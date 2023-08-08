LONGVIEW 3, B. HILL 1: BULLARD — Brianna Converse (14), Triniti Jackson (13) and DaNaucia Johnson (11) all reached double figures in kills, and the Longview Lady Lobos opened the 2023 season with a 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 win over Brook Hill.
Lailah Horton added six kills for Longview. Auburn Sheppard had four blocks, Jackson three and Converse and Alyssa Grissom two apiece. Jackson led with three aces, and Aubrey Orban and Converse added two apiece.
Jackson handed out 31 assists, Horton four and Orban three, and Fatima Traore paced Longview with 14 digs. Jackson added 10, Converse eight and Orban five.
Gracie Dawson had 11 kills and 15 digs in the loss for Brook Hill. Julianna Mize added 15 kills and 14 digs, Cassidy Clark 28 assists, two blocks and two aces and Brett Lee Bellar seven digs.
The Lady Lobos will compete in the Duncanville Tournament starting with pool play on Thursday. Longview will take on West Mesquite, Ferris and Wilmer Hutchins.
S. HILL 3, P. GROVE 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from two sets down to earn a 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 win over Pleasant Grove.
Lesley Sanchez finished with 22 kills, two blocks and nine digs for the Lady Panthers. Carli Manasse added 12 kills, two blocks and four digs, Jovi Spurlock 17 digs, Caylee Lewis six kills, two blocks and two digs, Abby Fisher 25 digs, Savannah Irwin four kills, three blocks and nine digs and Elizabeth Corbitt five kills.
Tyhia Mack set it all up with 47 assists, adding 11 digs and two kills.
The Lady Panthers will compete in the Wimberley Tex-Fest Tournament this weekend, facing Poth, Killeen and Victoria East in pool play on Thursday.
S. HILL 3, W. OAK 0: WHITE OAK — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 28-26, 25-22, 25-11 sweep over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Carli Manasse (13) and Lesley Sanchez (10) combined for 23 kills, and Tyhia Mack dished out 31 assists to lead the way for Spring Hill. Manasse added five blocks and six digs, Jovi Spurlock three digs, Caylee Lewis three kills and two blocks, Alexa Johnson one kill, Sanchez three blocks, four digs and three aces, Abby Fisher three assists, 15 digs and two aces, Mack 13 digs and three kills, Kyndall Witt one dig, Savannah Irwin four kills and six digs and Elizabeth Corbitt five kills, three blocks and three digs.
Calee Carter finished with nine kills, seven digs, two blocks and 20 receptions in the loss for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales added seven kills and three digs, Karsyn Edwards 13 digs and 23 receptions, Alli Sims 10 assists and three digs and Addy Young eight assists.
White Oak will compete in the Garland Tournament on Friday, taking on North Garland, Richardson and Frisco Independence in pool play.
HALLSVILLE 3, C. HEIGHTS 2: NACOGDOCHES — Lauren Pyle set it all up with 49 assists, Teagan Hill (23) and Kaycin Farrell (18) dominated at the net with a combined 41 kills and the Hallsville Ladycats opened the season wit ha 25-23, 25-27, 24-26, 25-23, 15-12 win over Central Heights.
Pyle added eight digs, five kills, two aces and two blocks to her big night. Hill had 17 digs, Farrell three digs and three blocks, Macie Nelson 22 digs and three assists, Leah Conley six kills and six digs, Presley Johnson 11 digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces and Savanah Sutton 19 digs, three kills and two aces.
C. HEIGHTS 3, TATUM 2: TATUM — Central Heights rallied for a 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 15-6 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Camryn Milam had 15 assists and four digs in the loss for Tatum. Taydem Barker added 20 assists, 18 digs and two aces, Aundrea Bradley five kills and four digs, Kaysen Foster nine kills and 14 digs, Kamdyn Scott 21 kills and 10 digs, Katelyn Jacobs five kills, Karly Stroud 30 digs and two aces, Jayda Jones three digs, Caitlyn Jones three digs and Alexandria Brown five digs.
SABINE 3, BECKVILLE 2: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the season with a 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 20-25, 15-13 win over the Beckville Lady Bearcats on Tuesday.
