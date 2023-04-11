LONGVIEW 5, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lady Lobos built a 4-0 lead after three and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on the way to a 5-2 win over the Texas High Lady Tigers.
Reagan Rios struck out 11, walked four and allowed a couple of earned runs in a complete game in the circle for the Lady Lobos.
Madison Jones and Rios had three hits apiece, and Jadasia Mims and Journee Fairchild added two hits apiece. Jones, Rios, Fairchild and River Hulsey all drove in runs.
HALLSVILLE 2, MT. PLEASANT 1: HALLSVILLE — Lindsey Dubberly homered and drove in both Hallsville runs, and Hope Miles went the distance in the circle for the Ladycats in a 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant.
Miles struck out four with no walks, giving up one earned run.
Makayla Menchue doubled for Hallsville.
Paris Beard singled and drove in a run for Mount Pleasant. Jordan Andrade gave up two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for Mount Pleasant.
S. HILL 21, KILGORE 6: KILGORE — Jovi Spurlock launched a pair of home runs, singled twice and drove in five runs and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers used a pair of eight-run innings and a five spot in the third to notch a 21-6 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
One of Spurlock’s home runs left the park, and the other was an inside-the-park job.
Adisyn Chism and Laney Linseisen tripled for the Lady Panthers, and Josie Gray added a double. Kyndall Witt had three hits. Linseisen two hits and three RBI, Khloe Saxon two hits and two RBI, Chism three hits and an RBI, Mattye Moore an RBI, Alexis Blackshire two hits and two RBI and Gray two hits and four RBI.
Witt struck out two and walked one in two innings, and Spurlock fanned two and walked two in one inning.
Karsyn Stover tripled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Kilgore. Eva Ray had a double and an RBI, and Aniyah Polk drove in one run.
P. GROVE 8, PITTSBURG 4: PITTSBURG — Pleasant Grove took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and held on late for an 8-4 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Audrina Landin had three hits in the loss for Pittsburg. Emie Castenada added two hits, and Haley Danielson and Landri Moore drove in runs.
Landin struck out five and walked one in the pitching loss.
N. DIANA 4, SABINE 2: DIANA — Chloe Green went the distance in the circle for New Diana, striking out two and walking one, and Taryn Reece collected two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the offense as the Lady Eagles edged Sabine 4-2.
Shaylee Stanley added two doubles for New Diana. Danielle Manes had a double and an RBI. Kiley Stanley doubled. Green finished with two hits. Reagan Reece had two hits and an RBI, and Reagan Reece singled twice and drove in a run.
Kyrissa Camacho and Karsyn Watson both doubled for Sabine. Watson drove in a run. Amelia Miller struck out two with no walks and one earned run allowed in 4.2 innings. Isabella Sawyers struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in 1.1 innings.
TROUP 1, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Taylor Gillispie struck out 21 and walked five in 11 innings, winning a pitcher’s duel when Troup scored once in the top of the 11th for a 1-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Sydnie Dickey tripled, and Tara Wells had a double and an RBI for Troup.
Cora Creech struck out 15 and walked two in 11 innings to shoulder the pitching loss for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson had all three of the Lady Yellowjackets’ hits.
W. RUSK 15, JEFFERSON 0: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell struck out eight of the nine batters she faced in a three-inning perfect game, and Carlie Buckner led the way offensively with two hits and four RBI as the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 15-0 win over Jefferson.
Waddell threw 27 of her 39 pitches for strikes.
Faith Cochran had two hits and two RBI, Piper Morton two hits and an RBI, Waddell a single and an RBI, Krysten Price a double and two RBI and Summer LeJeune one RBI.
TATUM 14, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — The Tatum Lady Eagles pushed four runs across in the top of the first and erupted for nine runs in the fourth to put things away and back a combined no-hitter by Noa Cart and Beka Stockton in a 14-0 win over Waskom.
Stockton worked four innings in the circle, striking out three and walking one. Cart fanned two with no walks in an inning.
At the plate, Camryn Milam had a double, single and two RBI, Stockton two hits and an RBI and Lily Crawford a single and an RBI. Sanyia Cotton also drove in a run for the Lady Eagles.
WINNSBORO 15, HARMONY 8: HARMONY — Emma Stansbury had two hits and drove in three runs, Alyssa Stansbury drove in three runs and singled once and Winnsboro notched a 15-8 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Addyson Earls had a single and two RBI for Winnsboro. Lilly Rulison tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Devin Grimes, Joeleigh Stone, Bailey Garrett, Emily Clark, Pita Mendoza and Greenlee Mayberry all collected RBI.
