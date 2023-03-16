Longview had to face Texas High in a mid-morning softball matchup due to a rainy forecast on Thursday, but it was still alert enough to earn a 4-2 home district win.
The Lady Lobos improved their season record to 11-3-2 and their District 15-5A mark to 4-0, while the Lady Tigers dropped to 7-5 and 2-2.
“They handled it well,” Longview softball head coach Trevor Murphy said of his team’s response to the early start to the game. “I thought we made really good contact. We were able to jump out and score three runs real quick on a home run by Tomia Dessesaure, and that really gave us some good momentum going through the rest of the game.”
Longview started heating up in the top of the second because starting pitcher Reagan Rios struck out a Texas High side that included batters Emma Prince, Preslie Clopp and Cali Forte. She ultimately finished her complete game performance with 14 strikeouts.
The Lady Lobos’ lineup also woke up in the bottom of the second when River Hulsey started with a leadoff double and advanced to third base on Madison Jones’ single, and Dessesaure ultimately broke open the game with a home run that scored both of her teammates, and made it a 3-0 score.
Dessesaure finished the day with a three-for-three hitting performance and three RBIs, and Hulsey and Jones both followed with a two-for-three outing. Hulsey also scored twice in the game, and Jones provided both a RBI and run.
Rios then faced her first challenge of the day in the top of the third. Gabi Lancaster earned a one-out single to left field, and moved into scoring position when Mollie Fisher produced a two-out single. Mally Lumpkin then followed with a walk that loaded the bases, but Rios got out of the jam and forced her opponent to squander the scoring opportunity when she struck out Sydney Woods.
It took three more innings, but Texas High eventually found a way to cut into Longview’s lead in the top of the sixth. Lumpkin reached base on a Longview error, and scored the Lady Tigers’ first run on a second Lady Lobo mistake moments later.
Forte, who bounced back from her first two plate appearances resulting in strikeouts, then recorded a RBI single that scored Prince to cut the Lady Lobos’ advantage to 3-2.
Forte, Clopp and Lancaster finished Texas High’s loss with a one-for-three hitting performance, Fisher followed with a one-for-four outing, and Lumpkin walked once and scored a run.
But, Longview countered all that with the final run of the game in the bottom half of the sixth. Jones produced a late RBI single that scored Hulsey to finalize the game score.
