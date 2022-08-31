TEXARKANA - The Longview High School tennis team moved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 12-7 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Luke Archer (L) def. William Soyars (TH) 6-2, 6-3; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Ethan Minor (TH) 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Zain Suelzer (TH) 6-2, 7-5; Jagger Barton (L) def. Adam McCarter (TH) 6-2, 6-1; Nate Roberts (L) def. Carter Shuffield (TH) 6-3, 6-0; Alec Germanwala (L) def. Alan Miller (TH) 6-3, 6-4; Aarush Srivastava (L) def. Ben Soyars (TH) 8-3; Joey Hough (L) def. Eason Platt (TH) 9-8 93); Mason Hodges (L) def. William Prewitt (TH) 8-4; Cole Kitchens (L) def. William Prewitt (TH) 8-2.
Girls singles: Lakyn Austin (TH) def. Phoebe Payne (L) 6-0, 6-1; Marlee Bledsoe (TH) def Sydney Singh (L) 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Sandefur (TH) def. Namita Reddy (L) 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; Hannah Woolsey (L) def. Grace Wilson (TH) 7-5, 5-7, 13-11; Sami Jata (L) def. Elle Floyd (TH) 7-5, 6-1; Jane Kate Mitchell (TH) def. Gabbi Nguyen (L) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Siri Undavalli (L) def. Charlotte Shelton (TH) 8-6; Olivia Payne (L) def. Rebecca Coleman (TH) 6-0; Omika Patel (L) def. Adyen Daniel (TH) 6-2.
Boys doubles: Van Zyl/Archer (L) def. Soyars/Soyars (TH) 6-2, 6-3; Germanwala/Pelaia (L) def. McCarter/Minor (TH) 6-2, 6-0; Roberts/Barton (L) def. Shuffield/Suelzer (TH); Hough/Mason (L) def. Platt/Preitt (TH) 8-4.
Girls doubles: Austin/Bledsoe (TH) def. Reddy/Undavalli (L) 6-1, 6-1; Sandefur/Wilson (TH) def. Singh/Nguyen (L) 6-1, 6-1; Floyd/Mitchell (TH) def. Jata/Woolsey (L) 6-4, 6-1; Henry/Coleman (TH) def. O. Payne/Patel (L) 8-6.
Mixed doubles: Srivastava/P. Payne (L) def. Miller/Shelton (TH) 6-2, 6-1.
SPRING HILL
CARTHAGE - The Spring Hill tennis team opened district play with a 19-0 win over Carthage.
The Panthers will host Wills Point on Saturday in a 9 a.m. match.
Boys singles: Jace Jones (SH) def. Alec Malloy (C) 6-1, 6-0; Michael Coggins (SH) def. Konnor Pace (C) 6-2, 6-2; Kaden McKelvey (SH) def. Sam Ortigo (C) 6-2, 6-3; Ryder Henson (SH) def. Cole Campbell (C) 6-3, 6-0; Caleb Peurifoy (SH) def. Habeeb Saheb (C) 8-0; Zack Taylor (SH) def. Kaden McAlister (C) 8-2.
Girls singles: Elizabeth Cockrell (SH) def. Celeste Smith (C) 6-2, 6-1; Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Sydney Robin (C) 6-2, 6-0; Blaire Bodenhemier (SH) def. Ella Wolfe (C) 6-2, 6-1; Allison Robinson (SH) def. Jayden Malloy (C) 6-1, 6-0; Anna Martin (SH) def. Aubrey Mathies (C) 8-6; Johana Gonzales (SH) def. Jocelyn Mireles (C) 8-2; Rachael Ernst (SH) won 8-5.
Boys doubles: Jones/Coggins (SH) def. Molloy/Pace (C) 7-5, 6-3; McKelvey/Peurifoy (SH) def. Campbell/Ortigo (C) 6-3, 7-5; Taylor/Kennedy (SH) def. Saheb/McAlister (C) 6-3, 6-1.
Girls doubles: Robinson/Bodenheimer (SH) def. Smith/Robin (C) 6-0, 6-0; Cockrell/Gonzales (SH) def. Wolfe/Molloy (C) 6-0, 6-0; Martin/Ernst (SH) def. Mathies/Mireles (C) 6-5, 6-3.
Mixed doubles: Henson/Krenek (SH) and Brown/Hendershott (SH) won by forfeit.