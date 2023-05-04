Kassidy McCullough is a three-time state qualifier in the shot put. The St. Mary's Catholic High School senior hopes to bring home gold this time after consecutive bronze medal finishes.
The TAPPS State Track & Field Championship begins on Friday at Panther Stadium on the campus of Midway High School in Waco.
Freshman Daisy Rodriguez will also compete for Knights in the 1A division in the triple jump.
"I started freshman year, but COVID happened, so we only got to go to one meet and then everything was cancelled after that,'' McCullough said. "I wanted to do more sports (in high school), and try new things. I'm not a runner, so I'll try throwing. I really didn't know much about it (shot put).''
"It's a lot of legs, more than arms. You like push it, you don't throw it."
During her high school years, McCullough has also played volleyball, basketball, soccer and golf, along with competing in archery. She had been offered the opportunity to play collegiate volleyball at Austin College, where she will attend beginning in the fall.
At present, academics will be her only focus.
McCullough is coming off a second place finish at last week's North Regional at UT-Arlington's Maverick Stadium. Her best official toss this spring was at Union Hill's Bulldogs Invitational with a winning mark of 32 feet, 10 inches. She has gone 37-9 in practice.
Rodriguez was second in the triple jump at the North Regional meet with 29-1 3/4. It was a personal best.
"I didn't think I was going to make to state, to be honest,'' she said. Her best finish this spring had been fourth place.
The Knights would have had three athletes competing at state.
Junior Evan Hodge had already qualified by winning both the long jump and triple jump events at the North Regional. He had also posted the fastest time in the prelims of the 100 meters, but suffered a pulled hamstring while attempting to qualify in the 200.