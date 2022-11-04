Mother Nature was satisfied with scrambling the East Texas football schedule this week. She decided to also pick on volleyball.
Several area round volleyball matches set for Friday were postponed and moved to Saturday due to the threat of dangerous weather expected to hit East Texas.
In Class 5A, Hallsville moved its area game against Melissa to 7 p.m. on Saturday in Lindale.
Also, he Whitehouse vs. Lucas Lovejoy volleyball area match has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Eustace.
In Class 3A, White Oak and Mount Vernon changed days, times and locations. The Ladynecks and Lady Tigers will now meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Tatum and Harmony will still play their 3A area game at Pine Tree High School's Pirate Center with a scheduled noon tip on Saturday.
A few games were already scheduled for Saturday, with Sabine facing Atlanta at noon at Marshall High School in Class 3A and Beckville taking on Harts Bluff at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Longview High School's Lobo Coliseum.