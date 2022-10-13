TYLER - The Longview High School tennis team earned an 11-1 win over Ennis in Class 5A area playoff action on Thursday.
Longview, now 19-4 on the year, will take on McKinney North in the regional quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Rockwall.
Boys singles: Erick Van Zyl (L) vs. Trevor Jacobs (E), DNF (Van Zyl led 6-4, 1-2); Luke Archer (L) def. Max Glenn (E) 6-1, 6-3; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. G.W. Mahone (E) 6-2, 6-1; Jagger Barton (L) def. Nick Sinopoli (E) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: Sydney Singh (L) vs. Camrynn Gagwell (E) DNF (Singh led 6-4, 1-0); Phoebe Payne (L) def. Halli Bertinetti (E) 6-1, 6-1; Namita Reddy (L) def. Kerrigan Brown (E) 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Woolsey (L) def. Agibail Collins (E) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys doubles: Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer (L) def. Trevor Jacobs and Easton Wesley (E) 6-3, 6-1; Alec Germanwala and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Max Glenn and Nick Sinopoli (E) 6-2, 6-0; Nate Roberts and Jagger Barton (L) def. Reece Rendon and Luis Velasquez (E) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Girls doubles: Namita Reddy and Siri Undavalli (L) def. Camrynn Bagwell and Abigail Collins (E) 6-2, 6-2; Sydney Singh and Hannah Woolsey (L) def. Autumn Glenn and Halli Bertinetti (E) 6-0, 6-1; Gabbi Nguyen and Olivia Payne (L) def. Trinity Kopec and Addison Mirelese (E) 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Aarush Srivastava and Phoebe Payne (L) lost to Kerrigan Brown and G.W. Mahone (E) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.