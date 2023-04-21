The area will be well-represented at this year’s UIL state tennis tournament, with Longview’s boys doubles team and Spring Hill’s mixed doubles squad reaching the final stage of the 2023 season.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Harleton will join the party when they make an appearance in boys doubles, and White Oak will do the same with a mixed doubles duo on site.
Longview’s Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer earned a 31-3 record this spring and 52-4 mark for the year. They lost to Frisco Centennial’s Aravind Sridhar and Shriyan Daggumalli 6-2, 6-2 in the regional final, and qualified for state with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Frisco Reedy’s Emmanuel Antony and Rohan Davis.
The Lobos will continue play when they hit the court for Tuesday’s 8 a.m. Class 5A boys doubles quarterfinal against Sharyland’s Guillermo Garcia and Hugo Garcia at San Antonio’s Northside Tennis Center. A win would advance the duo to a 2 p.m. semifinal against either Amarillo’s Kelton Brown and Wade Bryant or Friendswood’s Ethan Eberhardt and Michael Lanni. The championship round is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the same venue.
Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek were already district champions by the time Spring Hill’s UIL playoff run began, and they made the most of their number two regional seed and first-round bye to top Caldwell’s Hope Savage and Breyden Athey 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinal, and Jacksonville’s Claudia Mireles and Emanuel Silva 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinal. They ultimately suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat against Madisonville’s Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback in the final, but they punched their ticket to state when they prevailed 6-3, 7-5 against China Spring’s Linsy London and Aiden Fulton.
The Panthers will now face Devine’s Jonathan Gelinas and Kelsey Dishman in Tuesday’s 10:30 a.m. Class 4A mixed doubles quarterfinal match at San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center. A win would set up a 3:15 p.m. semifinal battle with either Anna’s Calvin Ncube and Morgan Sharp or West Plains’ Parker Steinman and Scout Adams. Wednesday’s 8:30 a.m. championship round will follow at San Antonio’s Northside Tennis Center.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Kade Barley and Rhett Barley will head to San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center to face Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Payne Smith in Tuesday’s 8 a.m. Class 3A boys doubles quarterfinal. A victory would prepare the Red Devils for either Hondo’s Giovanni Castillo and Leonardo Lopez or Little River Academy’s Daniel Golovin and River Hernandez-Ogas in the 2 p.m. semifinal. The 10 a.m. title game on Wednesday is scheduled to start at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center.
White Oak’s Mackenzie Goode and Raul Guillen will duel with Goliad’s Hunter Williams and Madison Williams in Tuesday’s 9:15 a.m. Class 3A mixed doubles quarterfinal at San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center. A successful advancement would set up a 2 p.m. semifinal battle with either Little River Academy’s Hunter Bruggman and Kaylee Alexander or Peaster’s Bailey Gilbert and Toby Ellis. The 10 a.m. final round on Wednesday will take place at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center.
Harleton’s Kyle Wright and Luke Ratcliff are scheduled to play Quanah’s Ahlai Donjuan and Dwight Donjuan during the 9:15 a.m. Class 2A boys doubles match at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center. A win by the Wildcats would set up a semifinal duel with either Hawley’s Benedict Patanpatan and Francis Patanpatan or Mason’s Cade Dudney and Keltan Jordan at 3:15 p.m.. The 8:30 a.m. championship round on Wednesday would occur at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center.