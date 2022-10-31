CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Longview volleyball program qualified for its first University Interscholastic League postseason since 2015, but it suffered a quick 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 Class 5A Bi-district loss against rival Lufkin at the Central Heights High School gym on Monday night.
The Lady Lobos finished the 2022 season with a 24-16 record, while the Lady Panthers advance to the area round with a 35-13 record.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Longview volleyball head coach Chaka Jackson said after her team’s playoff match on Monday night.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” she added. “We haven’t been in [the UIL postseason] in seven years, so the experience was brand new for us. I feel we laid the foundation again. Those seniors have done an excellent job all year, and have set the bar. Now, we know what to expect.”
Longview’s excitement resulted in enough energy to build up a quick 4-2 lead in the opening minutes of the first set.
Lufkin eventually tied the score at 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7, but Longview kept receiving efforts from its players. Brianna Converse provided a kill that gave the Lady Lobos a 9-8 edge, and Jakayla Morrow’s tip over the net helped grow the margin to 13-10 a few minutes later.
Courtnee Morgan immediately answered with a Lufkin kill that launched a 15-4 run that completed a 25-17 set one win.
The Lady Panthers rode the momentum to a 6-0 start to the second period that included an early Morgan kill.
Longview finally reached the scoreboard when Converse provided a kill, but that was a small blip in Lufkin’s 25-15 set two win.
Longview now trailed two sets to none, but it didn’t go down out without a fight in the third and final period of the night. The Lady Lobos fell behind 7-1 early, but they started to find a groove with Converse’s kill and Morrow’s block.
Lufkin eventually owned a 12-3 advantage, but Longview didn’t shy away. DaNaucia Johnson provided a block and kill while the rest of her team made the most of Lady Panther mistakes to cut the difference to 16-10.
Morrow and Triniti Jackson teamed up for a collective block, and Morrow followed with a kill to make it a 20-17 score late. Brayleigh Mitchell even added a kill at match-point before Lufkin closed out a 25-20 win with the next score.
Converse led all Longview players with 10 kills, and Mitchell followed with nine.
Amirah Alexander finished the night with 15 digs, Kyra Taylor followed with 11, and Fatima Tarore added 10.
Jackson led all Lady Lobos with 18 assists, and she and Johnson both finished with a pair of blocks.