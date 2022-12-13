Henderson softball standout Jaci Taylor will stay close to home to continue her athletic and academic career after signing a national letter of intent on Tuesday with LeTourneau University.
Taylor, a senior, improved her batting average by more than 100 points in each of her first three varsity seasons with the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lion standout hit .200 in eight games as a freshman in 2020, driving in three runs and scoring five times.
As a sophomore, she hit .304 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 16 RBI and 26 runs scored and a year ago as a junior Taylor was a .417 hitter with nine doubles, three triples, a home run, 19 RBI and 32 runs scored.
In the past two seasons, Taylor was successful on 33 of 36 stolen base attempts – swiping 15 of 16 bags in 2021 and 18 of 20 in 2022.
LeTourneau University completes in the American Southwest Conference along with Belhaven, East Texas Baptist University, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Hardin-Simmons, Sul Ross, UT Dallas, McMurry, Concordia, Ozarks and Howard Payne.
The LETU softball team finished 15-26 overall and 11-19 in ASC play in 2022.