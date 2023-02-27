CORSICANA: The Longview High School tennis team competed in the Corsicana Tournament on Friday, earning one singles title and a couple of doubles wins.
Olivia Payne and Sami Jata defeated a Waco Midway team 6-2, 6-3 to win Girls B doubles, and the Boys A doubles team of Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer knocked off a Wills Point team 6-2- 6-3.
Van Zyl and Archer have won four straight tournament titles and are 17-1 on the season.
Daniel Pelaia won Boys A singles with a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) 10-6 victory. Pelaia has reached the finals in two straight tournaments and is 6-1 during that span.
In other Lobo action. the Mixed B doubles team of Joey Hough and Gabbi Nguyen fell to a Corsicana team 6-3, 6-4 in the finals. Hannah Woolsey finished third in girls A singles and is 6-2 in her last two tournaments, and Jagger Barton and Alec Germanwala finished third in boys A doubles to move to 9-3 in their last three tournaments.
Longview will host a 23-team Lobo Varsity Invitational on Thursday beginning at 7:45 a.m.