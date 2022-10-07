DISTRICT 15-5A
T. HIGH 3, LONGVIEW 2: The visiting Texas High Lady Tigers rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday at Lobo Coliseum.
Brianna Converse had eight kills, two blocks and three digs in the loss for Longview. Brayleigh Mitchell finished with 13 kills and five digs, Jakayla Morrow 15 kills and three blocks, Janiyah Green six assists, two kills and 12 digs, Triniti Jackson 26 assists, six digs, two aces and three kills, Kennedy Jefferey seven assists and five kills, Kyra Taylor 22 digs and Amirah Alexander 13 digs.
WHITEHOUSE 3, P. TREE 0: WHITEHOUSE - The Whitehouse Lady Wildcats took a 3-0 decision from Pine Tree on Friday.
Laney Schroeder had four kills, two aces and two blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins finished with three kills, Ja'Naysha Gipson four kills, Lauren Vasquez 11 digs, Carmen Chatman seven assists, three blocks, 12 digs and three kills, Charlie Wedding eight digs, Ewoma Ugbini five blocks, Fyndi Henry 19 digs and Madelyne Barkley three blocks and two kills.
HALLSVILLE 3, TYLER 0: TYLER - The No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 25-19, 5-13 road sweep of Tyler High on Friday.
Lauren Pyle set it all up for Hallsville with 34 assists, adding three aces, four kills, three blocks and three digs. Macie Nelson added two aces, two assists and 13 digs, Leah Conley one kill, Maci Mahan five kills and five digs, Cate Thomas nine kills, two blocks and two digs, Annabelle Sutton seven digs, Olivia Simmons 10 kills, five blocks and four digs, Savannah Sutton five digs, Presley Johnson two kills, Chloe Wright four digs, Charli Baker three aces, two kills and nine digs and Teagan Hill six kills and four blocks.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, C. HILL 0: Carli Manasse led a balanced Lady Panther attack at the net with 10 kills, and No. 13 ranked Spring Hill earned a 25-15, 25-7, 25-20 sweep over Chapel Hill.
Manasse added eight digs and two blocks for Spring Hill, now 7-1 in district play and 25-7 overall. Abby aron had four kills and two blocks, Lesley Sanchez nine kills and four digs, Abby Fisher two assists, three digs and three aces, Tyhia Mack 16 assists and nine digs, Carolann Bowles nine kills, seven digs and two aces, Savannah Irwin two digs, Halee Bray five assists, four digs and three aces, Natalie Fisher five kills and two digs and Delaney Gray five digs.
KILGORE 3, HENDERSON 2: KILGORE - Alana Mumphrey dished out 50 assists, Bryonne Brooks (19), Maleah Thurmond (13) and Brook Couch (11) all recorded double digits in kills and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 17-25, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over Henderson.
Catherine Dennis added nine kills, and Summer Hayden and Mumphrey recorded two apiece for Kilgore. Brooks had two aces. Jazmine Vasquez paced the defense with 27 digs. Brooks had 15 digs, Reese Burgess nine, Couch five, Catherine Dennis 11, Maddison Harris 12, Summer Hayden five, Mumphrey 10, Thurmond two, Isabell Witt 14 and Maurine Witt eight.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK - The No. 8 ranked White Oak Ladynecks remained unbeaten (5-0) in district play and moved to 32-7 on the year with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-6 sweep of Daingerfield.
Emma Nix finished with nine kills, nine service points and five digs for White Oak. Anna Iske recorded six kills, seven points and six digs, Calee Carter five kills, five aces, seven digs and seven points, Emma Hill 24 assists and five digs, Addison Clinkscales six kills, six aces, four digs and seven points, Karsyn Edwards five digs and nine points and Mallory McKinney nine digs, two aces, four receptions and 11 points.
N. DIANA 3, GLADEWATER 0: DIANA - Taryn Reece handed out 23 assists and came up with four digs, and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 sweep over Gladewater.
Chloe Green finished with six kills, two aces and two digs for New Diana. Jolie Ballard chipped in with six aces and eight digs, Starrmia Dixon two kills and two blocks, Ava Smith three aces, Sophie Oubre five kills, three digs and two aces, Gaby Martinez six kills and four digs, Avery Howard one dig and Peyton Abernathy seven kills.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, TROUP 1: TROUP - The No. 12 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles picked up a 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 win over the Troup Lady Tigers on Friday.
Abby Sorenson had 38 assists, 12 digs and two aces to pace Tatum. Aundrea Bradley finished with five digs, Kamdyn Scott 16 digs and 19 kills, Taydem Barker four assists, Kaysen Foster 15 digs and 12 kills, Lily Luna two digs, Kerrigan Biggs four blocks, two digs, two acs and five kills, Karly Stroud 20 digs, Kaylei Stroud 19 digs and two kills and Gracie Pace five digs.
For Troup in the loss, Bailey Blanton recorded 13 kills, Chloie Haugeberg, Emory Cover and Qhenja Jordan seven kills apiece, Tara Wells 31 assists, Blanton 17 digs, Haugeberg five digs, Cover seven digs, Karsyn Williamson 22 digs, Payton Wells nine digs, Jordan five digs, Wells six digs and Ashja Franklin two digs.