Cale Brown hammered home 28 kills to go along with two blocks and eight digs for Sabine. Sarah Roberts had two kills, 15 assists, two blocks and two digs, Carah Strait eight kills, Caitlyn Stewart four aces, two kills and 15 digs, Ella Roberts three aces, 13 kills, three assists and three digs, Camryn Tatum a dig and a kill, Keeley McCann 26 assists, 12 digs and two aces and Emily McBride two aces, two kills and two digs.
Beckville was paced by Lexi Barr with 11 digs and Carli Tuttle and Hannah Hester with 13 assists apiece in the loss. Kellen Weaver had six kills, six blocks and three digs, Tuttle two kills and five digs, Maddie McAfee eight kills and 12 digs, Hester three kills and seven digs, Karsyn Coleman four kills, two blocks and three digs and Ayanna Burroughs six kills and two blocks.
MARSHALL 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Claire Abney handed out 13 assists, Alyssa Helton came up with 10 digs and the Marshall Lady Mavericks notched a 25-10, 25-23, 25-12 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Abney added six kills and four block assists for Marshall, and Helton recorded four aces and four kills. Presley Doyle chipped in with eight digs and six kills, Danika Cantu nine digs and four aces, Ahjia James nine assists, Ava Burke eight digs and Terria Wilson seven solo blocks.
LUFKIN 3, CARTHAGE 2: LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers rallied for a 21-25, 25-23, 26-18, 15-25, 18-16 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs on Tuesday.
Addi Rowe finished with 12 kills, 12 digs and 16 assists in the loss for Carthage. Jacie Bagley added nine kills, four blocks and six digs, Ryleigh Green five kills, nine digs and four aces, Dawson Delaney eight kills, nine blocks, two digs and three aces, Sanaa Allison two blocks, McKenzie Ortigo 27 digs and two assists, Daniella Farias 10 digs, Callie Whalen eight digs, 14 assists and three aces, Kilee Richie two kills, Avery Griffin three digs, Taylor Dixon two kills and two digs and JaKayla Teague two blocks.
N. DIANA 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — Chloe Green worked a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs — adding five aces — and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 sweep over Center.
Gaby Martinez finished with four kills and two blocks for New Diana. Jolie Ballard had four kills, 10 digs and two aces, Peyton Abernathy four kills, Ava Smith three kills, seven digs, two aces and 12 assists, Taryn Reece seven digs, two aces and 10 assists, Bailee Hagler four digs and Avery Howard three digs.
HENDERSON 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — Kate Charlo hammered home 18 kills and added two blocks and seven digs for Henderson as the Lady Lions notched a 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of West Rusk.
Libby Rockey finished with 12 digs for Henderson. Tara McNew added six digs, Mary Ella Hampton seven aces, 30 assists and 11 digs, Ashlee Rodriguez five blocks, Chloe Ellis two digs, Nolyn Norris six kills and five digs, Brinklee Bowman four kills and seven digs, Jayda Brown three aces and thre digs and Greenlee Goodwin one kill.
HARMONY 3, HAWKINS 1: HAWKINS — The Harmony Lady Eagles opened the season with a 25-11, 25-19, 13-25, 25-19 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks.
Gabby Hector dished out 20 assists for Harmony, and Rendi Seahorn added 14 kills, two digs and eight blocks. Maecy Toland chipped in with three kills and two blocks, Addie Young four digs, Trista Tittle two kills and Lezi Aslin and Mally Davidson two digs apiece.
Taetum Smith finished with 24 assists and 16 digs in the loss for Hawkins. Skylar Murray added 10 kills and two blocks, Alaya Scoggins eight kills and nine blocks, Jentri Evans six aces and Londyn Wilson and Abby McQueen four kills apiece.
GARY 3, E. FIELDS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Gary Lady Bobcats notched a 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 16-14 win over Elysian Fields to open the season on Monday.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Kerrigan Love had 13 kills, Miley Holland four aces, Allison O’Brien three aces, Myah Silliman and Holland 10 digs apiece and Kaylen Commander and O’Brien six digs apiece and O’Brien 40 assists.
GARRISON 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Stef Rivera had four kills, Reece Jasick and Rivera three aces apiece, Jimena Rivera 14 digs and Stef Rivera 10 assists to lead the Garrison Lady Bulldogs to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-6 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Stef Rivera added seven digs and Tati McDaniel four, and Jasick chipped in with five assists for Garrison.
