District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 3, LONGVIEW 0: HALLSVILLE — The No. 13 ranked Hallsville Ladycats opened district play with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Longview.
Lauren Pyle handed out 26 assists to go along with nine digs, nine kills, five aces and three blocks for Hallsville. Macie Nelson added two assists and nine digs, Maci Mahan five kills, two blocks and three digs, Cate Thomas three kills, four blocks and two digs, Annabelle Sutton eight digs, Olivia Simmons nine kills and two digs, Savannah Sutton six digs, Chloe Wright three kills, two blocks and four digs, Charli Baker two assists and four digs and Teagan Hill seven kills, four blocks and two digs.
P. TREE 3, MT. PLEASANT 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — Laney Schroeder knocked down 13 kills, Carmen Chatman dished out 36 assists and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened district play with a 3-2 win over Mount Pleasant.
Schroeder also had eight digs and McKenzie Vo added 15 digs for the Lady Pirates. Jalen Scroggins chipped in with 13 digs, 13 kills, two blocks and two assists, Ja’Naysha Gipson 11 digs and nine kills, Natalie Buckner three blocks, five kills and eight digs, Ewoma Ubini three blocks, three digs and three kills, Chatman 21 digs and seven kills, Charlie Wedding four assists and a team-leading 40 digs and Fyndi Henry 23 digs.
District 17-4AS. HILL 3, KILGORE 0: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened district play wit ha 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Kilgore, improving to 19-6 on the year.
Abby Caron had nine kills and two digs and Tyhia Mack 26 assists and six digs for Spring Hill. Carli Manasse chipped in with eight kills, seven digs and two aces, Faith Copeland five digs, Caylee Lewis two digs, Lesley Sanchez five kills and two digs, Abby Fisher 12 digs and two aces, Carolann Bowles seven kills, eight digs and four aces, Savannah Irwin seven digs, Halee Bray four assists, two digs and two aces, Natalie Fisher five kills and four digs and Delaney Gray two digs.
CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs opened district play with a 25-4, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Center on Friday.
Daniella Farias served up 24 points, including four aces, to go along with six digs for Carthage. Mara Hodges had nine kills and five digs, Jacie Bagley nine kills, Rylie Green five kills, Emily Bitter 20 assists, five kills and three digs, Reagan Beatty five assists and Talynn Williams 11 digs.
HENDERSON 3, GILMER 0: GILMER — Camille Freeman filled the stat sheet with 23 assists, 12 digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace, and the Henderson Lady Lions opened district play with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Gilmer.
Kara Washington added 10 kills, 10 digs, two aces and three blocks for Henderson. Abbey Everitt chipped in with 27 digs, Ty’Ra Mosley five kills, two blocks and two digs, Kate Charlo five kills, Addison Standley four digs, Nolyn Norris 15 digs and three aces and Tara McNew nine digs and two aces.
District 16-3ATATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Abby Sorenson finished with 22 assists, Kamdyn Scott ripped 15 kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-9, 25-6, 25-18 sweep over Jefferson.
Scott also had two aces for Tatum. Taydem Barker added two assists, Kaysen Foster 10 digs, four aces and seven kills, Kerrigan Biggs two blocks and three kills, Karly Stroud two digs, Kaylei Stroud two digs, three aces and six kills, Camryn Milam six assists and Gracie Pace four digs.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 1: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats earned a 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 win over Elysian Fields.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Kerrigan Love had 12 kills, Ava Henigan 10 kills, Allie O’Brien and Madi Owens three aces apiece, O’Brien 32 assists, Henigan 24 digs, Gracey Struwe 16 digs and Love two blocks.
ARP 3, W. RUSK 1: ARP — Maddie Birdsong went double-double with 20 kills and 14 digs, adding three aces for the Lady Tigers in a 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19 Arp win over West Rusk.
Kyia Horton added 31 assists, eight digs and three kills, Cyla Nelson two aces, two kills and four digs, Kyleigh Pawlik four kills, two blocks and two digs, Aubrey Poole four digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth six digs, Sydne’ Garrett two blocks, Abby Nichols four aces, five kills and 18 digs and Addison Carpenter four aces, three kills and 17 digs.
Non-DistrictBECKVILLE 3, W. OAK 1: WHITE OAK — WHITE OAK — Sophie Elliott handed out 40 assists, Avery Morris (17) and Amber Harris (15) combined for 32 kills and the No. 8 (2A) Beckville Ladycats rallied for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 win over No. 10 (3A) White Oak.
Elliott added 12 digs, three kills and two aces for Beckville. Morris finished with 10 digs, Harris two assists, three blocks, 11 digs and four aces, Karissa McDowell 12 digs and three aces, Maddie McAfee eight kills and two aces, M.J. Liles five kills and five blocks and Laney Jones 11 digs and five aces.
N. DIANA 3, QUITMAN 0: DIANA — Taryn Reece finished with 19 assists and six digs, Chloe Green added 11 kills, five aces and three digs and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of Quitman on Friday.
Jolie Ballard fired off nine aces and added five digs. Starrmia Dixon had four kills, Ava Smith two aces, Sophie Oubre three kills and two digs, Gaby Martinez five kills and two digs, Avery Howard one ace, Peyton Abernathy two kills and Chloe Bonette one block.
HARMONY 3, B. SANDY 0: HARMONY — Rendi Seahorn knocked down 22 kills to go along with five blocks and three digs, and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Big Sandy 25-8, 25-13, 25-11.
Gabby Hector (14) and Lanie Trimble (12) combined for 26 assists, with Trimble adding six kills and three digs and Hector coming up with nine digs. Lillie Jones finished with four kills, three blocks and two digs, Addie Young three digs and two assists and Trista Tittle two kills.
OVERTON 3, GARRISON 0: OVERTON — Brylie Smith hammered home 11 kills and added 15 digs, and the Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 16-10 on the season with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Garrison.
Kayla Nobles added eight kills and nine digs for Overton. Avery Smith chipped in with 20 digs and seven kills, and Ne’kila Weir finished with 24 assists, 19 digs, four kills and three aces.
Overton visits Gladewater next Friday.
HAWKINS 3, HEAT 0: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks used 23 assists from Jordyn Warren and eight kills apiece from Laney Wilson and Carmen Turner to roll past Tyler HEAT, 25-18, 25-7, 25-22.
Trinity Hawkins added eight assists, Wilson 12 digs, Hawkins 10 digs and Warren and Taetum Smith nine digs apiece. Hawkins also fired off seven aces.
CollegeLETU WINS 2: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The LeTourneau volleyball team kept rolling on Friday as the YellowJackets collected two wins to open play at the two-day Rhodes Classic. LeTourneau defeated host Rhodes in five sets (17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10) before earning a four-set win (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19) over Huntingdon.
LeTourneau moved to 4-0 with the wins, marking the second time in the last three seasons the YellowJackets have won at least the first four matches of the year.
Kaci Monk registered 27 kills between the two matches, while Morgan Nix tallied 62 digs.
In match one, Monk had 14 kills, Hannah Payan 10 kills, seven digs and four aces, Morgan Nix 23 digs, Reina Lawson 22 assists and nine digs and Natalie Davenport 12 assists.
Monk had 13 kills, Nix 39 digs, Emma Smith and Kaylyn Taylor 10 kills apiece, Taylor 12 digs, Payan nine kills and nine digs, Lawson 30 assists and 10 digs, Davenport 21 assists and Alison Smith nine kills and four blocks.
LeTourneau caps the weekend slate in Memphis on Saturday with matches against Westminster (11 a.m.) and Wilmington (2 p.m.).