Cale Brown opened the 2023 high school volleyball season much like she closed out the 2022 campaign.
Dominant at the net.
Brown, who helped lead Sabine to a Gold Bracket championship at the Big Sandy Tournament over the weekend, earned Longview News-Journal Volleyball Player of the Week honors for Week 1 of the season.
The Lady Cardinal standout, who recorded 573 kills last season, had 78 kills, 22 digs, six aces and two blocks last week. Sabine defeated Cumberland Academy and Gary in bracket play on Saturday, and Brown finished the day with 28 kills, two assists, 11 digs and two aces. She had 22 kills in pool play on Thursday, and opened the season with a 28-kill performance in five-set win over Beckville last Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas:
Longview's Triniti Jackson, who earned all-tournament honors at the Duncanville Tournament, had 100 assists, 45 kills, six aces, 37 digs and four blocks for the week. Teammate Brianna Converse finished with 65 kills, nine aces, 40 digs and eight blocks, and Fatima Traore recorded 56 digs and three aces.
Pine Tree's Chloe Steber had a .227 hitting average to go along with 33 kills and 26 digs last week.
Spring Hill's Lesley Sanchez had 76 kills, 15 aces, nine blocks, eight assists and 51 digs for the week.
Tatum's Kamdyn Scott, an all-tournament selection at the Central Heights Tournament, finished the week with 87 kills, 41 digs and six blocks.
West Rusk's Carlie Buckner finished the weekend with 10 aces, 54 kills and 64 digs as the Lady Raiders placed third in the Bronze B Division at the Tyler Invitational.
Brownsboro's Tiykeah McKenzie finished the week with more than 60 kills and helped lead the Bearettes to a fourth-place finish in the silver bracket of the Tyler Invitational.
Brook Hill's Gracie Dawson had 87 kills, 93 digs, six blocks and 10 aces for the week and was an all-tournament selection at the Central Heights Tournament.
TGCA POLL
Tatum (5), Sabine (13) and Hooks (15) are ranked East Texas Class 3A teams in the Texas Girls Coaches Association weekly poll released on Monday.
Other ranked East Texas squads are Leon (2), Detroit (6) and Gary (11) in Class 2A and Pleasant Grove (7) in Class 4A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Dodd City in Class A, Windthorst in 2A, Columbus in 3A, Stephenville in 4A, Amarillo in 5A and Dripping Springs in 6A.