For the second time in head coach Isaac Anders' 15 seasons as head coach of the Longview High School tennis team, the Lobos are in the Class 5A Region II Tournament.
The Lobos, ranked No. 23, are scheduled to battle No. 6 Frisco Wakeland at 1 p.m. today at the Z Plex Sport Complex in Melissa.
Longview improved to 20-4 on the season and advanced to the regional tournament with a 10-5 win over McKinney North on Tuesday.
"It's pretty cool," Anders said. "What has made this group special is there's a lot of camaraderie. It's loud when we play tennis. This team is excited about their teammates."
According to Anders, the team last advanced to the regional tournament in 2015.
Team members include Sydney Singh, Phoebe Payne, Namita Reddy, Hannah Woolsey, Sami Jata, Gabbi Nguyen, Olivia Payne, Siri Undavalli, Jasmine Perry, Omika Patel, Erick Van Zyl, Luke Archer, Daniel Pelaia, Jagger Barton, Nate Roberts, Alec Germanwala, Aarush Srivastava and Joey Hough.