Clark struck out six and walked four in the pitching win.
Olivia Dabreu and Lainie Trimble drove in three runs apiece in the loss for Harmony. Camie Wellborn doubled twice and singled. Dabreu and Trimble both doubled, and Gabby Hector and Jayden Taylor chipped in with RBI.
HARLETON 22, MAUD 1: MAUD — The Harleton Lady Wildcats took advantage of nine hits, eight Maud errors and 12 walks to stroll to a 22-1 win over the Lady Cardinals.
Maddie Clark doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Harleton. Addy Morris added two RBI, and Chloe Copeland, Morgan Neverette, Hollyn Allsobrook, Maddi King, Karlee Cochran, Emma Reynolds, Taylor Airington and Kenzie Hearron all drove in runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Annabelle Green struck out four and walked one in two innings for Harleton. Clark pitched a scoreless, hitless inning.
HAWKINS 3, U. GROVE 2: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins struck out 11 with no walks, giving up two earned runs in a complete game pitching performance as the Hawkins Lady Hawks edged the Union Grove Lady Lions 3-2.
Hawkins also tripled for the Lady Hawks, and Londyn Wilson singled.
Lainey Ledbetter doubled and singled, and Izzy Gregg singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Union Grove. Ledbetter struck out 11 and walked one in the pitching loss.
B. SANDY 7, OVERTON 5: OVERTON — Daphanie Blavier struck out eight with no walks in a complete game pitching win as the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 7-5 win against Overton.
Trinity Madden led the Big Sandy offense with a double and two RBI.
Brylie Smith tripled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Overton. Halle Mayfield singled and drove in a run, and Anna Perkins finished with a triple and an RBI. Smith took the pitching loss, striking out nine, walking four and giving up four earned runs in seven innings.
N. SUMMERFIELD 21, O. CITY 16: ORE CITY — New Summerfield fell behind 4-0 before storming back for a 21-16 win over the Ore City Lady Rebels.
Tori Cummins tripled, singled three times and drove in three runs in the loss for Ore City. Kelee Richardson had a triple and two singles, Stormy Redmond two singles, Mazye Hawkins a double, single and RBI, Chloe Scott two singles and an RBI and Brooke Byrd a triple, single and RBI. Kinsey Watkins belted a home run and drove in two runs for the Lady Rebels.
RUSK 19, PALESTINE 1: PALESTINE — Kennzie Norton just missed hitting for the cycle and drove in five runs, Sarah Boudreaux added two singles and three RBI and the Rusk Lady Eagles coasted to a 19-1 win over Palestine.
Norton homered, doubled and singled for Rusk. Isabel Torres doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Courtney Chandler added two hits and an RBI. Arabella Heredia doubled, singled and drove in two. Madalynn Woodruff doubled and chased home one run, and Joci Hill singled and drove in two.
Riley Collins struck out one with no walks, giving up one run in four innings.
BULLARD 13, JACKSONVILLE 1: JACKSONVILLE — Hadi Fults homered twice and drove in three runs, Baylie Walker homered and chased home four and the Bullard Lady Panthers rolled to a 13- win over Jacksonville.
Callie Bailey doubled for Bullard. Kirstin Malone doubled, tripled and drove in a run. Kamyn Honzell doubled. Matti Nix belted a home run and drove in two runs, and Teagan Graul chipped in with a double. Kylie Pate also drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.
Brooklyn Brannen struck out seven and walked on in 3.1 innings. Anistyn Foster fanned three and walked three in 1.2 innings.
Hannah Gonzales drove in the lone run for Jacksonville.
LATE MONDAY
HENDERSON 13, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — Jacie Boothe fanned nine with no walks as the Henderson Lady Lions blanked Kilgore 13-0.
Chloe Ellis singled twice and drove in two runs. Sunny Goens doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Jaci Taylor and Charli Bird added a double, single and RBI apiece. Boothe singled and drove in a run, and Kristina Jackson added a double and an RBI.
Aniyah Polk, Karsyn Stover, Kell Hooper and Addison Pierson had the hits for Kilgore. Stover struck out three and walked four, giving up three earned runs in five innings.
CARTHAGE 12, CENTER 2: CENTER — Jakayla Roquemore tripled, singled three times and drove in four runs, and the Carthage Lady Dawgs opened up a 4-0 lead early on the way to a 12-2 win over Center.
Aubrey Leach singled twice and drove in two runs, and Tessa Smith added a double, single and two RBI for Carthage. Addi Kneipp singled twice and drove in a run. Jiyia Williams doubled, singled and drove in one.
