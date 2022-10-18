Pine Tree recognized its spot in a tight playoff race as it entered Tuesday night’s District 15-5A home volleyball match against Marshall, and ultimately enhanced its chances with a 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 home sweep at the Pirate Center.
The Lady Pirates improved their season record to 22-18 and district mark to 6-6 with two league matches to play, while the eliminated Lady Mavericks dropped to 20-20 and 2-10 respectively.
“I was really excited,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said of her team’s late season win. “Communication was really good tonight, and that helped us. [Our players] talked on defense and offense. We were able to make a lot of things happen.”
Marshall scored the first two points of the match, but Pine Tree immediately responded with a 7-0 run. The Lady Pirates took their first lead of the night on one of Charlie Wedding’s early serves, and Carmen Chatman helped expand their advantage to 7-2 when she set up Laney Schroeder’s score.
Pine Tree later expanded its lead to 16-8 because Schroeder provided a trio of kills, and both Jalen Scroggins and Ja’Naysha Gipson added scores.
Chatman contributed 23 digs and two aces in the match, Wedding produced 22 digs and one ace, Scroggins earned 13 digs and three aces in the match, Schroeder finished with eight digs, and Gipson added four digs.
Marshall started to heat up enough to cut its gap to 17-14 late, but Pine Tree hung on to earn a 25-17 first set win. Scroggins earned a point on one of her serves, and Chatman set up one of Ewoma Ugbini’s two late points.
Pine Tree built on its early win when it earned a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes of the second set. Scroggins and Madelyn Barkley teamed up for an early block and Chatman set up a Scroggins’ score to give the Lady Pirates an early 3-1 edge.
Claire Abney provided Marshall with an early kill, but Schroeder and Ugbini immediately responded with back-to-back Pine Tree kills.
The Lady Mavericks remained competitive enough to tie the score at 10-10, and later take leads at 11-10 and 16-14. Caitlyn Ellenburg set up an Abney score during that stretch, and Are’Anna Gill added a block at the net.
But, Pine Tree leaned on a late 11-4 run to earn a 25-20 victory. Chatman scored on a serve, and Gipson was aggressive enough near the net to score a point.
Chatman then added another point and also set up a Barkley score before Scroggins’ late kill served as the final point of the period.
Marshall presented more of a challenge in the third and final set, and ultimately jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the period. The Lady Mavs set the tone early with the collective block from Abney and Shannon Mills.
Pine Tree eventually found its footing again, and built up a 22-18 advantage because of a block from Scroggins and a pair of kills from Schroeder.
Marshall received late answers from Gill, Ellenburg, and Isabella Emery to extend the match, but late mistakes ultimately cost it in a 27-25 defeat.
Ellenburg produced 16 assists, 14 digs and five kills in the Lady Mavericks’ loss. Meanwhile, Emery finished the night with 30 digs and 24 serve receptions, and Gill recorded nine kills and four digs.