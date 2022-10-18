DISTRICT 15-5A
T. HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - The Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 road win against No. 7 ranked Hallsville on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had 21 assists, nine digs and two kills in the loss for Hallsville. Macie Nelson added eight digs, Leah Conley a kill and a dig, Maci Mahan three kills and two digs, Cate Thomas five kills and two blocks, Annabelle Sutton five digs, Olivia Simmons five kills, Savanah Sutton, Presley Johnson and Charli Baker two digs apiece, Chloe Wright five kills and three digs and Teagan Hill five aces, five kills and four digs.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON - The No. 12 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers improved to 10-1 in district play - 28-7 overall - with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Henderson.
Henderson drops to 6-5 in league play with the loss.
Tyhia Mack handed out 29 assists to go along with seven digs and two kills for Spring Hill. Carli Manasse had eight kills, four blocks and six digs, Faith Copeland four digs, Caylee Lewis a kill and a block, Abby Caron 12 kills, two blocks and two digs, Lesley Sanchez six kills, three blocks and two digs, Abby Fisher 18 digs, three aces and two kills, Carolann Bowles 11 kills, seven digs and five aces, Savannah Irwin eight digs, Halee Bray seven assists and four digs, Natalie Fisher seven kills and Delaney Gray three digs.
The Lady Panthers will host Carthage at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
KILGORE 3, CENTER 0: KILGORE - Alana Mumphrey handed out 31 assists to go along with nine digs and three aces, Bryonne Brooks drilled 17 kills and added nine digs and two blocks and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 win over Center.
Reese Burgess had two digs for Kilgore. Catherine Dennis added five kills, three assists, 13 digs and four aces, Maddison Harris nine digs, Maleah Thurmond seven kills and three digs, Jazmine Vasquez 11 digs, Maurine Witt eight digs and two aces and Isabell Witt four kills and six digs.
CARTHAGE 3, C. HILL 0: CARTHAGE - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs got 25 assists from Emily Bitter and a combined 18 kills from Mara Hodges (10) and Addison Rowe (8) on the way to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-7 sweep over Chapel Hill.
Hodges added two aces, Rowe three digs and Bitter three digs and two aces. Jacie Bagley chipped in with six kills and two blocks, Ryleigh Green three kills and three blocks, Sanaa Allison three blocks, Reagan Beatty three assists and Talynn Williams 10 digs and three aces.
DISTRICT 18-4A
BULLARD 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: JACKSONVILLE - The No. 14 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers trekked to Jacksonville and brought home a 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 win over the Maidens on Tuesday.
Paige Whiteland had 15 kills for Bullard (31-8, 8-0). Campbell Clark finished with five kills and three blocks, Olivia Anderson four kills and seven digs, Libby Luscombe five digs and three digs and Taylor Clark 21 assists and eight digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - The No. 8 ranked White Oak Ladynecks got 13 kills from Calee Carter, 22 service points from Anna Iske and 25 assists from Emma Hill, moving to 8-0 in district play with a 25-20, 25-6, 25-12 sweep over Gladewater.
Carter added three blocks, six digs and five points for White Oak. Iske chipped in with four aces, four kills, 12 digs, two blocks and 10 receptions. Emma Nix had seven points, nine kills and two digs, Addison Clinkscales five kills, three digs, two aces and nine points, Mallory McKinney seven points, 11 digs and seven receptions, Karlyn Jones nine digs and three receptions and Hill five digs, two blocks and five points.
White Oak will visit Sabine on Friday.
H. SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Aaryana Wallace had three kills and two assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Alexis Williams added three digs, Recoya Hayes a block an assist and a dig, DeAsia Williams and assist and a dig, Destiny Gholston two blocks, Terry Gholston 21 digs, La'Nycia Lewis two aces and two digs and Don'taviue Brown three digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: TATUM - The No. 9 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles got 33 assists and six digs from Abby Sorenson on the way to a 25-6, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over Waskom.
Aundrea Bradley had two kills and two digs for Tatum. Kamdyn Scott finished with 10 kills and five digs, Kaysen Foster five kills and three digs, Myra Andrade eight kills and two digs, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and two blocks, Janiya Kindle four kills and six digs, Karly Stroud 11 digs, Kaylei Stroud six kills, 10 digs and eight aces and Camryn Milam three assists.
Alaina Dyson finished with eight kills, eight assists and eight blocks in the loss for Waskom. Jaynai Miles had five kills, six digs and two blocks, Anna Claire Reeves seven assists and four kills, Ellen Nuner two kills and two blocks, LaDaija Thomas five service receptions and four digs and Jada Spencer six digs.
TROUP 3, ARP 0: The Troup Lady Tigers got 10 kills from Bailey Blanton, 14 assists from Qhenja Jordan and 13 digs apiece from Blanton and Karsyn Williamson on the way to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over Arp.
Chloie Haugeberg had seven kills and Emory Cover four hammer shots for Troup. Payton Wells added six assists, Jordan five digs and Wells and Sarah Neel three apiece.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 1: QUITMAN - The Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-6, 25-9 win over the Quitman Lady Bulldogs.
