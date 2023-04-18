Pine Tree’s Hope Hampton was a terror at the plate, and Troup’s Taylor Gillispie dominated from the pitcher’s circle in games played April 10-15.
For their efforts, Hampton is this week’s Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week, and Gillispie earned Pitcher of the Week honors.
Hampton finished the week 6 for 8 with a home run, four doubles, a triple, seven RBI and four runs scored in wins over Marshall (11-3) and Tyler (23-0). She was 4 for 4 against Tyler, driving in five runs with a home run and three doubles.
For the season, Hampton is hitting at a .438 clip, and more than half of her 32 hits have gone for extra bases – three home runs, 10 doubles and four triples. She’s also driven in 28 runs, scored 26 times and is 7 for 8 on stolen base attempts.
Gillispie pitched a total of 14 innings, allowing no earned runs, walking five and striking out 27 (12 looking) in a couple of wins. For the year, she’s 17-7 in the circle with a 1.51 earned run average, 258 strikeouts and 54 walks in 139 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Pine Tree’s Taylor Burkhart went 2-0, allowing two earned runs while striking out 20 and walking a couple in 11 innings.
Spring Hill’s Delaney Gray pitched 14 innings, giving up no earned runs, striking out 17 and earning two wins.
Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech went 1-1 with 32 strikeouts (16 looking) in 18 innings pitched. She had an ERA of 1.16 for the week.
Hughes Springs’ Maggie Pate worked a total of 10 innings in two games, going 2-0 while striking out five and giving up one earned run.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins worked 17 total innings, striking out 33, walking two and giving up two earned runs on seven hits.
HITTING
Pine Tree’s Laney Schroeder and Raquel Ramirez both finished the week 4 for 6. Schroeder had a home run, triple, double, four RBI and four runs scored, and Ramirez homered, doubled, drove in five runs and scored three times.
Spring Hill’s Jovi Spurlock hit .556 for the week with two home runs, six RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases. Khloe Saxon hit .556 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Adisyn Chism hit .444 with a double, triple, three RBI, four runs scored and one steal.
Sabine’s Addyson Carney hit .500 with two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
New Diana’s Reagan Reece finished the week 3 for 6 with three RBI in games against Sabine and Hughes Springs.
Harmony’s Camie Wellborn was 5 for 8 in two games with four doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Olivia Dabreu was 4 for 8 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and Gabby Hector finished the week 3 for 8 with two RBI and a run scored.
Hughes Springs’ Alyssa Baxter hit .667 for the week (4 for 6) with a home run, double, five RBI and two stolen bases.
Elysian Fields’ Karleigh Robinson went 6 for 8 with an RBI, five stolen bases and two runs scored. Madi Owens had two hits in five trips to the plate.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton went 3 for 6 with a double, RBI, four runs scored, two walks, three strikeouts and a stolen base. Tara Wells tripled twice and had a game-winning hit in the 11th inning of a contest. She also scored three times, struck out twice, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Overton’s Halle Mayfield went 4 for 7 with two doubles and five RBI and reached base in 6 of 9 plate appearances. Kayla Nobles had a triple an dscored on an error on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh in an 8-7 walk off win on Saturday.