WASKOM 3, JEFFERSON 0: WASKOM - Alaina Dyson knocked down 12 kills to go along with seven assists and five blocks, and the Waskom Lady Wildcats moved to 6-2 in district play with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 sweep over Jefferson.
Ellen Nuner added six kills and two blocks for Waskom. Anna Claire Reeves chipped in with six kills and 10 assists, and LaDaija Thomas finished with 11 service receptions and three aces.
E. FIELDS 3, ARP 1: ARP - Madison Owens and Ava Henigan finished with 11 kills apiece, Kyleigh Griffin added eight hammer shots and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets picked up a 25-11, 25-17, 26-28, 25-13 win over Arp.
Henigan had three blocks and Owens and Carson Davis two apiece. Allison O'Brien finished with 26 assists and Myah Silliman three. Gracey Struwe recorded three aces and Silliman two, and Siliman and Struwe 17 digs apiece and O'Brien 15.
Maddie Birdsong finished with 15 digs, 12 kills and two aces for Arp. Cyla Nelson had three blocks, Kyleigh Pawlik four kills, four blocks and three digs, Aubrey Poole three aces, four kills and two digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth nine digs, Sydne' Garrett one kill, Abby Nichols 19 digs, Addison Carpenter 19 assists and nine digs, Allie McCollum 24 digs and Lacy Fletcher two digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
MT. VERNON 3, HARMONY 2: The No. 12 ranked Mount Vernon Lady Tigers did a reverse sweep on Friday, rallying for a 13-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-9 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Rendi Seahorn had 19 kills, 10 blocks and three digs in the loss for Harmony. Lanie Trimble finished with five kills, 15 assists and 16 digs, Lillie Jones four kills, five blocks and 12 digs, Gabby Hector 17 assists and 20 digs, Addie Young eight digs and Trista Tittle nine digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE - The No. 7 ranked Beckville Ladycats swept to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 win over Union Grove on Friday.
Avery Morris dominated at the net with 27 kills to pace Beckville. She also had eight digs and three aces.
Sophie Elliott dished out 44 assists to go along with five digs. Maddie McAfee finished with three kills and seven digs, Amber Harris nine kills, two blocks and 10 digs and Kellen Weaver eight kills.
Analiece Jones had three kills and five digs for Union Grove. Brady Colby added six digs and nine assists, and Daytona Vaughn chipped in with six digs.
OVERTON 3, B. SANDY 0: OVERTON - Kayla Nobles finished with 14 kills, Avery Smith came up with 25 digs and the Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 3-2 in district play (20-13 overall) with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Big Sandy.
Nobles added three digs, Avery Smith four kills, Brylie Smith seven kills, 12 digs and four aces and Ja'Miya O'Neal three kills and three blocks for the Lady Mustangs.
HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE - Jordyn Warren and Trinity Hawkins handed out 12 assists apiece, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks picked up a 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 win over Carlisle.
Warren added 17 digs, seven kills and three aces. Hawkins had 11 digs, Taetum Smith 11 digs and four aces, Laney Wilson eight digs and six kills and Carmen Turner eight digs and eight kills.
DISTRICT 18-2A
O. CITY 3, MAUD 0: ORE CITY - Josie Reynolds went double-double with 10 kills and 10 assists, adding six digs to her big night as the Ore City Lady Rebels earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 sweep over Maud.
Brynn Richardson recorded four kills, seven assists and nine digs for Ore City. Tori Cummins had four kills and six digs, Susi Lara two aces, two kills and 12 digs, Kayla Peckham three aces and 10 kills, Brooke Byrd three aces and three digs, Rennie Harris two blocks and two digs, Lesly Dominguez five digs and Ar'Mani Jones a kill and a dig.
DISTRICT 18-4A
BULLARD 3, MADISONVILLE 0: BULLARD - Taylor Clark dished out 30 assists to go along with 12 digs and two aces, and the No. 15 Bullard Lady Panthers swept past Madisonville, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
Olivia Anderson had 12 kills and nine digs for Bullard, now 5-0 in district play. Paige Whiteland finished with eight kills and seven digs, Campbell Clark six kills, Chloe Howard four kills and three blocks, Libby Luscombe 14 digs and Callie Bailey 17 digs.
PRIVATE
CHCS DEFEATS ST. MARY'S: Christian Heritage Classical School ran its district record to 3-0 with a win over St. Mary's.
Emerson Dudley had 30 assists for CHCS. Kayleigh Khan added 10 kills, Mary White five kills and four aces and Campbell Laney seven kills.
B. HILL 3, COVENANT 0: Brook Hill earned a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over Dallas Covenant.
Ella Hardee finished with eight kills and 11 digs for Brook Hill. Gracie Dawson chipped in with 13 digs and two aces, Cassidy Clark 14 assists, three digs and two aces and Julianna Mize three kills, five digs and three aces.