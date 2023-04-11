Pine Tree recognized the high school careers of Elena Bazan, Hope Hampton, Aubrey Irwin, Raquel Ramirez and Gracie Rust during Tuesday’s senior night ceremony, and ultimately gifted them a dominant 11-3 home district win against Marshall by day’s end.
The Lady Pirates improved their 2023 season record to 19-10 and advanced their District 15-5A mark to 4-6, while the Lady Mavericks dropped to 8-17-2 and 1-10 respectively.
“We’re still not out of the playoff race,” Pine Tree head softball coach Luther Kirkpatrick said of the importance of Tuesday night’s victory. “If we win out and Mount Pleasant loses the games they’re supposed to, we’re going to cause a play-in. We just gotta keep getting better every day.”
“It was nice to score some runs and play like we’re capable of,” he added. “If you look at everyone in our district, no one has blown us out. We just haven’t been able to get that timely hitting, and we did tonight.”
It didn’t take long for Pine Tree to jumpstart its game success because it earned a trio of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Laney Schroeder became the first baserunner of the night when she was hit by a pitch, and eventually scored the first run during Ma’Kayla Rougley’s RBI double.
Bazan reached base on a fielding error, and later scored on Hampton’s sacrifice groundout. Rougley then came home on a wild pitch during Taylor Burkhart’s at-bat to make it a 3-0 Lady Pirate advantage.
Marshall immediately went to work to find an answer, and ultimately made it a game by the top of the third inning. Lauren Minatrea led off the second frame with a triple, and eventually came home for the Lady Mavericks’ first run during Amaria Boyd’s RBI single.
The road team continued its scoring streak in the third inning to cut its deficit to 3-2. Molly Skinner drove a leadoff single to left field, and eventually scored during Briana Theus’ sacrifice groundout.
But, Pine Tree put its foot on the gas during a game-defining bottom of the third.
Hampton propelled the Lady Pirates’ lineup because she earned a RBI triple that scored Bazan and Rougley, and her pinch runner Jasmine Bryd eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Burkhart added a single, and scored on Ramirez’s RBI double, and Schroeder followed with a two-run home run that scored E.K. Holder.
The Lady Pirates continued to excel when they tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth. Ramirez’s sacrifice fly scored Rougley to make it an 11-2 score.
Marshall didn’t respond again until the top of the seventh. When it did strike again, it was too little and too late. Alyson Roberson recorded a two-out RBI single that scored Boyd to cut the deficit to eight runs, but Taylor Crutcher flied out to end the comeback attempt.
Burkhart struck out nine with no walks in a complete game for Pine Tree in the circle.