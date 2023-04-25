MARSHALL – Spring Hill found itself in a hole after an early district road loss against Gilmer on March 21, but it climbed all the way back to earn a senior night home win on April 10 and a 3-0 District 17-4A first-place/second-place seeding game victory at Marshall High School on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers will bring an improved 26-8-1 season record to their best-of-three bi-district playoff series against District 18-4A four-seed Jacksonville this week. They will travel for Thursday’s 6 p.m. Game 1 and return home for a 5 p.m. Game 2 and a possible Game 3 on Friday.
The Lady Buckeyes, meanwhile, will own a 20-10-1 mark when they face District 18-4A three-seed Hudson in a three-game opening round postseason series. The teams will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Gilmer and at 6 p.m. on Friday in Hudson - with a third game to follow if needed.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and we just kept battling,” Spring Hill softball coach Donald Gray said after his team’s win on Tuesday.
“Our district as a whole is really tough,” he added. “It will absolutely have us ready to play [in the postseason].”
Spring Hill jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the third. Jovi Spurlock reached base on a fielder’s choice, and ultimately came home for the first run of the night during Kyndall Witt’s RBI double.
Witt finished the game with a pair of doubles and a RBI. Adi Chism and Josie Gray also joined her with two-for-three hitting performances.
The Lady Panthers also received an important boost from its defense. That trend started with pitcher Delaney Gray, who racked up nine strikeouts over a complete game performance.
Gilmer’s Kara Williams nearly broke up the streak when she reached scoring position in the bottom of the fourth. She produced a one-out double, advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and nearly scored on another before Spring Hill’s attentive nature set up a timely tagout before home plate to end the Lady Buckeyes’ opportunity.
The Lady Buckeyes set up an even better scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth, but Spring Hill still stymied its opponent’s progress.
Jayna Rucker and Alex Werbeck launched their team’s offensive effort with back-to-back no-out singles to right field, Addison Walker reached on a fielder’s choice that cost Rucker a base, and Alexis Kemp loaded the bases with one out.
But, Delaney Gray helped Spring Hill get out of the jam when she forced Raji Canady’s popup and Brie Jones’ inning-ending flyout to left field.
The Lady Panthers’ lineup awarded their flamethrower with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Laney Linseisen scored her team’s second run during Maddie Moore’s sacrifice groundout, and Chism came home on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 advantage.