The Spring Hill High School tennis team will honor former coach Holly Ford on Friday with the playing of the Holly Ford Memorial Tournament - an event featuring nine teams and 136 players competing at Spring Hill and Longview High Schools.
Action is expected to begin shortly after an 8 a.m. meeting of coaches.
Joining host Spring Hill in the tournament will be Pine Tree, Kilgore, Gladewater, Gilmer, Carthage, Tyler Legacy, Sulphur Springs and Greenville.
Competing for Spring Hill will be Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek (mixed doubles), Caleb Peurifoy and Allison Robinson (mixed doubles), Ryder Henson and Michael Coggins (boys doubles), Matthew Thompson and James Kennedy (boys doubles), Kaleb Brown and Caden Castleberry (boys doubles), Racheal Ernst and anna Martin (girls doubles), girls singles players Elizabeth Cockrell, Johana Gonzales and Jaydin Hendershott and boys singles players Kaden McKelvey and Zack Taylor.
Ford, who was 60 when she died in January of 2020, retired in 2018 after 22 years as a coach and teacher at Spring Hill. She was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame later that year.
Ford, who was born in Longview and attended Gladewater High School, earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from Baylor University, and began her teaching and coaching career at Cy-Fair High School in Houston. She spent three years there, and then moved back to East Texas and coached at Lindale from 1985-1990.
During her time at Lindale, 10 of her players qualified for the University Interscholastic League state tournament, and Lindale qualified as a team three times for the TTCA tournament.
Ford later spent five years working with her high school coach, Butch Clay, at Gladewater, helping the Bears qualify for the state team tournament several times as well as sending several individual players to the UIL State Tournament.
She made the move to Spring Hill in 1996, and spent the rest of her career with the Panthers. Her teams captured several district championships, and in 2015 Spring Hill placed third at the UIL State Team Tournament. She was named TTCA Coach of the Year in Class 4A in 2015.