Taylor Campbell had four kills, two blocks, three digs and three receptions in the loss for Union Grove. Chloe Brooks added three receptions and two digs, Gracie Lawrence three receptions and four digs, Natalie Woodard two kills, Karen Chavez three assists and two digs, Sarah Prince three kills, Daytona Vaughn two assists and two digs and Hannah Coulter two kills and two digs.
TROUP 3, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — The Troup Lady Tigers earned a 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs on Monday.
Catherine Dennis finished with nine kills, 26 digs and four blocks in the loss for Overton. Kayla Nobles had 13 kills, 21 digs and six blocks, Kaylee Stephens 16 assists, five digs and three kills, Halle Mayfield 10 digs and two kills and Ja’Miya O’Neal 12 digs and three kills.
OVERTON 3, N. HOPKINS 1: NORTH HOPKINS — The Overton Lady Mustangs overcame an early deficit to earn a 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24 win over North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Kayla Nobles finished 11 kills and 22 digs, and Kaylee Stephens handed out 27 assists to go along with eight digs for Overton. Catherine Dennis led the defense with 36 digs, adding 12 kills, three blocks and three aces. Halle Mayfield chipped in with five kills, 20 digs and three aces, and Ja’Miya O’Neal had six kills and 14 digs.
B. SANDY 3, WINONA 0: WINONA — Daphnie Blavier handed out 28 assists to go along with nine digs and four aces, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats swept past Winona in 25-19, 25-7, 25-23 fashion.
Madi Hill added four digs for Big Sandy. Reagan Higginbotham had three kills, Journie Plunkett five kills, Kenzie McCartney 13 assists and three digs, Maddie Freeman two assists and Abigail Whitfield a kill and a dig.
Plunkett was perfect (8/8) from the service stripe. Blavier was 15 for 17, Higginbotham 13 for 14 and McCartney 11 for 12.
DETROIT 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY — The Detroit Lady Eagles earned a 25-13, 25-12, 25-5 sweep of Ore City on Tuesday.
Kayla Peckham had two kills, Ar’Mani Jones two blocks and Cara Coppedge nine receptions in the loss for Ore City. Arayana Jones led with four serves.
L-KILDARE 3, U. HILL 0: LINDEN — Kaycee Neville fired off 17 service points for Linden-Kildare, and the Lady Tigers opened the season with a 25-6, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of Union Hill.
Rylee burns added 14 points, and Lynlee LeJeune finished with 12 for the Lady Tigers.
W. POINT 3, N. MESQUITE 0: WILLS POINT — Mavery Salisbury finished with 14 points and six kills, and Wills Point earned a 25-14, 25-10, 5-17 sweep over North Mesquite.
Sadie Bannister had eight kills and Jyllian Phillips recorded eight service points for Wills Point.
ALL SAINTS 3, HEAT 0: TYLER — Kayla DeCampos handed out 25 assists to go along with six digs, Kennedy Wood finished with 15 kills, nine digs and nine aces and All Saints swept past Tyler HEAT, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.
Olivia Goedeke had 12 digs and two aces for All Saints, which also got eight digs from Rae Ledesma.
B. HILL 3, A-GOLDEN 0: ALBA — Julianna Mize (16) and Gracie Dawson (13) combined for 29 kills, leading Brook Hill to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of Alba-Golden.
Mize added eight digs, Dawson 16 digs and two blocks, Brett Bellar six digs, Mia Vrbove four blocks, Blair Brister three aces and Cassidy Clark two aces and 24 assists.
Q. CITY 3, AVERY 1: AVERY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12 win over Avery on Tuesday.
Serenity Oden led Queen City with 15 kills, and Lauren Carrell added 14. Trinity Oden finished with 10 kills, Kerian Thomas 11 serves, Ruby McCasland nine serves and Carrell five serves.
EDGEWOOD 3, VAN 2: EDGEWOOD — Bailey Brooks knocked down 25 kills and added 15 digs, eight aces and three blocks for Edgewood in a 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11 win over Van.
Gracie Cates finished with 12 kills, adding 20 digs, two blocks and seven aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Kassidy Paul finished with 10 kills, eight blocks and two aces, Kennedy Kovar eight kills and five blocks, Brilee Ditto 25 assists and 15 digs and Addison Key 15 assists. Trinity Hale rounded things out with 25 digs and four assists.