DISTRICT 15-5A
P. TREE 3, MT. PLEASANT 1: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Carmen Chatman handed out 29 assists to go along with 18 digs, two aces and four kills as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22 win over Mount Pleasant.
Laney Schroeder had 10 digs and seven kills for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins recorded 11 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, Ja'Naysha Gipson eight kills, Lauren Vasquez 10 digs, Charlie Wedding 14 digs, Fyndi Henry 15 digs and Madelyne Barkley three kills.
MARSHALL 3, TYLER 0: MARSHALL - Shannon Mills served up 14 points, including three aces, and added five blocks for Marshall in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 sweep over Tyler.
Caitlyn Ellenburg filled the state sheet with 11 assists, 10 digs, eight kills, seven blocks and three aces. Claire Abney finished with nine assists and five kills, Alyson Roberson two aces and six digs, Isabella Emory 18 serve receive receptions, 14 digs and three aces, Are'Anna Gill six kills and five digs, Sarah Jane Palmer six receptions and four digs, Alyssa Helton five digs and two kills and Terria Wilson five blocks.
Roberson and Abney were both perfect on their serves.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, KILGORE 2: KILGORE - The No. 13 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers recorded a reverse sweep on Tuesday, falling behind 0-2 before rallying for a 24-26, 11-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Four Lady Panthers reached double digits in kills, led by Lesley Sanchez with 18. Carolann Bowles had 14, Abby Caron 12, Carli Manasse 10, Natalie Fisher seven and Caylee Lewis three.
Manasse added two blocks and four digs, Faith Copeland five digs and two aces, Caron four blocks and two digs, Sanchez three blocks and two digs, Abby fisher 11 digs and two aces, Tyhia Mack 34 assists and six digs, Bowles five digs, two blocks and three aces, Savannah Irwin five digs, and Halee Bray 10 assists, three digs and two aces.
For Kilgore in the loss, Bryonne Brooks finished with 16 kills, 11 blocks and four digs. Alana Mumphrey had 42 assists, 16 digs and three kills, Reese Burgess nine digs, Brooke Couch three kills and four aces, Catherine Dennis eight kills and 12 digs, Maddison Harris three digs, Summer Hayden seven digs, Maleah Thurmond 11 kills and two digs, Jazmine Vasquez 18 digs and Isabell Witt 12 digs.
CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CENTER - Addison Rowe filled the stat sheet with 12 assists, five digs, five kills and four aces, and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 sweep over Center.
Emily Bitter chipped in with 19 assists and five digs for Carthage. Jacie Babley had 11 kills and two blocks, Jakyra Roberts 10 kills and five blocks, Mara Hodges five kills and six digs and Talynn Williams 16 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, SABINE 0: WHITE OAK - Emma Hill dished out 28 assists, Emma Nix and Calee Carter hammered home eight kills apiece and the No. 8 White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-18, 25-11, 25-17 sweep over Sabine.
Hill added five digs, two kills and seven points for White Oak, now 31-7 on the year. Nix had five digs and five points, carter four digs, six points and two aces, Anna Iske six kills, two digs, 11 points and three aces, Mallory McKinney 19 digs, six receptions and seven points, Chloe Bates five digs, Trinity Noll three receptions and six digs and Karlyn Jones eight receptions and six digs.
For Sabine in the loss, Cale Brown had seven kills and two digs, Ella Roberts four kills and three digs, Peyton Childress five kills and two aces, Emily McBride five kills and Riley Lux 21 assists.
N. DIANA 3, H. SPRINGS 0: DIANA - Taryn Reece set it all up with 25 assists, Chloe Green and Sophie Oubre ripped 10 kills apiece and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over Hughes Springs.
Reece also had four digs for New Diana. Green added five digs, Jolie Ballard four aces and five digs, Starrmia Dixon four blocks and two kills, Ava Smith two aces and four, Gaby Martinez six kills, four digs and four aces, Avery Howard one dig and Peyton Abernathy four blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM - The No. 9 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles used a balanced attack at the net and a sizzling night from the service stripe to earn a 25-8, 25-5, 25-10 sweep over Jefferson.
Kaylei Stroud had eight kills, Kamdyn Scott seven, Kaysen Foster six, Kerrigan Biggs five and Abby Sorenson four. At the line, Sorenson fired off five aces, Kaylei Stroud, Karly Stroud, Scott and Aundrea Bradley three apiece and Biggs two. Kaylei Stroud added five digs, Biggs two digs, Foster two blocks, Tayden Barker six assists, Scott five digs, Sorenson four digs and 17 assists and Bradley two digs.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Waskom Lady Wildcats notched a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 sweep over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Alaina Dyson paced Waskom with 26 kills, nine blocks and four aces. Anna Claire Reeves added 13 assists and five aces, LaDaija Thomas 10 digs and three kills, Ellen Nuner three blocks, Jaynai Miles three blocks and five digs and Macie Moody three aces.
Kyleigh Stephens had six kills, and Ava Henigan and Kerrigan Love added four apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields. Carson Davis and Stephens had one block apiece, Gracey Struwe 10 digs and Henigan eight, Kyleigh Griffin and Allie O'Brien one ace apiece and O'Brien 14 assists.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, CARLISLE 0: BECKVILLE - In a battle of ranked teams, No. 7 Beckville earned a 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 sweep over No. 25 Carlisle on Tuesday.
Sophie Elliott had 27 assists, nine digs, two kills and six aces for Beckville. Avery Morris finished with 18 kills and eight digs, Amber Harris six kills, 11 digs and four aces and Karissa McDowell 12 digs.
B. SANDY 3, U. GROVE 2: BIG SANDY - MaRyiah Francis knocked down 11 kills to go along with eight digs and seven aces, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 27-25, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Shemaiah Johnson added five digs and five kills for Big Sandy. Daphnie Blavier was perfect from the service stripe (12/12) with two aces, seven assists and 14 digs. Kenzie McCartney added four digs and two aces, Zoey Messick two aces and seven digs, Mackenzie Davis five aces and three kills, Ava Jenison seven digs, Madi Hill two kills and 11 digs and Journie Plunkett 11 digs.
For Union Grove in the loss, Brady Colby handed out 39 assists and added five aces. Hannah Coulter had six kills and 16 digs, Sarah Prince eight kills, Alison Yohn 10 kills and five digs and Analeice Jones 15 kills, 16 digs, five aces and two blocks.
HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 0: HAWKINS - Jordyn Warren (25) and Trinity Hawkins(14) combined for 39 assists, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Overton.
Carmen Turner had seven kills, Laney Wilson six and Alaya Scoggins and Hawkins six apiece. Wilson also had 11 digs, Taetum Smith eight and Warren and Hawkins seven apiece.
DISTRICT 18-4A
BULLARD 3, HUDSON 0: HUDSON - The No. 15 Bullard Lady Panthers got 13 kills and two blocks from Campbell Clark and 23 assists and five digs from Taylor Clark to roll past Hudson, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8.
Paige Whiteland added eight kills for Bullard, which moved to 4-0 in district play. Addyson Cummings had six kills, Olivia Anderson five digs and Callie Bailey nine digs and seven aces.
PRIVATE
PRINCE OF PEACE 3, B. HILL 0: Prince of Peace notched a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 sweep over Brook Hill on Tuesday.
Gracie Dawson had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks in the loss for Brook Hill. Julianna Mize finished with five kills and two digs, Cassidy Clark 15 assists and four digs and Ella Hardee four kills and seven digs.