Mallory Tutt handled the pitching chores, striking out six, walking a couple and giving up two earned runs in six innings for the win.
GLADEWATER 10, DAINGERFIELD 2: GLADEWATER — Karlee Moses homered, Lexi Betts tripled, doubled and drove in a run and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 10-2 win over Daingerfield.
Tati Gunter added a triple and an RBI for Gladewater. Alayah Gordon and Izzy Mize had two hits apiece, with Mize driving in a run. Ma’khya Boone singled and drove in two runs, and Bri Willson also chased home one run.
Gordon struck out nine with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings. Willson fanned four and walked three in two innings.
E. FIELDS 4, TATUM 2: TATUM — Cora Creech recorded 17 strikeouts, walking one and giving up two earned runs in a complete game as Elysian Fields edged Tatum, 4-2.
Morgan Shaw singled and drove in three runs for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson had three singles and an RBI, and Madison Owens contributed two hits.
Yahnya Acevedo had two hits, and Aundrea Bradley and Beka Stockton drove in runs for Tatum. Noa Cart struck out four, walked one and gave up four earned runs in seven innings.
W. RUSK 6, ARP 0: ARP — Kyrsten Price belted a pair of solo home runs, Carlie Buckner added a double and two RBI and the West Rusk Lady Raiders blanked Arp, 6-0.
Piper Morton doubled and singled for West Rusk. Faith Cochran drove in a run. Macie Blizzard chipped in with a double, and Natalie Christy added an RBI.
Lilly Waddell struck out 10 with no walks, giving up one hit in seven innings.
HAWKINS 16, CARLISLE 0: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins struck out eight of the nine batters she faced in a three-inning perfect game and helped herself at the plate with a double and three RBI as the Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Carlisle 16-0.
Ryli Williams and Laney Wilson both singled twice and drove in two runs for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson, Taetum Smith and Jaci Smith all drove in runs.
BECKVILLE 11, MARTINSVILLE 0: BECKVILLE — Bethany Grandgeorge worked a five-inning perfect game, striking out nine of the 15 batters she faced, and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to an 11-0 win over Martinsville.
Lexi Barr doubled and singled, and Amber Harris had two singles for Beckville. Madyson Dailey and Bailey Quinn doubled, and Dailey and Quinn had two RBI apiece. Harris, Emily Grandgeorge, Bethany Grandgeorge and Peyton Roberts all drove in runs.
HARLETON 11, H. BLUFF 0: HARLETON — Maddie Clark struck out 13, walked one and limited Harts Bluff to one hit in six innings of work in the circle, and the Harleton Lady Wildcats posted an 11-0 win.
Maddi King tripled twice and drove in a run, and Annabelle Green tripled for Harleton. Clark helped her own cause at the plate with two doubles and two RBI. Chloe Copeland, Emma Reynolds and Hannah Henigan all drove in a run.
BULLARD 7, HUDSON 1: BULLARD — Hadi Fults and Brooklyn Brannen combined for 11 strikeouts, walking none and allowing three hits in a 7-1 win for No. 1 ranked Bullard over Hudson.
Fults worked four innings, fanning five, and Brannen struck out six in three innings of work.
Callie Bailey led the way on offense with a triple, double, single and three RBI. Fults homered, and Dakota Payne and Kirstin Malone also drove in runs.
BROWNSBORO 5, LINDALE 4: BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro scored in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 5-4 walk off win over Lindale.
Abby Cooper and Alyssa Potts drove in two runs apiece for Lindale in the loss. Potts homered, and Abigail Palecek and Kayli Vickery added doubles for the Lady Eagles.
CollegeETBU 8, LETU 0: MARSHALL — Facing a nationally-ranked team for a second straight series, the LeTourneau softball team was downed by No. 12 East Texas Baptist, 8-0, in the first game of a three-game set on Monday evening in Marshall.
LeTourneau (16-10, 6-7 ASC) managed one hit in the loss and ETBU (22-4, 9-4 ASC) scored four runs in the first to take a commanding lead.
ETBU had nine hits in the contest and Corley Carpenter went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win.
Lauren Wilking went 1-for-2 for LeTourneau. Murphy Williams (9-3) got the loss in the circle after making the start and going three innings and striking out three. Laney Taylor allowed one run in 1.1 innings of relief.
Hannah Kelley (9-2) picked up the win for ETBU after going all five innings.
The teams concluded the series on Tuesday with a pair of games.