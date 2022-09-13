DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, TYLER 0: HALLSVILLE - The No. 12 ranked Hallsville Ladycats swept past Tyler High on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-20, 25-12.
Laurey Pyle handed out 28 assists to go along with six aces, three blocks and three digs for Hallsville. Macie Nelson added nine digs, Leah Conley one dig, Maci Mahan three kills, Annabelle Sutton six digs, Olivia Simmons 12 kills and two blocks, Savannah Sutton two digs, Presley Johnson two blocks, Chloe Wright eight kills and five digs, Charli Baker two aces and five digs and Teagan Hill nine kills and three blocks.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL - The No. 20 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 20-6 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Carli Manasse pounded down 14 kills to go along with three blocks and four digs for Spring Hill. Faith Copeland had four digs and two aces, Abby Caron seven kills, two blocks and two aces, Lesley Sanchez three kills and three blocks, Abby Fisher six digs and three aces, Tyhia Mack 17 assists and three digs, Carolann Bowles 10 kills and three aces, Halee Bray 13 assists, Natalie Fisher six kills and Delaney Gray two aces.
HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 1: HENDERSON - The Henderson Lady Lions earned a 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
For Kilgore in the loss, Alana Mumphrey dished out 29 assists and added 10 digs and two aces. Bryonne Brooks finished with 13 kills and 13 digs, Reese Burgess seven digs, Brook Couch two kills, four digs and three aces, Catherine Dennis five kills, three assists and three digs, Summer Hayden three digs, Maleah Thurmond 12 kills and five digs, Jazmine Vasquez 12 digs and Maurine Witt and Isabell Witt four digs apiece.
CARTHAGE 3, GILMER 0: CARTHAGE - JaKyra Roberts recorded 12 kills, Mara Hodges and Jacie Bagley added 10 hammer shots apiece and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 win over Gilmer.
Roberts added five blocks and Hodges 10 digs for Carthage. Sanaa Allison finished with five kills, Emily Bitter 25 assists, eight digs and three kills, Addison Rowe 10 assists and five digs, Talynn Williams 15 digs and three assists and Daniela Farias eight digs and three aces.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TATUM - The No. 18 ranked Tatum Lady eagles earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Troup on Tuesday, paced by Abby Sorenson's 26 assists, nine digs and five aces.
Aundrea Bradley added three kills for Tatum. Kamdyn Scott finished with two digs, two aces and eight kills, Kaysen Foster seven digs and six kills, Lily Luna two digs, Kerrigan Biggs 10 kills, Karly Stroud seven digs and four aces, Kaylei Stroud 14 digs and three kills, Camryn Milam two digs and four assists and Gracie Pace four digs.
ARP 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Arp earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 district win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Kyia Horton had 19 assists, 13 digs, two kills and two aces for Arp. Maddie Birdsong finished with nine kills and nine digs, Cyla Nelson three aces, eight kills, three blocks and two digs, Kyleigh Pawlik two blocks, Aubrey Poole three blocks and four digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth eight digs, Sydne' Garrett one block, Abby Nichols six kills and seven digs and Addison Carpenter nine aces and 12 digs.
Allison O'Brien and Kerrigan Love had three blocks apiece, and Kyleigh Stephens and Ava Hennigan added two blocks apiece in the loss for EF. Gracey Struwe finished with three aces, O'Brien 11 assists, Hennigan five kills, Presley Doyle three kills, Struwe nine digs and Myah Siliman six digs.
NON-DISTRICT
W. OAK 3, BULLARD 2: WHITE OAK - The No. 20 ranked (3A) White Oak Ladynecks got a huge night at the net from Calee Carter to go along with 46 assists from Emma Hill on the way to a 27-25, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13 win over No. 10 (4A) Bullard.
Carter hammered home 26 kills and added 15 digs, 13 receptions, two blocks and 10 service points for the Ladynecks. Hill added four digs and three points, Mallory McKinney 24 digs, 29 receptions, 15 points and three aces, Anna Iske 10 kills, four blocks, 13 digs, 11 receptions and 11 points, Addison McClanahan six kills and five digs, Addison Clinkscales 12 kills, six digs, six aces and 11 points and Makenzie Rankin eight digs, five receptions and five points.
For Bullard in the loss, Olivia Anderson and Paige Whiteland had 11 kills apiece. Anderson added 11 digs, Campbell Clark nine kills and three blocks, Taylor Clark 30 assists, 13 digs and three aces, Libby Luscombe six digs and two aces and Callie Bailey 23 digs and five aces.
