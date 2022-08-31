ARP 3, HARMONY 1: ARP — Kyia Horton handed out half a hundred assists and added 16 digs, two kills and three aces for Arp as the Lady Tigers earned a 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 26-25 win over Harmony.
Maddie Birdsong had 34 kills and 12 digs for Arp, which also got two aces, six kills, two blocks and three digs from Cyla Nelson, two kills, four blocks and five digs from Kyleigh Pawlik, four kills and seven digs from Aubrey Poole, 12 digs from Kayleigh Shuttlesworth, two digs from Sydne’ Garrett, 10 kills and 24 digs from Abby Nichols and 37 digs from Addison Carpenter.
For Harmony in the loss, Rendi Seahorn recorded 20 kills, 20 digs and two blocks, Lanie Trimble 12 assists, nine digs and six kills, Gabby Hector 19 assists and 15 digs, Addie Young 16 digs, Lillie Jones 14 digs, six kills and two blocks, Trista Tittle eight digs and two kills and Isabel Morris three digs.