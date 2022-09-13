Pine Tree dueled throughout Tuesday night’s home district volleyball match at the Pirate Center, but its effort fell short in a 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17 loss to Whitehouse in District 15-5A play.
The Lady Pirates dropped their season and district records to 17-13 and 1-1, while the Lady Wildcats improved their marks to 19-10 and 1-0.
“I definitely liked our fight,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said of her team’s performance in Tuesday’s loss. “I liked the way that we attacked the ball, and didn’t let up.”
Whitehouse received an early test from Pine Tree, but overcame it to earn a 25-13 win in the opening set. The Lady Wildcats took early leads at 2-0 and 5-2, but the strong play from Jalen Scroggins helped the Lady Pirates tie the match at 2-2 and 5-5, and take leads at 8-6 and 9-8.
Scroggins put her team on the scoreboard with a kill, tipped the ball over the net for a second score, and produced a third point during one of her serves. But, Whitehouse started to heat up when Kassidy Meyer recorded back-to-back kills. That helped the Lady Wildcats erase their largest deficit of the period, and score 19 of the final 24 points in the frame.
Whitehouse received early second set kills from Megan Cooley and Meyer, and built up an early 8-3 advantage, but Pine Tree stormed back to win the period 25-20. The Lady Pirates started cutting into their deficit when Carmen Chatman scored an important point. Then, she and Ewoma Ugbini teamed up for a pair of blocks at the net to give their team a lead, and Chatman’s tip over the net and Ugbini’s kill grew their team’s edge to 14-12.
Whitehouse answered with a quick 4-0 run to take a 16-14 advantage, but a couple overpowered shots allowed Pine Tree to hang around. Scroggins followed with two late scores to help Pine Tree take advantage of the situation, and set up an 11-4 run that resulted in a 25-20 victory.
The Lady Wildcats recognized that the match was back to even, and started to regroup with a 25-20 win in the third set.
Whitehouse then leaned on the powerball to earn the match-sealing 25-17 fourth-set win. Cooley produced two early kills and added two more late to lead the group with four in the period. Kylan Wedell added two down the stretch, and teammates Meyer, Raylee Rios and Madyson Nunez also checked off that statistical category to build up a 22-11 lead in the period.
Chatman interrupted the surge with a block at the net, and Scroggins followed with scores on back-to-back serves to add to Pine Tree’s 6-2 run, but Nunez responded with the final kill of the night to wrap up Whitehouse’s victory.
Chatman finished Pine Tree’s event with 21 digs, 14 assists, five kills and two blocks, Scroggins provided seven kills, three blocks, three aces, two assists and two digs, and Laney Schroeder earned 12 digs, five kills and three assists.