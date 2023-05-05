TATUM – White Oak faced a must-win situation when it arrived in Tatum for Friday night’s Class 3A area round game two matchup against Queen City, but the season ended with a 5-1 defeat and a series sweep.
The Ladynecks dropped their 2023 season record to 27-8 after the second round playoff sweep, while the Lady Bulldogs will bring an improved 27-8-1 mark to their Region II quarterfinal matchup against either Troup or Winnsboro.
“I was proud of them,” White Oak softball head coach Nineveh Blankenship said of her team’s effort in Friday’s loss. “I thought they never gave up, and they fought til the very end.”
White Oak starting pitcher Larkin Daniels struck out 12 Queen City batters in her team’s game one loss on Thursday, and launched another strong outing on Friday with her 400th and 401st punch outs of the season and a forced flyout during a one-two-three top of the first inning.
By night’s end, Daniels had earned 17 strikeouts in the game, and grew her season punch out mark to 416.
White Oak’s lineup then nearly bounced back from a one-two-three bottom of the second inning because Andee Bridges smacked a leadoff single to left field, moved to second base during Sasha Graves’ sacrifice groundout, and ultimately advanced to third base on a steal.
But, Queen City pitcher Trinity Oden got out of the jam and avoided an early deficit when she caught Daniels’ popup and threw the ball to third baseman Erica Lavoie after Bridges forgot to tag up.
Oden finished her complete game performance with six strikeouts.
Addison McClanahan then led off White Oak’s fourth inning with her second single of the event. She later moved to second base during Emily Wallace’s sacrifice bunt, and advanced to third base during Tristyn Cox’s sacrifice groundout in the bottom of the fourth, but she couldn’t provide Daniels with a run of support after a ground out to end the inning.
The latest missed opportunity came back to cost the Ladynecks because Queen City broke through for the first five runs of the night during the top of the fifth.
Kelsey Nash reached base on a hit by a pitch, Lauren Carrell followed with a single, and both came home on Jacey Cauthorn’s RBI double.
Brenna Turbeville’s RBI single then scored Cauthorn, Serenity Oden provided a sac fly that scored Lavoie, and Mallori Stringer added a RBI single that scored Turbeville to make it a 5-0 score.
Cauthorn gave Queen City two hits, two RBIs, and a run in the win.
White Oak eventually answered when Daniels’ RBI single scored Jaidyn Marshall in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
McClanahan earned a Ladyneck-best two-for-two hitting performance, Daniels, Marshall and Bridges followed with one-for-two outings, and Kenzie Jester added a one-for-three effort.