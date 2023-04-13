DISTRICT 21-2A TRACK MEET
at Lowrance Field, Hawkins
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Hawkins 139, Union Grove 133, Harleton 124, Ore City 121, McLeod 46, Big Sandy 40, Linden-Kildare 12
Individual results
100 meters: C. Plasterer, Ore City 11.40; G. Shirts, Harleton 11.53; C. Kirkland, Linden-Kildare 11.60; J. Welch, Hawkins 11.92
200 meters: C. Plasterer, Ore City 23.52; J. Davis, Hawkins 23.72; J. Smith, McLeod 24.03; C. Kirkland, Linden-Kildare 24.31
400 meters: A. Johnson, Harleton 53.37; E. Pena, Ore City 55.78; L. Fernandez, Union Grove 55.82; I. Farris, Harleton 56.79
800 meters: B. Fuller, Union Grove 2:09.96; T. Gwin, Hawkins 2:11.15; B. Patrick, McLeod 2:15.22; H. Sirmans, Union Grove 2:16.13
1600 meters: T. Gwin, Hawkins 5:06.43; D. Hinkle, Hawkins 5:08.99; M. Nunez-Lopez, Ore City 5:11.84; B. Fuller, Union Grove 5:15.53
3200 meters: D. Hinkle, Hawkins 11:11.00; B. Fuller, Union Grove 11:21.00; T. Gwin, Hawkins 11:27.00; M. Nunez-Lopez, Ore City 11:51.00
110 hurdles: K. Rowe, Ore City 16.25; B. Givens, Hawkins 16.26; J. Roberts, Union Grove 16.66; J. Welch, Harleton 17.50
300 hurdles: K. Rowe, Ore City 43.65; J. Roberts, Union Grove 44.15; J. Kinsel, Harleton 44.28; C. Griffis, Hawkins 46.04
400 relay: Harleton (S. Booth, G. Shirts, A. Woods, C. Johnson) 45.26; Hawkins 45.49; Ore City 46.46; Union Grove 46.88
800 relay: Hawkins (J. Davis, P. Holland, B. Givens, J. Murray) 1:34.72; Harleton 1:34.77; Union Grove 1:37.58; Big Sandy 1:39.52
1600 relay: McLeod (T. McKnight, K. Dempsey, J. Smith, B. Patrick) 3:45.42; Harleton 3:46.01; Union Grove 3:47.69; Ore City 3:51.72
Long jump: C. Kearby, Big Sandy 19-11.50; K. Rowe, Ore City 19-10; C. Cowan, Union Grove 19-1; J. Roberts, Union Grove 18-9
Shot put: L. Woods, Harleton 42-2; B. Ference, Big Sandy 40-0; P. Murray, Harleton 39-10.50; K. Dempsey, McLeod 39-8
Discus: C. Griffis, Hawkins 121-10; N. Fajardo, Harleton 121-1.50; J. Griffin, Union Grove 120-0; J. Baker, Union Grove 119-11.75
Triple jump: K. Rowe, Ore City 41-3.50; C. Cowan, Union Grove 41-1.25; P. Holland, Hawkins 39-10.50; A. Johnson, Harleton 39-7
High jump: B. Givens, Hawkins, 6-0; K. Rowe, Ore City 6-0; C. Kearby, Big Sandy 5-10; P. Smith, Hawkins 5-8; M. Main, Ore City 5-8; A. Samuels, Ore City 5-8
Pole vault: L. Turner, Union Grove 9-6; C. Cooper, Union Grove 9-0; C. Plasterer, Ore City 8-6; G. Dacus, Union Grove 8-0; P. Smith, Hawkins 8-0
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Union Grove 169, Hawkins 156, Linden-Kildare 96, Harleton 59, Big Sandy 51, Ore City 51, McLeod 29
Individual results
100 meters: A. Jones, Ore City 13.12; B. Byrd, Ore City 13.24; M. Francis, Big Sandy 13.25; A. Hill, Hawkins 13.69
200 meters: Jam. Birmingham, Linden-Kildare 26.68; M. Bynum, Linden-Kildare 26.89; A. Wightman, Union Grove 27.68; M. Francis, Big Sandy 28.46
400 meters: G. Winn, Union Grove 1:05.96; S. Murray, Hawkins 1:06.64; L. McKnight, McLeod 1:08.11; M. Hearron, Harleton 1:09.66
800 meters: G. Winn, Union Grove 2:31.31; L. Dominguez, Ore City 2:36.60; S. Murray, Hawkins 2:36.74; G. Stanford, Union Grove 2:41.18
1600 meters: G. Stanford, Union Grove 5:53.12; K. Adams, Hawkins 5:57.25; S. Pyle, Union Grove 6:04.90; S. Ramos, McLeod 6:17.56
3200 meters: G. Stanford, Union Grove 12:46.00; K. Adams, Hawkins, 13:07.00; S. Pyle, Union Grove 13:16.00; I. Garay, Ore City 13:50.00
100 hurdles: C. Turner, Hawkins 17.12; R. Aiken, Union Grove 17.28; H. Sanders, Harleton 17.37; C. Gryder, McLeod 17.43
300 hurdles: J. Evans, Hawkins 47.94; C. Turner, Hawkins 48.74; J. Quaid, Linden-Kildare 52.87; R. Aiken, Union Grove 53.04
400 relay: Linden-Kildare (Jak. Birmingham, Jam. Birmingham, M. Bynum, C. Hays) 51.90; Hawkins 52.76; Big Sandy 54.60; Union Grove 56.51
800 relay: Linden-Kildare (Jak. Birmingham, Jam. Birmingham, M. Bynum, C. Hays) 1:49.34; Union Grove 1:51.90; Harleton 1:56.73; Ore City 1:57.04
1600 relay: Union Grove (G. Winn, T. Campbell, S. Prince, K. Taylor) 4:23.10; Hawkins 4:34.52; McLeod 4:42.27; Harleton 4:46.64
Long jump: T. Campbell, Union Grove 15-7.50; Jam. Birmingham, Linden-Kildare 15-3.50; S. Murray, Hawkins 15-2; M. Francis, Big Sandy 14-11
Shot put: K. Neville, Linden-Kildare 31-4; S. Clark, Union Grove 31-1.50; H. Warrick, Hawkins 31-0; J. Plunkett, Big Sandy 30-0.50
Discus: H. Warrick, Hawkins, 106-9; A. Luby, Harleton 103-4.25; S. Mattu, Union Grove 97-9.25; A. Smith, Union Grove 94-9.75
Triple jump: Jam. Birmingham, Linden-Kildare 35-2; M. Francis, Big Sandy 33-1.50; J. Evans, Hawkins 32-7.50; M. Hearron, Harleton 32-6
High jump: T. Campbell, Union Grove 4-10; R. Allen, Big Sandy 4-8; H. Roberts, Harleton 4-4; K. Chavez, Union Grove 4-4
Pole vault: J. Evans, Hawkins 8-0; A. Turrentine, Hawkins 5-6; A. Smith, Union Grove 5-6
JV BOYS
Team standings: Union Grove 124, Hawkins 122, Harleton 110, McLeod 89, Ore City 83, Big Sandy 45