Rendi Seahorn finished the night with 13 kills, 11 digs and five blocks. Lanie Trimble added eight assists, five blocks, four digs and three kills, Lillie Jones 11 digs and six blocks, Gabby Hector 11 assists and four digs, Addie Young four digs, Isabel Morris three kills, Trista Tittle three kills and two digs and Lexi Aslin two digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, HAWKINS 0: BECKVILLE - The No. 6 ranked Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 26-24, 25-15 sweep over Hawkins on Tuesday.
Sophie Elliott dished out 31 assists and added 13 digs and a couple of aces for Beckville. Avery Morris and Amber Harris knocked down 14 kills apiece. Morris added 17 digs and two blocks, Harris two blocks and three aces and M.J. Liles three kills, two digs and two blocks.
OVERTON 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE - The Overton Lady Mustangs swept past Union Grove on Tuesday, 3-1.
The win moved Overton to 21-15 overall and 4-4 in district play and clinched a playoff spot for the Lady Mustangs.
Kayla Nobles had 16 kills, eight digs and six aces for Overton. Ne'kila Weir added 12 digs, 25 assists and seven aces, Brylie Smith 13 kills and 16 digs, Avery Smith seven kills, 34 digs and two aces, Alex Brown 33 digs and two aces and Ja'Miya O'Neal seven kills.
Sarah Prince had 10 kills and three blocks in the loss for Union Grove. Taylor Campbell chipped in with five kills and eight digs, Brady Colby 15 digs and 20 assists and Analeice Jones six kills, eight digs and three blocks.
CARLISLE 3, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY - The Carlisle Lady Indians earned a 25-10, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
MaRyiah Francis finished with five aces, six kills and 10 digs in the loss for Big Sandy. Daphnie Blavier had seven assists and 10 digs, Kenzie McCartney four digs and four assists, Mackenzie Davis five kills and six blocks, Zoey Messick four aces and seven digs, Journie Plunkett seven digs, Madi Hill two kills and 18 digs, Ryleigh Allen three blocks and Reanna Ray one ace.
McCartney went 12-for-12 from the service stripe.
DISTRICT 18-2A
O. CITY 3, J. BOWIE 1: ORE CITY - Josie Reynolds and Brynn Richardson hammered home nine kills apiece for Ore City, and the Lady Rebels earned a 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 win over James Bowie.
Reynolds added 13 assists, Richardson 10 assists and five aces, Tori Cummins three kills and six digs, Susi Lara eight dis, Kayla Peckham eight aces and six kills, Brooke Byrd one kill, Rennie Harris two kills and Lesly Dominguez six digs.
PRIVATE
B. HILL 3, D. SHELTON 0: BULLARD - Brook Hill rolled to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-14 win over Dallas Shelton on Tuesday.
Cassidy Clark recorded 18 assists, four aces and two digs for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee had five kills, six digs and four aces, Karmen Miller four kills, Gracie Dawson three kills, two digs and two aces and Blair Brister three kills, five aces and four digs.
COLLEGE
LETU 3, WILEY 1: MARSHALL - Hannah Payan notched her 10th double-double of the season and the LeTourneau volleyball team completed a season sweep of Wiley with a 3-1 win (27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-15) on the road on Tuesday night.
It was the second meeting in four days between the teams as LeTourneau (13-8) took both matches in four sets.
Payan recorded 14 kills and 14 digs to register her 10th double-double of the year and the 17th time she has recorded double-digit kills. Reina Lawson (19 assists) and Natalie Davenport (18 assists) combined for 37 assists, while Morgan Nix tallied 30 digs.
Avery Mabery Morgan totaled 10 kills and Kaci Monk had eight kills with a .412 hitting percentage.
LeTourneau is back in Solheim Arena on Friday to host Concordia at 6 p.m.
JARVIS 3, SW ADVENTIST 0: HAWKINS - Tuesday afternoon’s volleyball match lasted just over 45 minutes as the Jarvis Christian volleyball team made quick work of the Knights from Southwest Adventist in a 3-0 sweep.
The Bulldogs improve to 12-8 on the season as they have now won three games in a row to snap a four-game losing streak.
Kaia Brooks fired back-to-back aces in the first set to spark an 11-0 run for JCU to pull ahead to a 19-6 lead. Amariah Kendrick then fired an ace to end the set and give JCU the 25-9 first set win.
The second set was much of the same as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-2 early lead. JCU scored four points in a row late in the set and Johnice Hubbard set up the attack and kill for Shayla Montemayor to seal the 25-14 second set win.
The Bulldogs continued the effort into the third set as Lee-Andra Morin fired an ace to start the set and JCU raced out to a 5-0 lead. Later in the set, Brooks fired three aces in a row as part of a 7-0 run to give JCU the 19-4 advantage. Jai Johnson had two kills down the stretch as the Bulldogs continued their display of dominance in a 25-8 third set win to complete the sweep.
The Bulldogs are back home in the E.W. Rand Center Wednesday for a 6 p.m. matchup with Philander Smith.