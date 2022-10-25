Longview knew it needed a win in Tuesday night’s District 15-5A volleyball finale if it wanted to clinch its first volleyball playoff appearance since 2015, and ultimately pulled it off.
The Lady Lobos overcame a slow start to earn a come-from-behind 21-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18 road win against Pine Tree, and will face District 16-5A champ and longtime rival Lufkin in next week’s Class 5A Region II bi-district round at a yet-to-be-determined day and time.
Longview will bring a 24-15 regular season record to the postseason after it clinched District 15-5A’s fourth playoff seed with an 8-6 league mark. Pine Tree, on the other hand, finished the year with respective 22-20 and 6-8 marks.
“Unbelievable,” Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson said of her team’s playoff opportunity ahead. “We’ve been fighting, and we’ve been so close all seven years. The girls just bounced back, and took care of business today.”
Pine Tree built up a late lead in the first period because Laney Schroeder’s kill made it a 19-15 score. She finished the night with five kills, four digs, one block, and one ace.
Fatima Traore then guided Longview with a pair of kills during a 5-1 run that tied the score at 20-20, but Lady Lobos’ miscues down the stretch and Ja’Naysha Gipson’s deciding point were enough for the Lady Pirates’ early 25-21 victory in the match.
Gipson finished the event with a Pine Tree-best seven kills, plus seven digs and one assist.
Longview knew it needed a bounce back period, and overcame a mid-period battle with Pine Tree to earn a match-tying win.
Pine Tree received an early kill from Schroeder and a block from Ewoma Ugbini, but Longview responded with a block and kill from Brianna Converse.
Converse finished the evening with a team-best 21 kills, plus six digs and four blocks.
Pine Tree’s final point of the period occurred when Jalen Scroggins’ kill cut Longview’s lead to 18-13. Longview’s Converse then added two kills and a block down the stretch, and Jakayla Morrow followed with a kill to wrap up a late 7-0 run in a 25-13 victory.
Morrow earned a 10-kill and four-block performance, and Brayleigh Mitchell added a 13-kill, three-dig, and one-block outing.
Longview didn’t let off the gas as it cruised to a dominant 15-3 start in the third set. That went a long way into the Lady Lobos’ 25-10 third set win.
It was more of the same in the early minutes of the fourth period. Converse provided two early kills and a block and Triniti Jackson added a score on a serve during the Lady Lobos’ 10-3 start to the frame.
Jackson finished with 28 assists, 10 digs, five kills, four blocks, and four aces.
Pine Tree momentarily slowed down Longview when Ugbini, slammed an answering kill, but the Lady Lobos returned to form when Kennedy Jeffery set up one of Converse’s scores.
Scroggins’ tried to swing back the momentum to Pine Tree’s side when she recorded a late kill, but Morrow immediately responded with one of her own to give Longview a late lead at 18-12.