Spring Hill celebrated the high school careers of Adisyn Chism, Laney Linseisen and Delaney Gray during Monday’s senior night ceremony, and immediately gave them another moment to remember with a 3-1 home district win against Gilmer.
The Lady Panthers improved their 2023 season record to 22-7-1 and moved into first place in the District 17-4A standings with a 5-1 league mark, while the Lady Buckeyes dropped to 16-9-1 and 4-2 respectively.
“We learned from our mistakes,” Spring Hill head softball coach Donald Gray said of his team’s ability to bounce back for a critical late season series win against Gilmer on Monday. “[Delaney] didn’t let the crowd affect her [when she was in the pitcher’s circle]. She let the defense work. It was an unbelievable, gutsy performance.”
Spring Hill’s lineup was productive enough to take a lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kyndall Witt started the surge when she reached first base on a fielding error and eventually scored on Gray’s RBI double.
Pinch runner Alexis Blackshire replaced Gray in scoring position, and came home for a 2-0 home team advantage on Khloe Saxon’s sacrifice groundout.
The Lady Panthers were able to even the season series with their northern neighbors because Gray struck out 10 Lady Panthers batters in a complete game pitching performance on Monday.
She didn’t allow a hit in her team’s road loss on March 21, but her four walks and two hit by pitches and a Spring Hill error in the fifth inning of the previous contest set up all four of the runs that Gilmer needed.
Monday would play out differently because Spring Hill’s offensive unit supported her with another run in the bottom of the third. Gray and Saxon drew back-to-back walks to start the frame.
Saxon was eventually called out at second base during a fielder’s choice play that allowed Linseisen to reach first base, and put Spring Hill in striking distance with another runner on third. Chism’s sacrifice groundout RBI eventually allowed Blackshire to extend the gap to 3-0.
The tide nearly turned when Gray injured herself on a fifth inning at-bat that resulted in a flyout.
Jovi Spurlock temporarily moved from shortstop to take over the pitching duties in the top of the sixth, but Gilmer jumped on the new arm when Alexis Kemp led off the inning with a single and Kahlyen Johnston followed with a walk.
Gray returned to the circle to face Raji Canady, but she immediately gave up an infield single and walked the following batter Addy Walker to allow the Lady Buckeyes’ first run of the night.
But, she limited the damage because she forced Sarah Philips’ popup, and struck out Kara Williams and Brinly Jones to get out of the jam.
Gray also forced a Gilmer one-two-three top of the seventh inning.