BRYAN – Spring Hill’s volleyball program advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2016, but its 2022 state tournament dreams were dashed in Saturday afternoon’s 21-25, 22-25, 20-25 Class 4A Region III championship loss against Huffman Hargrave at Bryan High School’s Viking Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 34-9 record, while the Lady Falcons will bring a 33-13 mark to Thursday’s Class 4A state semifinal at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center.
“It was a fun team to coach,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of what he enjoyed most about his 2022 squad. “We worked hard, we always had some fight, and we didn’t give up. It was a great season. Love these kids.”
Lesley Sanchez and Abby Caron teamed up for an early Spring Hill block in the first set, and Sanchez followed with a score, but that didn’t prevent Huffman Hargrave from jumping out to a 6-2 start.
Caron finished the afternoon with four blocks, one kill, one ace, and one dig, and Sanchez provided three kills, three digs, and one block.
Spring Hill was able to cut the gap to 21-19 after Carli Manasse slammed the ball for a kill, and Caron and Tyhia Mack teamed up for a block.
But, McKenzie Anderson responded with a Huffman Hargrave kill, and Erin Drvenkar blocked a shot at the net to wrap up the Lady Falcons’ 25-21 set one win.
The teams produced a more competitive start to the second set, and that was evident by their early tied scores.
Manasse then earned a kill before she set up a Mack score to help Spring Hill take an early 9-6 lead, and finished the event with 11 digs, seven kills, and two blocks.
Huffman Hargrave answered with the next four points, and benefitted from a collective block from McKenzie Anderson and Drvenkar to take a 10-9 edge.
The lead changed hands during the following minutes until Spring Hill’s 6-0 run gave the Lady Panthers a 21-15 advantage. Sanchez launched the stretch with a score, Mack set up Manasse’s point, and Faith Copeland scored on a serve.
Copeland finished the outing with 13 digs, one kill, and one ace.
But, Huffman Hargrave stormed back with a 10-1 run that set up a 2-0 match lead. Brooke Guerrero scored on two of her serves, and Drvenkar added a kill for the Lady Falcons down the stretch before Drvenkar and Aubrey Espree’s collective block wrapped up a 25-22 set two win.
Spring Hill faced a seven-point deficit in the third set, but followed with another 6-0 run to cut Huffman Hargrave’s lead to 18-17. The Lady Panthers were able to climb back into the contest because of two kills from Manasse and Carolann Bowles, and one kill from Caron.
But, the last-ditch effort fell short because two late kills from Drvenkar helped finish off Huffman Hargrave’s 25-20 set three win.
Bowles led Spring Hill with seven kills, and also provided nine digs and three blocks.
Mack provided 17 assists, eight digs, and two kills in Saturday’s loss after she hurt her knee in Spring Hill’s four-set regional semifinal win against Lago Vista on Friday night at the same site.
Abby Fisher, who injured her shoulder on Friday, battled back on Saturday and earned 14 digs in the title match.