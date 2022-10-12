LUFKIN - The No. 23 ranked Longview High School tennis team opened the Class 5A playoffs with a 10-0 bi-district win over Huntsville on Tuesday.
The Lobos will take on Ennis at 2 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Longview improved to 18-4 with the win.
Boys singles: Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Fredy Cortez (H) 6-0, 6-1; Luke Acher (L) def. Eli Elms (H) 6-0, 6-0; Jagger Barton (L) vs. Johnathan Chavex (H) (DNF. Barton led 6-4, 4-3); Nate Roberts (L) def. Will Pitts (H) 6-0, 6-0; Alec Germanwala (L) vs. Anthony Culak (H) (DNF, tied 1-1)
Girls singles: Sydney Singh (L) vs. Halee Vaughan (H) (DNF, Singh led 6-1, 5-1); Phoebe Payne (L) vs. Emilee Choate (H) (DNF, Payne led 6-0, 1-0); Namita Reddy (L) vs. Lourena Ramos (H) (DNF, Reddy led 6-0); Hannah Woolsey (L) vs. Melanie Wessels (H) (DNF, Woolsey led 6-0, 4-1; Sami Jata (L) vs. Katherine Burnett (H) (DNF, Jata led 1-0.
Boys doubles: Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer (L) def. Fredy Cortez and Eli Elms (H) 6-2, 6-0; Alec Germanwala and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Johnathan Chavez and Will Pitts (H) 6-2, 6-1; Nate Roberts and Jagger Barton (L) def. Anthony Culak and Dutch Binetti (H) 6-0, 61.
Girls doubles: Namita Reddy and Siri Undvalli (L) def. Emilie Choate and Lourena Ramos (H) 6-3, 6-2; Sydney Singh and Hannah Woolsey (L) def. Halee Vaughan and Katherine Burnet (H) 6-0, 6-1; Gabbi Nguyen and Olivia Payne (L) def. Melanie Wessels and Virginia Barradas Lara (H) 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Aarush Srivastava and Phoebe Payne (L) def. Caleb Culak and Kristina Wise (H) 6-0, 6-0; Joey Hough and Sami Jata (L) def. Eli Frazier and Emily Lamb (H) 8-3.