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBI. Kaydence Dawson also drove in a run.
OVERTON 18, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — Brylie Smith struck out five, walked one and limited Union Hill to a run on one hit in 3.1 innings as the Overton Lady Mustangs rolled to an 18-1 win.
Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Kayla Nobles, Alex Brown and Montana Tarkington all drove in three runs for Overton. Nobles tripled, and Brown doubled. Anna Perkins and Sarah Emery also drove in runs for the Lady Mustangs.
U. GROVE 25, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Lainey Ledbetter tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two, as the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 25-0 win over Carlisle.
Gracie Winn doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for Union Grove. Ledbetter added two hits. Alison Yohn doubled, singled and drove in a run. Daytona Vaughn singled and chased home three runs. Jamie Webb and Brianna Carrion both had a single and two RBI, and Allie Calhoun drove in one run and scored three times. Izzy Gregg added three RBI and two runs scored.
HAWKINS 13, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY — Trinity Hawkins dominated in the circle for Hawkins, striking out 18, walking one and giving up just one hit in seven innings as the Lady Hawks rolled to a 13-0 win over Ore City.
Jordyn Warren tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs to pace the offensive attack. Taetum Smith added a double, single and RBI. Hawkins had two doubles and an RBI. Jentri Evans doubled and drove in two runs, and Ryli Williams chipped in with a double and an RBI.
Tori Cummins had the lone hit for Ore City. Jordan Johnson struck out six, walked three and gave up four earned runs.
HARLETON 8, MCLEOD 7: HARLETON — Annabelle Green tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Addy Morris added a double, single and RBI and the Harleton Lady Wildcats notched an 8-7 win over McLeod.
Chloe Copeland and Maddi King had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Maddie Clark also drove in a run. Clark got the pitching win, striking out six and walking two in a complete game.
HUDSON 11, RUSK 1: HUDSON — Hudson scored seven runs over the final two innings to pull away for an 11-1 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles.
Aubery Hassell homered and Sarah Boudreaux doubled and singled in the loss for Rusk.
WINNSBORO 2, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Devin Grimes struck out seven with three walks in seven innings for the shutout, and Alyssa Stansbury doubled and drove in a run for Winnsboro in a 2-0 win over Quitman.
EDGEWOOD 9, COMMERCE 4: COMMERCE — Gracie Cates came up big at the plate with a home run, double, single and three RBI, and the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs notched a 9-4 win over Commerce.
Emma Robertson also dove in a run. She got the pitching win also, striking out 10 and walking one while giving up three earned runs in seven innings.
LATE MONDAY
W. OAK 1, H. SPRINGS 0: WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels singled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the White Oak Ladynecks to a 1-0, walk off win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs in District 15-3A action.
Sasha Graves drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jaidyn Marshall — hustling home with the game-winner when Daniels singled on a 3-1 pitch. Graves, Addison McClanahan, Kenzie Jester and Graycen Sipes all singled for White Oak.
Daniels struck out 16, walked two and went the full eight innings for the pitching win.
Claira Robinson, Annie Stonesifer and Riley Lowery had hits for Hughes Springs. Maggie Pate struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run in 7.2 innings.
GILMER 11, CARTHAGE 0: CARTHAGE — Sarah Phillips struck out eight and tossed a one-hitter, issuing one walk in five innings as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched an 11-0 win over Carthage.
Addison Walker doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs to lead the way offensively for Gilmer. Alexis Kemp added two doubles, a single and an RBI. Kahlyen Johnston, Kara Williams and Raji Canady all added two hits, with Emily Watson driving in two runs and Williams and Brie Jones chipping in with RBI.
Jada Walton had the one hit for Carthage.