SABINE 3, W. RUSK 1: LIBERTY CITY - Cale Brown ripped 26 kills to surpass 600 hammer shots for her career, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 win over West Rusk.
Brown, a junior, added seven digs and four aces in the win. Ella Roberts finished with 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress seven kills, Carah Strait two kills, Kamryn Mann one kill, Carol Anguiano two kills, Caitlyn Stewart 13 digs, Tessa Peterson four digs and two aces, Riley Lux 48 assists, three kills and three aces and Gracie Parrott two digs.
BECKVILLE 3, LUFKIN 1: BECKVILLE - The No. 7 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats rallied for a 24-26, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 win over Class 5A Lufkin on Tuesday.
Sophie Elliott dished out 42 assists and came up with 10 digs for Beckville. Avery Morris finished with 12 kills and 20 digs, Amber Harris 17 kills, four blocks, 12 digs and two aces, Karissa McDowell 15 digs, Maddie McAfee six kills and two digs and M.J. Liles two kills and four blocks.
JACKSONVILLE 3, N. DIANA 1: JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Maidens picked up a 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Taryn Reece recorded 20 assists, nine kills and three aces in the loss for New Diana. Chole Green chipped in with 13 kills, two digs and three aces, Jolie Ballard 16 digs and six aces, Starrmia Dixon five kills, Ava Smith five assists and four digs, Sophie Oubre six kills, two blocks and two digs, Gaby Martinez three kills and eight digs, Avery Howard three aces, Peyton Abernathy six kills and two blocks and Shaylee Stanley an ace.
O. CITY 3, B. SANDY 1: ORE CITY - The Ore City Lady Reels rallied from a set down to earn a 20-25, 30-28, 26-24, 25-20 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Josie Reynolds fired off four aces to go along with six kills and seven assists for Ore City. Susi Lara added seven digs, Stormy Redmond a dig and an ace, Brynn Richardson 14 kills, five assists and three solo blocks, Tori Cummins four aces and six kills, Kayla Peckham seven kills and Rennie Harris one kill.
VAN 3, HARMONY 0: HARMONY - The Van Lady Vandals earned a 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 sweep over Harmony in non-district play.
Rendi Seahorn had 10 kills to lead Harmony at the net. She also added three blocks and three digs. Lanie Trimble finished with 10 assists, 11 digs and two kills, Lillie Jones eight digs and seven kills, Gabby Hector six digs, four assists and two kills, Addie Young 11 digs and Trista Tittle two digs and two kills.
U. GROVE 3, SHELBYVILLE 1: UNION GROVE - Analeice Jones and Taylor Campbell combined for 22 kills, and the Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for a 23-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-23 win over Shelbyville.
Jones recorded 12 kills, 15 digs, two aces and three blocks. Campbell had 10 kills and four digs, Sarah Prince eight kills and three blocks, Gracie Lawrence 10 digs, Alison Yohn 10 kills, seven digs and three aces and Brady Colby set it all up with 40 assists - adding four kills, six digs and two aces.
HAWKINS 3, CHCS 0: Laney Wilson led the way with nine kills and 14 digs, Jordyn Warren chipped in with 15 assists, seven digs and six kills and the Hawkins Lady Hawks swept to a 25-20, 25-19, 28-26 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Carmen Turner finished with five kills, four assists and three digs for Hawkins. Trinity Hawkins added 10 assists, 14 digs and eight aces, and Taetum Smith came up with eight digs.
DAINGERFIELD 3, TST 1: DAINGERFIELD - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers, paced by Terry Gholston's 16 digs and four aces, notched a 29-26, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 win over Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday.
Alexis Williams chipped in with three aces, three kills and two digs for Daingerfield. Recoya Hayes had three kills, two blocks and two digs, Delaney Rawls two aces, two kills and two digs, Destiny Gholston two blocks and two kills, Oasis Brown-Irving a block and a kill, Jalaysia Holloman two aces and four digs, Chrishlyn Boyd two aces and five digs and LaNycia Lewis two aces, two kills, six assists and two digs.
ETHS 3, WINONA 0: WINONA - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers swept to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 win over Winona on Tuesday.
Rebekah Dragoo had four kills for ETHS. Maddilynn Jones finished with five kills, Molly Beth Neal seven kills, Anna Claire Trimble nine assists, Jourdan Sikorski nine digs and Laynie Walton one block.